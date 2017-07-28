George Clooney Lashes Out At Paparazzi After French Magazine Publishes Photos Of Twins
“Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home. Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it.”
Voici has since responded to Clooney’s statement :
“George and Amal Clooney have been very public personalities for the last few years. Their wedding in Venice, in September 2014, was a very mediatic event, the pictures of them smiling to the public were seen all around the world. The birth of their twins, Ella and Alexander, had also been commented a lot, by themselves and their families. The images published in Voici this Friday are a response to a public demand. People love George Clooney and have been following his life story for years now. Those pictures do not put in danger Mr Clooney, his wife or their kids.”
I had the unfortunate experience of being on the sidewalk when Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise were leaving some place in New York and that poor child was screaming "leave me alone, leave me alone" and some pap was like "Why is she being such a bitch?" Suri had to be all of 8. How dare you call anyone a name but an 8 year old?
Totally take them to court. If they didn't authorize this or call the paps, no no no, absolutely not.
what a stupid excuse wtf
People can be curious about something and still understand that it's none of their fucking business.
Do they not have trespassing laws in Europe? Bc that's exactly what that pap did. Scaling fences and climbing trees that u don't own to do anything much less take pictures is criminal af.