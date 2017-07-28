Paula Patton on Kissing Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible
On Friday, Paula appeared on Live With Kelly & Ryan to dish all about her new show and old co-stars.
Tom Cruise and Patton played love interests in 2011’s Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, and six years later, she still remembers what the actor’s breath was like.
She said: “It’s not the best, but it was great,” “I will tell you that the kiss from Tom Cruise was a surprise.”
She added, “He had amazing breath. It wasn’t minty. It was just perfect.”
source
lol
Idk what she's on.
Edited at 2017-07-28 10:08 pm (UTC)
🤔 as an ontd virgin, I don't understand
(lol I've been celibate for a bit so might as well be)
Get on tindr and get some D sis
oprahwhatisthetruth.gif
also breaking up benji and brandt for the 5th one was nonsense
When did they kiss? I must've missed that.
Lol I really missed that.