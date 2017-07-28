Arcade Fire released their new album 'Everything Now'

"they made two back to back songs about it (Infinite Content and Infinite_Content). Both songs consist primarily of the lyrics "Infinite content, infinite content, infinitely content" repeated approximately a dozen times."



Yikes. I blame Tidal, tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

so extra i honestly thought it was a glitch when i first saw it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love their music but what a bunch of dicks Reply

Thread

Link





This was accurate



The song does, however, invite us to think about space, and specifically, how Arcade Fire has chosen to fill theirs. The word “whoa” used to be the band’s go-to device. It was an immensely flexible exclamation that could be stretched or inflated to hold any mood or melody, and when sung as a sweeping group refrain, it delivered a cathartic, one-size-fits-all kind of wallop — but tons of singers copied it, got famous from it, then sold their copycat whoa-whoa songs to television commercials. Arcade Fire shrewdly moved along. Now, the new space-filler is repetition.



https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyl e/style/arcade-fire-takes-aim-at-the-inf ormation-age-and-shoots-itself-in-the-fo ot/2017/07/27/4d196378-7244-11e7-8f39-ee b7d3a2d304_story.html I've listened to most of the songs but not in full yet. I was reading a bunch of reviews that had me rolling and I say that as a fan. It would be funny if this was some elaborate hoax. Arcade Fire truther!This was accurate Reply

Thread

Link

Haven't heard the album, but the marketing seems a bit over the top and tacky. They shouldn't need to resort to Katy Perry-esque gimmicks. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like it was too much to the point that it felt obnoxious tbh. Like I totally get what they were trying to do/critique but they still came off looking worse lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The marketing was just exhausting. It somehow managed to top the Witness album campaign in the "why is this happening?" category. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haven't heard all of it but i am champagne popping my pussy to creature comfort Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't heard the whole album yet, but I like all the singles they released more than most of the songs on Reflektor tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

mte! i could only listen to like one song off of reflektor more than once. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like the title track a lot. Reminds me of ABBA and it's fun. I've never really cared for them much as a band though. Nothing can top "Keep the Car Running" tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

i really hated their last album so it's hard to believe this could be worse than that tbh Reply

Thread

Link

It somehow manages to be worst. It's just really bland and so... nothing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Finally. Available for pre-order soon, very limited run. pic.twitter.com/FiSfJuil8M — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) June 23, 2017





i'm honestly scared to listen to the album lmao. i thought reflektor was okay. but neon bible is their best and y'all can fight me but did they end up sellingi'm honestly scared to listen to the album lmao. i thought reflektor was okay. but neon bible is their best and y'all can fight me Reply

Thread

Link

Neon Bible IS their best imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved Reflektor (thanks to James Murphy) but I'm not thrilled about this one. I've been side eyeing them since that Tidal ad, though. Reply

Thread

Link

so many people i know are hating on it and i'm the definition of the i do'nt know i can't read suddenly gif bc i REALLY love the singles plus they're my fave band



their marketing campaign was.... interesting to say the least and obnoxious to sum it up. they usually have pretty cool strategies so idk what the fuck is up with them this era~~ Reply

Thread

Link

I kind of think that the sole purpose of this album is to hate it, but this has to be their worst release ever Reply

Thread

Link

i wish they would learn that the perfect pop song is under 3 minutes Reply

Thread

Link

Haven't listened to the album yet, but I've been into every single thus far.



They did a cover of Green Light the other week and it was atrocious and I can't believe Lorde was forced to acknowledge it and pretend it was good. Reply

Thread

Link

The Lorde cover was so bad it almost felt like a joke. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i impulse bought tix to the toronto show because BSS + Arcade Fire = holy shit

++ i just got an email saying i get the album mailed to me for free! Reply

Thread

Link

they've always seemed slightly insufferable but i still really love them so



*larry david unsure gif* Reply

Thread

Link

Ah crap.



I bought the limited edition Night version of Everything Now but it hasn't arrived yet. Trying not to cave and listen to it on Spotify first but this is making me think that I wasted my money. Reply

Thread

Link

Electric Blue is so good. Reply

Thread

Link

I remember being obsessed with them circa 2005/2006 Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so glad this has been released because the marketing for this album was ex.haust.ing. Reply

Thread

Link

Arcade Fire is definitely one of those bands that could release fart noises and I'd pay to hear it live. This album isn't any different. I'm bopping to it but it doesn't have that Arcade Fire signature. I'm trash though and The Suburbs is my favorite Arcade Fire album. I'm surprise they went with this direction again since Reflektor was many fans least favorite album. They'll feel the heat soon since critics are not feeling Everything Now at all.



Reply

Thread

Link

I like their past stuff but they got on my nerves with that tidal shit... so i'm cackling Reply

Thread

Link

I saw them live in 2011 and they were amazing but tbh I've always side eyed their pretentious asses lol Reply

Thread

Link

It's a bad album, I have no desire of ever listening to it again. Reply

Thread

Link

Haven't listened to the full album by I'm not feeling the songs they released. I really liked Reflektor. Reply

Thread

Link

Does anybody have a good quality link? Judging from reviews alone, I'm worried I might like reflector better than this </3 Arcade Fire's first three albums are absolute gold and it's hard not to compare their most recent albums to those gems. Reply

Thread

Link

wait was the millennial whoop copyright thing a hoax then too? because thats the most obnoxious thing to come out of this era



i spoke to win and regine once and they were very, very kind and the suburbs is still an incredible album but i haven't cared about them since Reply

Thread

Link