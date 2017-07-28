Priyanka Chopra Developing Comedy Series About Madhuri Dixit at ABC
.@priyankachopra is developing a comedy series about a Bollywood star for ABC (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/5HPvXjBgmw pic.twitter.com/sCwd0eTbXG— Variety (@Variety) July 28, 2017
- The series would follow a former Bollywood star who settles down in the suburbs of America with her bi-cultural family and tries to bring her colorful lifestyle to an otherwise dull town.
- Based on Madhuri Dixit's life.
- Sri Rao will pen the pilot and executive produce, as will Dixit’s husband, Sriram Nene.
-Madhuri Dixit and Priyanka Chopra will also produce.
Source | Source
lmaoo i still fucked up the title
Anyway, I love Madhuri so yay! <3
I know this site doesn’t like PC but Priyanka Chopra >>>>> over the shady, Taylor Swift lite - Deepika Padukone any damn day.
Re: lmaoo i still fucked up the title
Re: lmaoo i still fucked up the title
Yes, people are "shady" but I'm sorry there's a reason why most actresses don't like her and she's currently blacklisted in the industry rn and it's not entirely SRK...
Re: lmaoo i still fucked up the title
Re: lmaoo i still fucked up the title
Re: lmaoo i still fucked up the title
That being said, idk how this'll work out??
i'm hoping it's similar to fotb hopefully.
i love madhuri tho. one of the best bollywood dancers ever. i'm sad her career has gone so stale. dola re dola is forever iconic.
I would totally eat up a rom com based on Shahid Kapoor's marriage to Mira Rajput tbh
Their relationship sounded kinda weird in the Koffee episode they did.
shit! this reminds me I haven't seen the new season of Koffee at all. what was their episode like?
Why not post here as well?
also anjaam was a good movie. idgaf
Edited at 2017-07-28 08:00 pm (UTC)
PC on the other hand... I've been so bored with the newer generation of Bollywood actresses.