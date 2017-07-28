Bryan Fuller on his Star Trek: Discovery exit




- Fuller was envisioning multiple serialized anthology shows that would begin with Star Trek: Discovery.
- He wanted to do for science-fiction what American Horror Story had done for horror.
- He wanted a woman of color to lead a Trek revival. He wanted representation for black people and asian people. He is very happy about that after seeing the trailer.
- Fuller’s relationship with CBS became strained ( the Discovery budget,...)
- He wanted Edgar Wright to direct the pilot, but the network’s choice was David Semel.
- the toughest issue was trying to launch Discovery by February 2017.
- CBS was frustrated that Fuller was spending so much time on American Gods.
- AMC refused to release Sonequa until her Walking Dead character died on screen in May.
- After months of backstage tension, CBS asked Fuller to step down. Some of Fuller’s ideas were tossed.

