The View talks about Scaramucci's New Yorker interview and Hillary's memoir


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila
It's Friday on the View. Joy has been left out of her cage and the jokes are flying. There is no Paula but we've got another ABC News correspondent and it's Tara Setmayer. They talk about Mooch's interview with the New Yorker. In which he talks about Steve Bannon sucking his own" cock or Reince Priebus "is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac." It was a doozy if you haven't read it. They talk about how this could be a distraction to the health care talks in Congress. Sunny also brings up that the way Mooch talks is like wiretaps she's heard before of the Italian mob.

They talk about Hillary Rodham Clinton's upcoming memoir. They rehash topics in regards to what made her lose the presidency. They talk about not pandering to white middle class America. However, as boring as you might this segment might be, Sunny and Jed butt heads. It was funny.

Bonus round for the View. They bring up the topics of what is the secret formula of being the handsomest man in the world using the Greek's formula for beauty and having your teens have sex in your household? Religion plays a big part in both topics.

[JOY: WHEN THEY GO LOW, I GO LOW.]
[JOY: I NOW KNOW WHY PEOPLE YELL OH MY GOD DURING SEX.]

