Paula Patton on Kissing Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible



On Friday, Paula appeared on Live With Kelly & Ryan to dish all about her new show and old co-stars.

Tom Cruise and Patton played love interests in 2011’s Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, and six years later, she still remembers what the actor’s breath was like.

She said: “It’s not the best, but it was great,” “I will tell you that the kiss from Tom Cruise was a surprise.”

She added, “He had amazing breath. It wasn’t minty. It was just perfect.”

