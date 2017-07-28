Priyanka Chopra Developing Comedy Series About Madhuri Dixit at ABC






- The series would follow a former Bollywood star who settles down in the suburbs of America with her bi-cultural family and tries to bring her colorful lifestyle to an otherwise dull town.
- Based on Madhuri Dixit's life.
- Sri Rao will pen the pilot and executive produce, as will Dixit’s husband, Sriram Nene.
-Madhuri Dixit and Priyanka Chopra will also produce.




Source | Source
