Arcade Fire released their new album 'Everything Now'

Arcade Fire just released their fifth album and the reviews have been quite mixed. It's not terrible, but it stands out as being worse than all of their previous work.
They enjoyed the pun they made about content and being content so much that they made two back to back songs about it (Infinite Content and Infinite_Content). Both songs consist primarily of the lyrics "Infinite content, infinite content, infinitely content" repeated approximately a dozen times.

Despite not being particularly good, the album is better than the obnoxious album campaign of bad satire and fake news may have led people to believe:



