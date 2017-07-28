illyria

Middle school teacher says that his students are now flat earth truthers because of Kyrie Irving


  • Kyrie Irving, flat earth truther, Hillsong Cult Church member, former Duke student, and soon to be former Cavalier has turned middle school students into flat earth truthers.

  • Middle school teacher Nick Gurol says that his students told him that the earth is flat because Kyrie Irving said so. He thought he failed them because they believed the earth if flat just because a basketball player said it. He showed them video evidence and tried reasoning with them, but none of it worked. The students think he is part of the "round-Earther" conspiracy.

Sigh at all these people using their platforms to spew their stupidity and influencing guillable kids :/
