George Clooney Lashes Out At Paparazzi After French Magazine Publishes Photos Of Twins

What kind of "they were asking for it" bullshit is that response. Leave the poor babies alone. Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck off Voici. If he didn't give permission, then you shouldn't have published those photos Reply

Thread

Link

The comment from the magazine of full of entitlement. Reply

Thread

Link

French paps and tabloids are awful. Almost as bad as the British ones. Reply

Thread

Link

What are the laws in Italy? Because that would absolutely be illegal here. Reply

Thread

Link

The Jez article said that in Italy it's illegal to take “photos of people or objects hidden from normal visibility," so it seems like this is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah, fuck that. I think laws surrounding the protection of children of Celebs should be stronger.



I had the unfortunate experience of being on the sidewalk when Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise were leaving some place in New York and that poor child was screaming "leave me alone, leave me alone" and some pap was like "Why is she being such a bitch?" Suri had to be all of 8. How dare you call anyone a name but an 8 year old?



Totally take them to court. If they didn't authorize this or call the paps, no no no, absolutely not.



Edited at 2017-07-28 04:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Omg. Poor girl. I remember comments about Suri being autistic or having behavioral issues because of how unhappy she looked in papped photos. But what child would smile with eleventy flashing cameras in their face?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA. Some of these paps actually stalk these kids at their schools (i.e. Nicole Ritchie and her daughter Harlow) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would be terrified if a bunch of grown ass men surrounded me and started screaming and yelling at me while taking pictures. And I am an adult. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Co-signing this. It was so jarring and so unfair and terrify. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People are sick Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

paps are scum. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes, to make it that much more disgusting eh probably said it hoping to get a rise out of katie so that he could cash i on "angry" photos of her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow. That is a troubling story. People are so entitled. I don't know when the shift happened to people caring so much about celebrity children (and I realize it can be a two-way street with certain celebrities using their children to their advantage). It's baffling to me. I couldn't care less. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I honestly hate paparazzi so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow. that's just fucking horrible. i totally agree w/ you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-07-28 08:13 pm (UTC) if I were a Suri or Katie Holmes I'd walk around with pepper spray to use on those men. Sometimes I wish I could be in a situation like that and swoop in with my actual fat body and prevent them from getting her photo. literally me: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is why I hate paparazzi. Like how none of us felt sympathy for that pap Bieber recently hit with his car. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's in papa bear mode now. Reply

Thread

Link

As a member of the public, I would like to be removed from this narrative. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, that's not even lashing out. If I were a parent and that happened to me I would be freaking the fuck out. Reply

Thread

Link

The images published in Voici this Friday are a response to a public demand.



what a stupid excuse wtf

People can be curious about something and still understand that it's none of their fucking business. Reply

Thread

Link

Paps always blame the general public for their bullshit. It's human nature to be curious but I'm pretty sure 99.9% of people don't really give a shit if or when they see a picture of the babies, just like I'm sure everybody would have been fine not seeing pictures of Philip Seymour Hoffman's kids crying at his memorial service. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow that magazine. "You were public about your wedding so you need to be public about all other aspects of your life." What a mess! Reply

Thread

Link

That's so fucked up. Reply

Thread

Link

wtf @ that statement?



Do they not have trespassing laws in Europe? Bc that's exactly what that pap did. Scaling fences and climbing trees that u don't own to do anything much less take pictures is criminal af. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope that response bites them in the ass so hard. Taking photos through the windows of their fucking house goes beyond "well they're public entities!" Reply

Thread

Link