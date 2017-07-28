I stopped watching mid way season 2 because of the terrible story line/it being boring 😴 Did the show get any better or...? Reply

Season two was a mess but they hired a new co-showrunner for season three so hopefully it gets back on track.

I thought S2 paled in comparison to S1, but I never found it boring.

if by better you mean more offensive, then sure, top-notch

Holy shit, I'm surprised by this. Honestly thought Lifetime was trying to kill the show with the late start date for season three but glad that wasn't the case. Hopefully it's better than season two!

Yay! I quite enjoy this show, even though every character is fucked up and does fucked up things.

I could barely finish S2. I hope S3 and 4 are better.

I watched season 1, but have no interest of continuing. Once the chick killed herself I was like "oh, yeah... this is a Lifetime show isn't it?"



there was a third?

Season three premieres in 2018

welp.. my first ontd doesn't read moment. thanks!

Welcome to the club!

anyone know why S3 was/is so delayed?

my guess is because of the bts drama during/after s1 and how bad s2 was. I know they hired a new showrunner so I'm assuming lifetime is giving them time to get the show back on track

what was the bts drama? i need the tea

Some of the season's unevenness may have to do with changes behind-the-scenes. Co-creator (and seasoned TV writer) Marti Noxon left the show to work on her other project, "Girlfriends' Guide To Divorce," following a reportedly strained relationship with her fellow co-creator (and newcomer to scripted TV) Sarah Gertrude Shapiro.

http://variety.com/2016/tv/news/unr eal-season-2-sarah-gertrude-shapiro-fina le-1201833210/

thanks for the link and tldr briefing.

Marti Noxon is always messy.

they LITERALLY lied and led us all to believe marti noxon was still EPing this show when she was awol after dealing with a control freak producer through s1. then it all came out when marti spilled the tea at the emmys when a reporter asked her why s2 sucked so bad. she was literally like "bitch dont look at me, i havent touched this show since s1".



i've never felt so bamboozled tbh

yessssssssss

i love this show so fucking much

It makes me so happy to see Shiri have success. Totally fangirled back in the Roswell days. She posts throwbacks of the cast including running into Jason Behr sometimes, which I think is adorable.



She directed some episodes in S3, I think. This show also makes The Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise so much more interesting to watch.



S2 was disappointing after how much I loved S1. I hope S3 is better!



Edited at 2017-07-28 06:31 pm (UTC)

I love her IG. She's always so positive and happy.

She posts throwbacks of the cast including running into Jason Behr sometimes, which I think is adorable.



I love that too. Hurray for warm reunions

Season 2 was such a mess, idk if I still want to give it a chance, but I love Quinn so much. And they better get rid of Chet and Jeremy's trash asses (I seriously want Jeremy to die at this point). Also I was so invested in Rachel's relationship with Adam in S1, I still can't believe they brought him back in S2 and it was such a useless appearance. Not gonna lie, I kinda want to know if the show (in the show I mean) will suffer actual consequences for basically killing the asshole producer and the undercover reporter (still lol'ing at that weak ass storyline lmao)

laurent yesssssss. i know this show is a whole goddamn mess but i still love it.we're still in business bitch

why is season 3 taking so long?!

I was thinking of this show the other day. It's forever going to be one of "We'll always have season 1" shows. I think it still holds the record for how fast it went bad into season 2 (2 or 3 episodes in).

I agree. I remember watching S2 E1 and thinking Nope, I'm done...

But Season 2 was terrible, they should wait to see reception of season 3 before this renewal

i burned out after season 1. it was such a roller coaster that i need a break.

Here's hoping they won't introduce a new shitty love interest for Rachel in season 3.

I don't watch this but I am happy Constance Zimmer continues to be employed bc I like her.

Totally. I was thrilled she got an Emmy nomination

I want Adam back, damnit.

Sounds like they were forced to make a decision contracts expired.

It's interesting that Johanna Braddy (Anna) married Freddie Stroma (Adam). Well, maybe not that interesting. I've been rewatching Greek and I don't especially like her acting

