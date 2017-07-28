Bryan Fuller on his Star Trek: Discovery exit
- Fuller was envisioning multiple serialized anthology shows that would begin with Star Trek: Discovery.
- He wanted to do for science-fiction what American Horror Story had done for horror.
- He wanted a woman of color to lead a Trek revival. He wanted representation for black people and asian people. He is very happy about that after seeing the trailer.
- Fuller’s relationship with CBS became strained ( the Discovery budget,...)
- He wanted Edgar Wright to direct the pilot, but the network’s choice was David Semel.
- the toughest issue was trying to launch Discovery by February 2017.
- CBS was frustrated that Fuller was spending so much time on American Gods.
- AMC refused to release Sonequa until her Walking Dead character died on screen in May.
- After months of backstage tension, CBS asked Fuller to step down. Some of Fuller’s ideas were tossed.
Sonequa is the only LEAD,
I'm glad I have been seeing a lot of promo for this but I'm still slightly nervous about it being good and still feel like CBS is screwing it over by making the show exclusive to their streaming service. If it gets cancelled really quickly and we don't get another Star Trek series for a while I'm not going to be happy.
Also the domestic viewership is kind of a drop in the bucket compared to it being a worldwide Netflix exclusive (I'm assuming Netflix is chipping in on production costs, so it's a win/win for everyone if it performs well).
she got lucky, the production of Star Trek was a mess
so was bryan responsible for giving us michelle and sonequa? bc then i am indebted to him lmao.
tangent, this article made me smile: On Star Trek: Discovery and Michelle Yeoh's accent. i remember i used to be mad about jessica huang's accent in fresh off the boat but then constance wu made some good points about why the accent wasn't a bad thing. we need to support representation of asian accented english that isn't meant to be the butt of a joke. :)
Being a cool space mom to Sonequa's character always.
I like Jason Isaacs, but sad times tbh :(
bummed to hear edgar could have done the pilot. this other dude was a producer for dawson's creek and beverly hills 90210. like, what? i mean, he's directed a lot of tv and even pilots but the pilots were on stuff that looks like crap. the pilot really sets the tone and mood that the other directors follow. i just don't really have faith in his vision when they could have had a total badass bring the series to fruition.
And of fucking course AMC would be pricks trying to keep her to themselves until she died on screen. They want their cake and eat it to.