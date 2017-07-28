UnREAL renewed for fourth season
#UnREAL Renewed for Season 4 https://t.co/N4IaTIwcKC pic.twitter.com/ml3W2Darha— TVLine.com (@TVLine) July 28, 2017
Lifetime announced today the show's coming back for season four. Season three premieres in 2018.
Source
I stopped watching mid way season 2 because of the terrible story line/it being boring 😴
Did the show get any better or...?
http://variety.com/2016/tv/news/unr
i've never felt so bamboozled tbh
i love this show so fucking much
She directed some episodes in S3, I think. This show also makes The Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise so much more interesting to watch.
S2 was disappointing after how much I loved S1. I hope S3 is better!
Edited at 2017-07-28 06:31 pm (UTC)
I love that too. Hurray for warm reunions
laurent we're still in business bitch