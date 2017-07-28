Arcade Fire released their new album 'Everything Now'
Arcade Fire just released their fifth album and the reviews have been quite mixed.
Arcade Fire's Everything Now is about a once and possibly future great band trapped in its own feedback loop https://t.co/9xqOvPdWrh— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) July 28, 2017
It's not terrible, but it stands out as being worse than all of their previous work.
What went wrong with Arcade Fire's 'Everything Now'? @skornhaber asks https://t.co/52WyrSWfyu pic.twitter.com/n5cx4yLDnP— The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) July 27, 2017
They enjoyed the pun they made about content and being content so much that they made two back to back songs about it (Infinite Content and Infinite_Content). Both songs consist primarily of the lyrics "Infinite content, infinite content, infinitely content" repeated approximately a dozen times.
Despite not being particularly good, the album is better than the obnoxious album campaign of bad satire and fake news may have led people to believe:
Please call your representative and insist they don't block Everything Now. pic.twitter.com/J66bvogOhO— Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) July 21, 2017
Proposal from @blucigs please advise ASAP @DJWindows98 @ParryReed @butlerwills pic.twitter.com/RUGRd9fEZD— Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) July 13, 2017
Really overstating things here. https://t.co/2QkOFweAXx— Everything Now (@EverythingNowCo) July 24, 2017
Statement on @arcadefire border detention. pic.twitter.com/OeLxCF1xI5— Everything Now (@EverythingNowCo) June 6, 2017
Statement faxed in from Tannis Wright, social media strategist for @EverythingNowCo re: Brooklyn "rules." pic.twitter.com/pqgrT3JBwj— Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) July 24, 2017
Arcade Fire's comical guerrilla marketing campaign falls flat https://t.co/EaM52xuxYC— Montreal Gazette (@mtlgazette) July 26, 2017
SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Yikes. I blame Tidal, tbh.
This was accurate
The song does, however, invite us to think about space, and specifically, how Arcade Fire has chosen to fill theirs. The word “whoa” used to be the band’s go-to device. It was an immensely flexible exclamation that could be stretched or inflated to hold any mood or melody, and when sung as a sweeping group refrain, it delivered a cathartic, one-size-fits-all kind of wallop — but tons of singers copied it, got famous from it, then sold their copycat whoa-whoa songs to television commercials. Arcade Fire shrewdly moved along. Now, the new space-filler is repetition.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyl
i'm honestly scared to listen to the album lmao. i thought reflektor was okay. but neon bible is their best and y'all can fight me
their marketing campaign was.... interesting to say the least and obnoxious to sum it up. they usually have pretty cool strategies so idk what the fuck is up with them this era~~
They did a cover of Green Light the other week and it was atrocious and I can't believe Lorde was forced to acknowledge it and pretend it was good.
++ i just got an email saying i get the album mailed to me for free!
*larry david unsure gif*
I bought the limited edition Night version of Everything Now but it hasn't arrived yet. Trying not to cave and listen to it on Spotify first but this is making me think that I wasted my money.
i spoke to win and regine once and they were very, very kind and the suburbs is still an incredible album but i haven't cared about them since