Celebrity Big Brother cast leaked... includes Trisha Paytas!
The FULL Celebrity Big Brother line-up is revealed first here: https://t.co/GmJIeo09Hj #CBB— Amy Brookbanks (@AmyBrookbanks) July 28, 2017
The Sun has revealed the CBB lineup of 16 celebs, airing August 1. American stars include:
- YouTuber Trisha Paytas
- The Bachelor's Chad Johnson
- Real Housewife Brandi Glanville
- Mob Wives' Marissa Jade
Other stars include Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding, Ab-Fab's Helen Lederer, XF 2011 reject Amelia Lily, Ex On The Beach's Jordan Davies & Jemma Lucy, UK Real Housewife Dawn Ward, Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson, original Love Islander Paul Danan, TV psychic Derek Acorah, EastEnders' Shaun Williamson, Miss World 2003 Rosanna Davison, Gogglebox's Sandi Bogle.
Sources: The Sun / 2
She fucking wishes!
OH GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOD
doubt she will do shit but sit in a corner and get eliminated first
I'm fat, but we can do better.....WE CAN DO BETTER THAN THIS.
she does that shit for views and attention
i hope chad delivers on being a villain again.
I kinda wanna watch this show for that CRINGE LOVE