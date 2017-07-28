Bryan Fuller on his Star Trek: Discovery exit

lol he just cannot ever get along with the head honchos can he? well tbh lbr CBS are a bunch of fuckboys who probably wanted a bland white male lead and Fuller told them to fuck off until they agreed to what HE wanted... with him gone now though I worry about what kind of BS they're gonna pull -- this shit better not turn into another Sleepy Hollow situation



Edited at 2017-07-28 09:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

nah

Sonequa is the only LEAD,

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh man, I would have liked to see a Wright directed pilot.



I'm glad I have been seeing a lot of promo for this but I'm still slightly nervous about it being good and still feel like CBS is screwing it over by making the show exclusive to their streaming service. If it gets cancelled really quickly and we don't get another Star Trek series for a while I'm not going to be happy. Reply

Thread

Link

no one is talking about the Good Fight and it got renewed for a second seasond

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well that's good since I haven't even heard of it lol. Hopefully Discovery will both be good and have a good run. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imo CBS is using it as a strategy to grow their platform with a built-in fanbase - as long as they're dedicated to their streaming service (and other studios are starting to develop their own private streaming services, I think in a few years it's just going to be the norm for there to be tons of studio/brand-specific streaming options and CBS is getting ahead of the curve here), it's def more to their longterm advantage to keep it around for a few years as a way to build up their subscriber base / hook them into other properties as they roll out. Even if it were absolutely unwatchable (and the promos don't look that way) I think it would still last a few seasons for that reason.



Also the domestic viewership is kind of a drop in the bucket compared to it being a worldwide Netflix exclusive (I'm assuming Netflix is chipping in on production costs, so it's a win/win for everyone if it performs well). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

fuck AMC, Sonequa nearly lost this great opportunity because of them

she got lucky, the production of Star Trek was a mess Reply

Thread

Link

He wanted a woman of color to lead a Trek revival. He wanted representation for black people and asian people.



so was bryan responsible for giving us michelle and sonequa? bc then i am indebted to him lmao.



tangent, this article made me smile:





Edited at 2017-07-28 10:06 pm (UTC) so was bryan responsible for giving us michelle and sonequa? bc then i am indebted to him lmao.tangent, this article made me smile: On Star Trek: Discovery and Michelle Yeoh's accent . i remember i used to be mad about jessica huang's accent in fresh off the boat but then constance wu made some good points about why the accent wasn't a bad thing. we need to support representation of asian accented english that isn't meant to be the butt of a joke. :) Reply

Thread

Link

He learned from the backlash of killing Queen Bev off Hannibal tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ia. i can give him that, he learns. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just wish Michelle was more centrally present throughout the show tbh, like past Captains! Even if she's second fiddle to Sonequa that's totally fine. I JUST NEED HER ON THE SCREEN ALWAYS.



Being a cool space mom to Sonequa's character always.



I like Jason Isaacs, but sad times tbh :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm still sad we lost Fuller. I liked his idea of an anthology show, just because I was hoping that after Discovery we could have gotten a series set further in the future. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah the same people bitching about this being stuck in the pre tos seem to be overlooking the fact that Fuller wanted to do future serialized versions and that's not gonna happen now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He wanted to do for science-fiction what American Horror Story had done for horror.



This is a good idea. But "Star Trek" is not the right vehicle for it. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. That right there kind of made me think he doesn't quite get it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he was a writer of ST, and he entered into it because he was a Trekkie first. he does get it but he also knows that the 24 ep format is not viable anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

couldn't agree more Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate CBS tbh, they always pull the same racist shit with all the shows, like I watched the episode of Criminal Minds Beyond Borders made in Bogotá and it was so so offensive It was kinda hilarious, they had everything wrong, Bogotá is a city with 8mill+ of habitants, it's pretty big, and has every you can imagine , discos, malls, teathers, cinemas, parks, etc, etc, and they showed the city as this small village where people used clothes for warm weather (Bogotá is cold) and everyone there was poor and it didn't have big buildings or banks or atms or anything, and also everyone there was poor and of course they used the white savior trope, it was a mess and I'm so so happy that shit got canceled, gringos racistas de mierda.



Reply

Thread

Link

I just google imaged Bogotá and honestly i'm stunned? I want to visit Colombia now tbh.



I'd really never thought much about it, and i've never been to South America (i'm British), but it's seriously beautiful! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They did the same thing with their pilot episode in Singapore. They didn't bother doing any research as to what Singapore looked like, just hung red lanterns everywhere - apparently it was a subject of national scorn for a while when it came out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oops, I didn't realize she died on TWD. I haven't watched in a while. Reply

Thread

Link

i feel like this show is going to bomb because of mishandling by CBS and it really bums me out. imo they screwed up majorly by setting it into the past instead of the future (in the ST universe, not irl obvs) because it limits how far they can take the series.



bummed to hear edgar could have done the pilot. this other dude was a producer for dawson's creek and beverly hills 90210. like, what? i mean, he's directed a lot of tv and even pilots but the pilots were on stuff that looks like crap. the pilot really sets the tone and mood that the other directors follow. i just don't really have faith in his vision when they could have had a total badass bring the series to fruition. Reply

Thread

Link

Like they chose this guy over Edgar freaking Wright? You know this show is going to be trouble and I sadly think it will be a flop. Everything is working against and its only saving grace is the cast. If they are lucky, the scripts will be passable to get them a season 2 because the set design, effects and costumes are so low budget not to mention the director choice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Budget and Fuller are never a good mix. He's a big spender and that doesn't go well with most networks. Reply

Thread

Link

Thanks for Sonequa and Michelle, but never come back pls Reply

Thread

Link

lol he truly lost me after Hannibal Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The fact that he wanted to do serialized shows based in different time periods (pre TOS, TNG, post TNG) makes me sad that we wont get to see that now and will likely be stuck in the pre TOS timeline for a long time. Reply

Thread

Link

We're literally NEVER going to escape the TOS timeline. Not in our lifetimes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

“I couldn’t stop thinking about how many black people were inspired by seeing Nichelle Nichols on the bridge of a ship [as Lt. Uhura in The Original Series],” Fuller says. “I couldn’t stop thinking about how many Asian people were inspired by seeing George Takei [as Sulu] and feeling that gave them hope for their place in the future. I wanted to be part of that representation for a new era.” Reply

Thread

Link

And he wanted to give us a Latin American Clarice :'( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Fuller but enough with these anthology series, I love em but it is getting a bit much I feel like. Especially not for Star Trek.



And of fucking course AMC would be pricks trying to keep her to themselves until she died on screen. They want their cake and eat it to. Reply

Thread

Link