July 28th, 2017, 08:41 pm some_unholy_war Kendrick Lamar - Loyalty (feat. Rihanna) Music Video
For real.
Bad gyal RiRi now
Swerve, swerve, swerve, swerve, deeper now
On your pulse like a CD in
Gas in the bitch like it's premium
Haul ass on a bitch all in the fast lane
Been a bad bitch way before any cash came
I'm established
Hundred carats on my name
Run the atlas, I'm a natural, I'm alright
Y A S
also i totally want them together now!
I really liked it and think it ends too soon.
Rih is just so beautiful beyond belief, wow.
Girl, I respect the cat. I promise just a touch. Let me put the head in.