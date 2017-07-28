Priyanka Chopra Developing Comedy Series About Madhuri Dixit at ABC

Can you fix the title, OP? Thanks. Reply

done sorry <3

No worries.

Please fix your title OP.

yep fixed, sorry!

I tried to post this three times and I couldn't do it right, gets posted and the title is fucked sorry guys <3





Anyway, I love Madhuri so yay! <3



I know this site doesn’t like PC but Priyanka Chopra >>>>> over the shady, Taylor Swift lite - Deepika Padukone any damn day.



can we not have stan wars in every. single. bollywood post in this site. let's not act like there's anyone in bollywood who isn't shady.

there's stan wars here?? I've been lurking for a while and I've literally never noticed it - sorry.



Yes, people are "shady" but I'm sorry there's a reason why most actresses don't like her and she's currently blacklisted in the industry rn and it's not entirely SRK... Reply

what was wrong with the title??

Deepika is shady?? Tbh though isn't everyone shady in Bollywood? (even my fave SRK, I just hope Madhuri isn't 😢)

yaaaawnnnn

What has she done successfully in America? I'm surprised ABC is allowing her to do this considering her career seems to be a flop.

Idk why ABC keeps bankrolling her. She hasn't done anything noteworthy in America yet. I would guess just to add to their diversity comedy lineup, which isn't a bad thing. But I wish it was with someone more worthy.

Link

It's like she has an A list name but ha resume is a C-.

Link

quantico, mainly. it's pretty popular

Yeah and she's now a member of the Academy. Weird. I mean there are more popular Bollywood actresses out there.

Madhuri Dixit is honestly one of the most beautiful women in history



That being said, idk how this'll work out?? Reply

yeah ia, this could go well but it also could go terribly too

i'm hoping it's similar to fotb hopefully. Reply

Link

Variety did her wrong with choosing that pic.

I'm open to it.

i'm kinda stunned at how much power priyanka seems to have. other than quantico, she's not known for anything else in the states. there are other bollywood actresses that are far more recognizable. besides, i thought quantico was a flop?



i love madhuri tho. one of the best bollywood dancers ever. i'm sad her career has gone so stale. dola re dola is forever iconic. Reply

I always thought it was a bit depressing how Madhuri disappeared into Denver of all places. but this could be cute



I would totally eat up a rom com based on Shahid Kapoor's marriage to Mira Rajput tbh Reply

Really?? What did you like about it?

Their relationship sounded kinda weird in the Koffee episode they did.



Link

I mean, obvs in real life it wasn't all that dreamy what with the age difference and Shahid not being my idea of a prince charming, but they were a cute pair in theory. the normal, studious girl and the Bollywood hottie in an arranged marriage. that's a rom com concept right there

shit! this reminds me I haven't seen the new season of Koffee at all. what was their episode like?



shit! this reminds me I haven't seen the new season of Koffee at all. what was their episode like? Reply

Link

This whole time I thought she lived in Garden Grove or somewhere in Orange County

Link

Exclusive? Bitch, I posted this on SpoilerTV about two weeks ago.

👀



Why not post here as well? Reply

Link

Madhuri was my idol growing up. She was just so pretty. I loved Kajol too.

Yessssss I LOVE Madhuri! So beautiful and emotive and such an AMAZING dancer. She has the most gorgeous smile.

lol god the evolution of mads and srk from legit psycho town anjaam to devdas where they had amazing chemistry...



also anjaam was a good movie. idgaf



Edited at 2017-07-28 08:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Link

I really need to finally watch Devdas apparently, lol.

Link

Koyla is still my fave of theirs. I have no idea why.

Link

Madhuri is soo pretty but this aunty I hate looks like her so I'm always like 😐

Link

even her frickin face dances

Link

omg I would love it if Madhuri got a sitcom. I hope she appears in it.

ABC's Comedy line-up is getting better. Add this and I'll love it even more.

Thread

