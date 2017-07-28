ONTD Roundup
For Thursday, July 27, 2017:
- Lucky Blue Smith and Stormi Bree welcome child
- Justin Bieber hits paparazzo with truck outside church
- Larry David and Bernie Sanders are (distant) cousins
- Celebs React to Political News: Scaramucci Loses It & Healthcare
- New 9/11 victim identified :Willa Ford's career
- Official poster for Call Me By Your Name
- The 2017 Man Booker Prize Longlist Released
- Trent Reznor thinks Ashton Kutcher is an asshole
happy friday!
i'm going to a "deep water" fitness class at the Y this afternoon and then probably watching more black sails. on s2 now
And then hopefully get drunk and dance around to new Arcade Fire
I'm being good and am going to work my part time job tonight. A friend invited me out for drinks, but I need to be earning money, not spending it. Tomorrow I'm going for sushi though, so there is that!
i'm hungry
I probably shouldn't have, no I feel heavy and gross.
Ruined naan tho, omg...that's depressing. Naan is life
I am too excited.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
she's the most ridiculous bean I love her so much
For 20 brief minutes, my mom decided we weren't going to go and I was very excited.
I was going to make cheesecake this weekend so now I HAVE to make it on Sunday, which means I don't really get a day to sit around and do nothing now.
Thankfully, my cat decided to cuddle with my head this morning and woke me up, or else I would have been super late to work.
EDIT: oh jfc
There's a bit of flirting, and two emoji characters kiss; there are also scenes that take place in a dive bar, where drinking is implied (and there's a beer emoji character).
Song of the Day: Coast Modern - Run It Up
indie pop / 2017