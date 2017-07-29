Celebrity Big Brother cast leaked... includes Trisha Paytas!

Sarah Harding? Really? Reply

The 3rd best singer of GA is better than this! She is the true Queen! Reply

is that really saying much though? Reply

She was the worst singer out of a group of really mediocre singers, she literally screams instead of singing. Reply

Is she the one with the drinking problem? Reply

I have been DESPERATE for my trashy queen to be on this show. Reply

i mean her 'acting' career failed so idk what she's even doing these days lol Reply

HAHAHAH omg Trisha Paytas OH GOD.



OH GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOD



Not surprised. She put her car in storage and talked about someone housesitting. Then she was at the airport last night. I will def watch this mess. Reply

I cannot even waaaaaiiiiitttt Reply

Trisha is a complete introvert hence why 3/4 of her videos are her by herself eating Postmated food or crying about a fake story



doubt she will do shit but sit in a corner and get eliminated first Reply

but they'll keep her on for the drama and lulz. Reply

Trisha is a gift from the Train Wreck Entertainment gods. Reply

yasss thicc queen



I'm fat, but we can do better.....WE CAN DO BETTER THAN THIS.



lmfao right? I cannot stand this woman and don't get why people like her? Like, are they just watching to laugh at her? She's just so terrible, and I don't mean bc of how she looks, I mean that personality. Girl looks fine. But that fucking personality... Reply

Our little mess. <3 Reply

this is going to be amazing in the most cringeworthty way. i hope trish breaks down and starts calling herself a chicken nugget again. mmaybe she will get drunj and do a sad mukbang. this is going to be glorious Reply

she never broke down

she does that shit for views and attention Reply

it will be interesting to see her more "raw" on this show tbh, not initially but in time I think everyone relaxes around the cameras Reply

brandi glanville and trisha paytas in one house bitch i am so watching this Reply

ugh Chad, he probably win. Reply

ugh the last thing trish needs is more attention Reply

i hope chad delivers on being a villain again.



Here for Chad. Have they ever had someone from The Bachelor franchise before? Reply

he's horrible but so much fun to watch. i don't think they have which is surprising tbh. Reply

i stopped watching jojo's season after he was eliminated for his villainy. Reply

If he and Trisha fuck, I'm going to laugh so fucking hard.





I kinda wanna watch this show for that CRINGE LOVE Reply

oh GOD Reply

OK BUT CHAD THO Reply

YEEEES Reply

Chad & Tiffany Pollard are great on Famously Single! I feel like I'm the only person watching this amazing show Reply

