Josh Brolin strips off in a bathroom selfie with wife Kathryn
He promoted his new athletic clothing line, Prevail Activewear.
Prevail Activewear. @prevailactivewear. An apparel which induces total insanity, enables you to talk in tongues, and uber-familiarizes you with your package. Our goal is to live in the gym, never leave, consume only from shaker bottles, and pose in front of a myriad of mirrors until we melt from narcissism gigantica. Our hope is that we sell everything so we'll be left with nothing to wear. #helpusreachourgoal #forthekids #insanitypreferred #cableswole #prevailactivewear #weprevail #AUG1STLAUNCH @kathrynbrolin @midheavendenim
source
Where's the creepy post tag?
edit: i've no idea who they are, i saw a sexy woman and i came in this post. are they worth knowing?
Edited at 2017-07-28 09:53 pm (UTC)
thanks, bb!
By not wearing any of it?