Update: 'The Great Comet' on the Verge of Closing, Mandy Patinkin Drops Out

Okay.....lmao



I read that title so wrong. I thought a "great comet" was closing in on the Earth and that we were all fucked. I was about to get up from my work desk and leave. Bitch fuck I gotta stay here now. Reply

Thread

Link

same ahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol if only tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

now i have the mental image of a comet approaching the Earth and Mandy Patinkin bouncing off the planet, which still probably wouldn't be the wildest headline of 2017. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Screaming tbh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Broadway legend Mandy Patinkin said Friday he was canceling a plan to join the cast of “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” after an uproar on social media over the fact that the show brought in Mr. Patinkin, who is white, to replace an African-American actor, Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan.



“My understanding of the show’s request that I step into the show is not as it has been portrayed and I would never accept a role knowing it would harm another actor,” Mr. Patinkin said. “I hear what members of the community have said and I agree with them. I am a huge fan of Oak and I will, therefore, not be appearing in the show.”



Hmm. Yeah. Saw that coming. What a mess.



Edited at 2017-07-28 08:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

best response from mandy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WELP. RIP great comet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait, so Oak just started a couple of weeks ago, right? and Mandy is meant to come in... when?

I'm confused.



EDIT: apparently Google was invented so I answered my own damn question. they were getting Oak to leave on Aug 13, 3 weeks earlier than he was supposed to.



Edited at 2017-07-28 09:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I linked my last post with the backstory but what. a. mess. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oops, I thought I knew which one the "last post" was but I was thinking of the one from a while back when Oak's run initially got delayed!

this is amateur hour on their part. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am so angry at the way the producers have handled this. This show is stunning, should have won way more Tonys. The whole diverse and incredible cast don't deserve this. Reply

Thread

Link

Nooooo this is so sad! :( I am glad for Malloy's honesty, and can understand better why they decided to drop Oak so abruptly (which was shitty). I hate that they have come to this.



And I hate the Tony's for not recognizing their brilliance and not giving them a bump. >:( So unfair that the best show of the last season is going to end soon. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh, I'm still upset about the Tonys. If only they rewarded Comet, they wouldn't be struggling and DEH would still be making a million in weekly grosses anyways. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If they're stuntcasting, not even a Tony bump was going to save them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ehh disagree. fun home/gentleman's guide weren't doing well before they won the tony and then they both ran for years after and made their money back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Noooo what the fuck?! This show is so brilliant, I feel like Broadway needs to rethink its finances, somehow. This just doesn't seem sustainable. Reply

Thread

Link

well this is a mess



i love the recording with Groban Reply

Thread

Link

fuck this shit



these producers have handled this in an awful way

outrage culture on twitter has led to mandy withdrawing meaning the show that was safe for 3 weeks is now not (by all means send love to oak and call out the producers, but calls to boycott the show and sending hate to mandy is ridiculous)



and fuuuuuck the tonys once more for not awarding this show Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like a lot of people can only see things in black and white so they have no idea how to react properly to a messy and complicated situation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah exactly. i think most of the more vocal protesters were teens as well who really have no idea about how any of this works (although jeez at times it seems like the producers dont either). i saw someone respond to dave malloy's statement earlier today calling him a money grabber. ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that and a lot of people don't care about nuances online. they just want to be see as ~more progressive than thou~ and miss entirely the bigger picture, turn around and do some of the very shit they accuse others of doing, and are so used to this weird gotcha! and outrage culture that they don't take time to read what's going on and think things through for themselves.



*kermit gif* not that it's any of my business. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The idea of a bunch of children attacking Patinkin for essentially trying to help the show is giving me a headache. Wrong fucking target. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

m e s s



and a shame the producers clearly have no idea what the f they are doing, the show really has potential to be much bigger Reply

Thread

Link

LOVE to dave malloy and the cast



lucas steele should be selling as many tickets as ben platt



also



can like...lin come in and play balaga or something!? lmao Reply

Thread

Link

The last part of your comment... I laughed, and then totally agreed.



(Also, thanks a lot for your PM the other day!) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn. Feel bad for all involved. I understand why they replaced him with a name that people will show up for.



And this is why I despise the outrage culture. Just a lot of people who live to criticise without understanding. A damn shame



Edited at 2017-07-28 09:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Um....no, lol.



They're still removing a Black man from his job because of money.



Sure, it's easy to understand form a business standpoint, but most shitty things done by businesses are done to protect the company or product. It's fine to see why they did it, but it's totally different to say "it's okay".



If I steal your car because I have to get to work, you may UNDERSTAND why I did it, but I doubt you'd think it's ~okay~. It's not "outrage culture" to call me out, though. I still did a shitty thing.



Sorry...where were these stunts with Hamilton? Or numerous other shows? It shouldn't get this far. You can't shelve a person because you haven't done enough to keep your show going. Conflate that with this person being a person of color, and you just look bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sorry...where were these stunts with Hamilton? Or numerous other shows?



great comet's producers have done a particularly bad job here but trust me these kind of decisions are made all the time, the cast of hamilton had to fight for months to get profits from the show



i think it's absolutely clear that people were going to be angry at what happened to oak (and the producers should have predicted this) but there were some people taking it too far sending hate to mandy etc. which has led to mandy pulling out and is now going to mean multiple actors of all races are going to be out of their jobs. that's the difference between calling out and outrage culture and some people have gone over the line here. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Entertainment is a business like any other, off course making money is vital. Hamilton sold itself, no one showed up for just the cast. Some shows will sell no-matter who is in the lead others need a recognizable name, this is clearly one of those shows so yes, you make that decision. If this guy was not an attractive enough name to bring in an audience , you save the show and the other hundreds of jobs on the show by getting rid of him. Tale as old as time, get something that people demand if you want to sell. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This show honestly deserves so much better Reply

Thread

Link

the producers handled all of this terribly. they should've known post-groban that they needed a name to headline the show and for them to be all "i guess we needed an actual name to sell tickets" in the middle of oak's run is ridiculous. YOU SHOULD'VE KNOWN BEFOREHAND. i'm pretty sure ticket sales were def different when groban was in and when he was out. this was terrible planning from the producers and now they've made everything much worse.



Edited at 2017-07-28 09:39 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

This is really fucking sad. Just damn sad all around. This is why Broadway never wants to try new things, and we get stuck with the same shows over and over. Beautifully diverse and original works never get the treatment they deserve there.



Nothing but love to the entire cast and crew. They made something beautiful, and they should be damn proud. Fuck the Tonys. Reply

Thread

Link

Amen to this whole comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link