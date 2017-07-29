Cat

Celebrity Big Brother cast leaked... includes Trisha Paytas!



The Sun has revealed the CBB lineup of 16 celebs, airing August 1. American stars include:

- YouTuber Trisha Paytas
- The Bachelor's Chad Johnson
- Real Housewife Brandi Glanville
- Mob Wives' Marissa Jade

Other stars include Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding, Ab-Fab's Helen Lederer, XF 2011 reject Amelia Lily, Ex On The Beach's Jordan Davies & Jemma Lucy, UK Real Housewife Dawn Ward, Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson, original Love Islander Paul Danan, TV psychic Derek Acorah, EastEnders' Shaun Williamson, Miss World 2003 Rosanna Davison, Gogglebox's Sandi Bogle.

Sources: The Sun / 2
Tagged: , , , ,