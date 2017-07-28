Update: 'The Great Comet' on the Verge of Closing, Mandy Patinkin Drops Out
Our deepest apologies. pic.twitter.com/Mks7XLGxbq— The Great Comet (@GreatCometBway) July 28, 2017
And creator Dave Malloy posted a more detailed explanation:
hey all. bit of a devastating last 24 hours. so sorry for how everything went down. nothing but love and artistic awe for @OakSmash 1/— dave malloy (@dave_malloy) July 28, 2017
the show was in desperate shape; sales after ingrid leaving Aug 13 were catastrophically low. show would have closed 2/— dave malloy (@dave_malloy) July 28, 2017
it’s apparently a weird show. turns out it needs a name to sell it. 3/— dave malloy (@dave_malloy) July 28, 2017
mandy is a beautiful legend. had no idea. he didn’t ask to out oak, the show asked him to come asap because we were on brink of closing 4/— dave malloy (@dave_malloy) July 28, 2017
so sorry to have missed the racial optics of it. we had to do same thing with dear beloved brittain so in my head it was no different. 5/— dave malloy (@dave_malloy) July 28, 2017
please don’t give mandy grief, he’s devastated.— dave malloy (@dave_malloy) July 28, 2017
i am not sure that the show has a future now. 6/
signing off now. going for ice cream or whiskey or likely both. so sorry. thank you for the love. 7/— dave malloy (@dave_malloy) July 28, 2017
Basically, the show's grosses were so low that they were going to have to close after singer Ingrid Michaelson left in August, which is why they cast Mandy Patinkin. Dave Malloy compares Mandy's stunt casting to the current stunt casting of Michaelson, who took over the role of Sonya for original cast member Brittain Ashford in July for a monthlong run without incident, but acknowledges they did not think about the racial optics of the Pierre recasting.
UPDATE: Now Mandy Patinkin has dropped out of the show altogether.
Mandy Patinkin will no longer be joining the cast of #GreatComet https://t.co/s1dOh6XRCr— Vulture (@vulture) July 28, 2017
Source 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9
Although they clearly could have handled this announcement better, I am really bummed about this. It's such a unique show with a diverse ensemble.
I read that title so wrong. I thought a "great comet" was closing in on the Earth and that we were all fucked. I was about to get up from my work desk and leave. Bitch fuck I gotta stay here now.
“My understanding of the show’s request that I step into the show is not as it has been portrayed and I would never accept a role knowing it would harm another actor,” Mr. Patinkin said. “I hear what members of the community have said and I agree with them. I am a huge fan of Oak and I will, therefore, not be appearing in the show.”
Hmm. Yeah. Saw that coming. What a mess.
Edited at 2017-07-28 08:57 pm (UTC)
I'm confused.
EDIT: apparently Google was invented so I answered my own damn question. they were getting Oak to leave on Aug 13, 3 weeks earlier than he was supposed to.
Edited at 2017-07-28 09:01 pm (UTC)
this is amateur hour on their part.
And I hate the Tony's for not recognizing their brilliance and not giving them a bump. >:( So unfair that the best show of the last season is going to end soon.
i love the recording with Groban
these producers have handled this in an awful way
outrage culture on twitter has led to mandy withdrawing meaning the show that was safe for 3 weeks is now not (by all means send love to oak and call out the producers, but calls to boycott the show and sending hate to mandy is ridiculous)
and fuuuuuck the tonys once more for not awarding this show
*kermit gif* not that it's any of my business.
and a shame the producers clearly have no idea what the f they are doing, the show really has potential to be much bigger
lucas steele should be selling as many tickets as ben platt
also
can like...lin come in and play balaga or something!? lmao
(Also, thanks a lot for your PM the other day!)
And this is why I despise the outrage culture. Just a lot of people who live to criticise without understanding. A damn shame
Edited at 2017-07-28 09:14 pm (UTC)
They're still removing a Black man from his job because of money.
Sure, it's easy to understand form a business standpoint, but most shitty things done by businesses are done to protect the company or product. It's fine to see why they did it, but it's totally different to say "it's okay".
If I steal your car because I have to get to work, you may UNDERSTAND why I did it, but I doubt you'd think it's ~okay~. It's not "outrage culture" to call me out, though. I still did a shitty thing.
Sorry...where were these stunts with Hamilton? Or numerous other shows? It shouldn't get this far. You can't shelve a person because you haven't done enough to keep your show going. Conflate that with this person being a person of color, and you just look bad.
great comet's producers have done a particularly bad job here but trust me these kind of decisions are made all the time, the cast of hamilton had to fight for months to get profits from the show
i think it's absolutely clear that people were going to be angry at what happened to oak (and the producers should have predicted this) but there were some people taking it too far sending hate to mandy etc. which has led to mandy pulling out and is now going to mean multiple actors of all races are going to be out of their jobs. that's the difference between calling out and outrage culture and some people have gone over the line here.
Edited at 2017-07-28 09:39 pm (UTC)
Nothing but love to the entire cast and crew. They made something beautiful, and they should be damn proud. Fuck the Tonys.