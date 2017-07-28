Rick Ross apologized for his female rapper comments

why his label had never signed a female rapper?
“You know, I never did it because I always thought, like, I would end up fucking a female rapper and fucking the business up. I’m so focused on my business. I just, I gotta be honest with you. You know, she looking good. I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta fuck a couple times.”


