Middle school teacher says that his students are now flat earth truthers because of Kyrie Irving

Oh my god why are people so stupid :(

He thought he failed them because they believed the earth if flat just because a basketball player said it.



The emphasis we place on celebrities as people who know things instead of people who do jobs in the public eye failed them.



The public school system won't fail them until high school when they push going to college.

Well this is the same website that expects singers to be political commentators so 💁 this is the culture yall have created

oop

I treat celebrities with the same standard as regular people. You do not need to be perfect, but if you are a full on racist/sexist then I will not give you my money.

u think ontd (a couple hundred active members) is single-handedly responsible for this trend? not, like, celebrities running for office... or celebrities trying to rebrand themselves as political activists... or celebrities writing books about their distinguished opinions... or news websites taking them seriously...?

Knowing middle schoolers they probably think it's a meme

I just

Lmao

lmaoooo she is so good as spicey

People don't realize the power and influence they have when they say ignorant shit like this. Look at the influence big anti-vaxxers have on people/parents - which then hurts their community and the world.

oy. it's one thing for celebrities to influence sneaker shopping and quite another to misinform the public. I wish I had a good place to crawl into a fetal position right now

Exactly why I can't stand Kyrie. It's not just the flat-earth crap. He's a conspiracy theorist who's anti-science.

And preibus is out. Damn

Holy shite!

I've got my popcorn!

holy shit

And the Mooch's wife is apparently divorcing him!

Mooch is gay!

Who wouldn't?

wait, was he fired, or did he resign?

The administration is just sinking faster and faster.

Jesus. 6 months in. I give Sessions a couple more days before drumph tries to fire him.

I wonder how the GOP will react. Priebus was their guy on the inside. Reply

lol..... oh shit. D: D: D:

How old do you think the parents of middle schoolers are

In their 40s. LOL

lol mte. At best, their parents are gen xers

the greatest generation is, like, their great-grandparents



who did fail their shitass baby boomer children, to be fair Reply

the greatest generation would be middle schoolers great grandparents, possibly even greatgreat grandparents, except for maybe larry kings old dust sperm shooting ass

Showing your own failure of education here...

we all know the world is a flat disk on the back of 4 elephants on the back of a gigantic turtle!



jokes aside, this flat earth truthers are a thing??? Reply

it is. it was a segment on science friday today.

you icon is TOO CUTE!

seriously? i choose to believe that its only a handful of morons who are far too loud on social media (but i thought the same of trump supporters) social media gives a platform to far too many idiots Reply

It's all apart of this ongoing anti-science, anti-facts, anti-knowledge movement and it's scary

this underappreciated discworld reference

Damn. Not to toot my own horn but do you ever just feel #blessed to have grown up right before the world entered a new dark age and be the last generation to have independent thought?

That's just sad.



Kids are pretty impressionable. One seriously tried to tell me recently that elephants aren't mammals because his mother said so. I hope that kid's teacher saves him. Reply

If my kid said this shit I would tell them to shut the fuck up sit the fuck down don't leave this goddamn house until you agree that the Earth is round because if you think this shits is flat you don't deserve to be a part of society. I will handcuff you to your bed, homeschool you and take you for walks on a leash you motherfucking idiot.

Good parenting. Abusive, but good parenting. 👍

If the kid is that dumb then God is the one abusing him!

It's less about this hypothetical child "agreeing" with you and more about them understanding the scientific explanation, which would, in fact, educate them.

why did ppl take ur comment so seriously? lmao

CHILD ABUSER



CHILD ABUSER Reply

idc:

Reince got fired over Twitter



Edited at 2017-07-28 09:02 pm (UTC)

LoL, I can't stop cackling!

Eh, they are only kids, they'll believe anything. I wouldn't take them too seriously. They'll grow out of this, I'm sure.

This is what I had to get used to when I was teaching. I would be SO ANGRY at the dumb shit they would spew, but I realized that I was putting mid-20's-adult expectations on someone who was 13 and it's just not right. You tell them the accurate truth and then you leave it at that and hope they come to their senses when they grow up.

It's mind numbing and will seriously make you want to jump off a cliff sometimes, tho.



It's mind numbing and will seriously make you want to jump off a cliff sometimes, tho. Reply

lol that's some heavy optimism you have. You can take one look at the world and see that's bs imo.

