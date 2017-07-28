Ben Schwartz

Update: 'The Great Comet' on the Verge of Closing, Mandy Patinkin Drops Out

As some of us feared in the last post, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 is in dire financial straits. The show's twitter account posted an apology for the abrupt recasting of Broadway vet Mandy Patinkin as Pierre during Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan's originally scheduled run:





And creator Dave Malloy posted a more detailed explanation:
















Basically, the show's grosses were so low that they were going to have to close after singer Ingrid Michaelson left in August, which is why they cast Mandy Patinkin. Dave Malloy compares Mandy's stunt casting to the current stunt casting of Michaelson, who took over the role of Sonya for original cast member Brittain Ashford in July for a monthlong run without incident, but acknowledges they did not think about the racial optics of the Pierre recasting.

UPDATE: Now Mandy Patinkin has dropped out of the show altogether.



Although they clearly could have handled this announcement better, I am really bummed about this. It's such a unique show with a diverse ensemble.
