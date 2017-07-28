ONTD Original: 4 Forgotten SNICK Shows

i remember eddie mcdowd! i feel like i only ever saw the pilot episode but i saw that pilot like at least ten times Reply

yeah! exactly! it was watchable but like, i didn't even know it got cancelled. I wondered if i saw it was just a rerun or... D: Reply

I'm pretty sure I remember Jason Dohring (Logan from Veronica Mars) playing human Eddie in the pilot. brb



Yep! IMDB confirms. And that's literally the only thing I remember about the show lol.



Right? I was shocked that it ran longer than a year because it seemed like the only episode that existed was the first episode. Reply

i found an old notebook of mine that basically had a list of things i need to do to be a good detective. i don't remember what all was on there but like the 2nd thing was "watch mystery files of shelby woo!!" lmao Reply

lmao i tried to make a casebook like the kids from ghostwriter and only got as far as copying the secret code they used Reply

lol that's adorable. I was OBSESSED with detective stuff for a while and I loved Shelby Woo and would watch Harriet the Spy on a loop. Reply

I loved Space Cases. It's such a cute intro to 90s Canadian sci-fi shows. Reply

Where's Roundhouse at????



And Animorphs!!! Shawn Ashmore will forever be the kid from Animorphs to me. I'm actually surprised it hasn't been rebooted by the CW yet.



How the hell has Animorphs not gotten a reboot yet! Reply

Roundhouse and AYAOTD were always my two faves. Reply

i still covet the dad's chair Reply

Came here to say this! The girls on this show were so aspirational to me as an awkward tween. Reply

Legit never heard of this, and I have a lot of vague ass memories of hella early 90s Nick shows. Reply

YEEESSS Roundhouse!! I had to look it up a few years back because nobody I knew remembered it, lol. Reply

snl and roundhouse, i remember hanging with my brothers and yucking it up or choosing instead to creep ourselves out and watch 'are you afraid of the dark?'. Reply

what i came in here to ask.

it was the proto-all that and the first success for nick's teen line up. Reply

CAME TO ADD THIS!! Reply

I could only watch Roadhouse in the summer when I visited my cousin but damn that theme song always stuck with me. So good. Reply

YES. My god, this show <3 Reply

thank you! no one ever remembers this show! Reply

i mostly remember space cases because i wanted that one girl's rainbow hair. still do.



i loved shelby woo, it was the Veronica Mars for kids. Reply

I remember everyone except the first one.



I like how Eddie never actually accomplished his mission lmkao Reply

The only one I didn't remember was Space Cases.

I had a Shelby Woo book from one of those Scholastic book fairs in 4th grade. Let my friend borrow it before I read it. Then she moved to South Korea and never gave it back. Also, her mom was a bitch. I'm only a little bitter still 20 years later...



Edited at 2017-07-28 08:12 pm (UTC) Reply

ummmm i never forgot space cases hdu! i have all of the eps on google drive.



eta: and now that i think about it in hindsight i totally had a thing for rebecca herbst. even started watching GH for her, which my parents weren't happy about bc it was a ~scandalous soap.



Edited at 2017-07-28 08:11 pm (UTC) Reply

ME TOO. Reply

I had a crush on her and Jewel Staite...that rainbow hair, idk Reply

SNICK was the best night of the week - we'd get so excited to watch Are You Afraid of the Dark, it was like an event in my house, LoL Reply

Same! My sister and I were addicted to Are You Afraid Of The Dark. Some of the stories straight-up terrified my 7 year old ass, lol.



Oh yeah, was the clown episode supposed to be a rip-off of It? I don't remember enough about that one so it's probably time I find a stream to watch... Reply

Same. I always felt so ~cool and rebellious when I'd tune in because I thought there actually was some hard requirement that only older kids and teens were allowed to watch. I'd change the channel when my dad came in because I thought he was going to "catch" me and make me turn it off :P Reply

Same here! And then I Love Lucy came on after and I fell in love with Lucille Ball. Reply

I remember it being such a big deal when they switched out Catalina with Suzee on Space Cases among my friends.



To anyone who cares, the complete Alex Mack series will be on DVD next week.



little seven year old me ragequit space cases because they got rid of catalina lmao i was so pissed Reply

I was too bb Reply

I remember this show, sadly they never gave it an ending. :( Reply

that was my jam! Super stoked that it has the complete series on DVD out soon. I honestly thought it'd be hard to get the complete series in its all glory. best show ever Reply

lol i felt personally attacked when catalina was replaced w suzee Reply

OMG!!!! My body has been waiting for the rest of the series to come out! Reply

Omg ty for the info about Alex Mack! I was just thinking about that show the other day. So many people my age don't even remember it Reply

I want to re-watch this series. I haven't seen any of the episodes since they aired. Reply

omg! I'm so excited this is going to be on DVD! Now if only Disney would put out box set of So Weird... Reply

also idt it was ever part of Snick but does anyone remember the awesomely bad Animorphs TV show? that was a guilty pleasure of mine lmao @ my taste. Reply

It was part of SNICK! I remember the show but had completely forgotten it was a SNICK show. I think that was my first "it's not as good as the book" experience. Reply

I still get irrationally excited when I see any of the actors from Animorphs, tbh Reply

me too! haha i know shawn is still consistently working, and i believe brooke is as well. as is the guy who played ax. Reply

The Animorphs show always annoyed me because I thought the books were so much better. Reply

Yeeeeees! And then Shawn Ashmore went over to Disney for In A Heartbeat

Edit- wait, I forgot Tobias from Animorphs joined that show, too!



Edited at 2017-07-28 08:24 pm (UTC) Reply

I loved it! When Tobias got stuck in animal form I gasped! I need them to do a reboot/movie. It's a good story waiting to be told. Reply

obsessed with those books as a kid and remeber being mildly disappointed with the show if for no other reason than the actor they chose for Jake didn't really match up with how I imagined him in the books. Shawn Ashmore's a fine actor, but I always pictured Gregory Smith:



I waswith those books as a kid and remeber being mildly disappointed with the show if for no other reason than the actor they chose for Jake didn't really match up with how I imagined him in the books. Shawn Ashmore's a fine actor, but I always pictured Gregory Smith: Reply

JUSTICE FOR ANIMOPRHS PLZZZZZ

I was OBSESSED with Shelby Woo! Reply

Loved Shelby Woo, I always remember the episode where some girl's dad stole some pearls or something and replaced her teddy bears eyes with them to hide them lol Reply

