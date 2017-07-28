Middle school teacher says that his students are now flat earth truthers because of Kyrie Irving
NBA player Kyrie Irving is a flat-Earth believer, and now he's the bane of middle-school teachers https://t.co/I4wsXJF7aO— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 28, 2017
- Kyrie Irving, flat earth truther, Hillsong
CultChurch member, former Duke student, and soon to be former Cavalier has turned middle school students into flat earth truthers.
- Middle school teacher Nick Gurol says that his students told him that the earth is flat because Kyrie Irving said so. He thought he failed them because they believed the earth if flat just because a basketball player said it. He showed them video evidence and tried reasoning with them, but none of it worked. The students think he is part of the "round-Earther" conspiracy.
Sigh at all these people using their platforms to spew their stupidity and influencing guillable kids :/
The emphasis we place on celebrities as people who know things instead of people who do jobs in the public eye failed them.
The public school system won't fail them until high school when they push going to college.
who did fail their shitass baby boomer children, to be fair
jokes aside, this flat earth truthers are a thing???
seriously? i choose to believe that its only a handful of morons who are far too loud on social media (but i thought the same of trump supporters) social media gives a platform to far too many idiots
Kids are pretty impressionable. One seriously tried to tell me recently that elephants aren't mammals because his mother said so. I hope that kid's teacher saves him.
CHILD ABUSER
It's mind numbing and will seriously make you want to jump off a cliff sometimes, tho.
