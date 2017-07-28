Rick Ross apologized for his female rapper comments
why his label had never signed a female rapper?
“You know, I never did it because I always thought, like, I would end up fucking a female rapper and fucking the business up. I’m so focused on my business. I just, I gotta be honest with you. You know, she looking good. I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta fuck a couple times.”
WTF
by not saying stupid fucking shit all the time and doing some mental gymnastics to justify being a judgemental dick.
basically "LOOK SOME OF My bEST FAMILy is WOMEN!"
LMAOOO bye
pretendstobeshocked.gif
and men can't ever apologize for their sexism without bringing up female family members. yeah rapists have female family members too whats ur point
"Only women close to me are seen as human beings...barely"
ew