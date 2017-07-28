ONTD Original: 4 Forgotten SNICK Shows
I did this a couple of years ago for TGIF, and I figured I should do a companion post for the other great weekend block of kids shows, SNICK!
For those of you who weren't born or didn't have cable, SNICK was a block of shows that aired every Saturday night on Nickelodeon. Some real classics were on there: All That, Are You Afraid of the Dark, The Secret World of Alex Mack, Kenan and Kel and The Amanda Show. However there were a few shows they threw in there that didn't last very long. Here are a few.
1. Space Cases (1996)
This show aired on SNICK in 1996 and I don't remember it at ALL. According to Wikipedia it's about a group of students going to school in space. It was super low budget and most of the props were recycled from other Nickelodeon shows. Apparently George Takei and Mark Hamill, as well as various Nickelodeon stars, guest starred on it.
2. The Mystery Files Of Shelby Woo (1997-1998)
I didn't think this was a forgotten show but I've mentioned it to people a few times and they've been like "who?". This show was SO GOOD. It was about a teenage girl, Shelby, who works as an intern at the local police department. Even though her job is just to sweep floors and get coffee for police officers, she takes on cases herself and helps solve them with her friends. I guess the cops didn't care, w/e. Pat Morita co-starred as her grandfather, so you know it's good.
3. The Journey of Allen Strange (1997-2000)
I completely forgot this show was a thing until like, 20 minutes ago, but I remember really liking it. It was the story of a young alien who gets stranded on earth and makes friends with a human family that ends up adopting him. He has lots of fun alien powers and can switch into his alien form at will, and that led to some hilarious situations. My clearest memory about the show was Allen being addicted to canned cheese.
4. 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd (1999-2002)
This show is about this kid named Eddie who is a HUUUUUGE dick to everyone. He's a bully, thinks he's better than everyone and everyone hates him. He ends up running into a guy called The Drifter who apparently has magic powers and turns Eddie into a dog. The Drifter says Eddie can become human again after he completes 100 good deeds. Eddie can only communicate with The Drifter and Taylor, a really dorky kid he used to bully. However, the show was cancelled before Eddie completed 100 deeds so I guess he's still a dog, oop.
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4
Do you remember these shows? What were your favorite SNICK shows?
Yep! IMDB confirms. And that's literally the only thing I remember about the show lol.
it was the proto-all that and the first success for nick's teen line up.
i loved shelby woo, it was the Veronica Mars for kids.
I like how Eddie never actually accomplished his mission lmkao
I had a Shelby Woo book from one of those Scholastic book fairs in 4th grade. Let my friend borrow it before I read it. Then she moved to South Korea and never gave it back. Also, her mom was a bitch. I'm only a little bitter still 20 years later...
Edited at 2017-07-28 08:12 pm (UTC)
eta: and now that i think about it in hindsight i totally had a thing for rebecca herbst. even started watching GH for her, which my parents weren't happy about bc it was a ~scandalous soap.
Edited at 2017-07-28 08:11 pm (UTC)
Oh yeah, was the clown episode supposed to be a rip-off of It? I don't remember enough about that one so it's probably time I find a stream to watch...
I remember it being such a big deal when they switched out Catalina with Suzee on Space Cases among my friends.
To anyone who cares, the complete Alex Mack series will be on DVD next week.
Edit- wait, I forgot Tobias from Animorphs joined that show, too!
Edited at 2017-07-28 08:24 pm (UTC)