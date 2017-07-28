Rick Ross apologized for his female rapper comments

"I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta fuck a couple times."



Y'know how these assholes can not do these dumb ass apologies...



by not saying stupid fucking shit all the time and doing some mental gymnastics to justify being a judgemental dick.



basically "LOOK SOME OF My bEST FAMILy is WOMEN!"



is he going to apologise for rapping about drugging women tho??? Reply

did he just use his apology to promote his show? Reply

LMAOOO bye "I look forward to continue working with & supporting female artists. my discovery process was documented by vh1 on #signed which premiered last night. Many of the most talented artists you'll see in the running to be the next #MMG superstars are female artists. I look forward to clarifying my comments through my support."LMAOOO bye Reply

I love when people say their own comments don't reflect on their beliefs lol. Reply

It's so good to know he has a woman mother, that shows he DEFINITELY isn't a misogynistic dick. Reply

rick ross being a misogynist mess?

pretendstobeshocked.gif Reply

Imagine sleeping with Rick ross. His huge ass titty slapping your face mid coitus Reply

LMFAO Reply

Nah he'd make you ride while he just laid there doing nothing Reply

Definitely lol. Which is how i prefer it tbh but not with his ass Reply

Lmao why tho Reply

the drip drip of his caloric sweat on ya back as you think about the mistakes you've made that led you to this point Reply

You'd get a concussion. 😳 Reply

gagging at this visual Reply

Now sis would he really be on top? Come on now Reply

when men get offended over "men are trash" but they're constantly proving the point



and men can't ever apologize for their sexism without bringing up female family members. yeah rapists have female family members too whats ur point



Edited at 2017-07-28 06:17 pm (UTC)

Ikr, "i view the women in my family as basically my property" isn't rly the best argument to prove you're not a pig. Reply

He went to the Tyrese Gibson school of apologizing Reply

Tyrese is such a waste of space. He has written entire books, tweets and has even gone on video showing how much he aint shit. Reply

Remember that one creepy interview video with him yelling at women to stop getting pets and get a man instead? That was bizzare to watch and the interviewer who was a black woman just kept laughing uncomfortably. Reply

speaking of tyrese he better not be green lantern I thought trevante was getting the role Reply

"I have a daughter and also a mother and a sister so you see...I'm not really a misogynistic asshole." Reply

trash like him repeat this little mantra all the time.





"Only women close to me are seen as human beings...barely" Reply

At the end of the day it's all about ownership with these trash bags. Reply

Why apologize? We know what you meant and that you really feel like that. Everybody has seen your rapey lyrics Reply

I had to google Rick Ross. Reply

I'll forget about him in an hour or so. Hopefully. Reply

where are you from? Reply

Originally from Germany but right now I'm stuck in the terrible USA. Reply

I only have the vaguest idea who he is but one night i had a dream he pushed in front of me at a buffet and took the last of what i can only describe as a Cronenberg nightmare. It was like a cross between deep-fried human part and giant shellfish with extra legs.



In the dream i was SO pissed off but when i initially woke up i felt sick and kept flashing back all day.



wait i totally thought he was married



ew Reply

Why would that matter? Reply

Have you met men before? Reply

Lmao Reply

