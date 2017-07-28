The View talks about Scaramucci's New Yorker interview and Hillary's memoir

I imagine Spicer sitting at home, cackling at Mooch crashing and burning so quickly Reply

But that "crashing and burning" seems to be part of plan? Mess Reply

Or he knew the Mooch meltdown was happening and decided to get the hell out. Reply

I feel like he knew:

1. That it's a dog eat dog atmosphere in this WH

2. The mooch seems to have a raging issue with some sort of stimulant, and

3. He was going to get fired anyway



...so he cut his losses and walked away. Reply

Lmao Reply

lmao Reply

lmfaoo Reply

Lol omg reposting this Reply

I would buy this Reply

I would put this on my bookshelf, even if I never read it lmao Reply

Where can I throw my money? Reply

Accurate as fuck lol Reply

I'd buy it. Reply

it's hilarious to see people who spent like a year bashing hilary across social media pretend as if they didn't have anything to do with her loss by saying 'after spreading false shit and demonizing this person for months at the end of the day I still voted so don't look at me!'



This is why liberals keep losing. They are so unable to criticize themselves that they will never admit how they basically helped Republicans to take this election. They were out here bashing Hilary WITH the Trump supporters and contributing to the bizarre demonizing discourse of her right up to November 8th. And even though they kept whining about needing a revolution a lot of them don't vote in midterms or local elections. Then they whine about how the party's failed them. Shut the FUCK up you POS. Reply

I love this Reply

We should not have to go through shit like we went through last night ever again. Republicans made a complete joke out of the legislative process, and I hope that the Rs in purple states really feel it come 2018. Reply

Heller is def not getting reelected in 2018! Reply

right? people crowding around their TVs late at night hoping they won't go bankrupt or die by the whims of 1 vote, shameful Reply

MTE Reply

Ikr, and I fucking hate that orange anus loves the drama and chaos of it all because all he knows is ratings/reality tv. Reply

I just pictured bannon trying to suck his own cock again and literally gagged Reply

Preordered the book today. 👍🏻 Reply

saaaaaaaaame (well, yesterday lol) Reply

It's already out for preorder!! Reply

I can't stop watching this: the moment McCain votes no with a 👎🏻. Watch Bernie notice what's happening. Then Look at McConnel's grim reax pic.twitter.com/Bniamtvs80 — David Mack (@davidmackau) 28. Juli 2017

Reply

It's like a real life West Wing scene. Trump must feel like such an ass for playing him up on twitter. Reply

Where's Sanders and where's McConnell? Reply

McConnell is in the front folding his arms. And I'm pretty sure Sanders is sitting down behind him to the right in the second row, middle seat. Reply

i cant tell these old dudes apart, where is bernie and where is mcconnel in that room?



also why did mccain wait with his arm extended like that for so long? for the drama of it all and to get everione's attention? lmao Reply

lol bernie nudging the lady next to him Reply

So dramatic Reply

The turtle's walk is hilarious after the vote! Reply

lol schumer trying to get all the dems to stop clapping



i woulda gloated tbh Reply

He's so mad. Look at that furious pout/teeth grind.



Ya done good, John. He's so mad. Look at that furious pout/teeth grind.Ya done good, John. Reply

Who's the guy in the little group to the left of McCain who hangs his head? LOL Reply

I wonder if McMain mavericking up will slowly make more Rs turn against Trump Reply

There's a chance. He's got more clout among them than almost any of the others. Reply

I hope before he retires, McCain sends in impeachment papers for Trump. Reply

lmao @ not you Reply

Yesssss ❤️ Reply

love it. im annoyed at all the praise mccain is getting while ignoring collins and murkowski. Reply

For real. And he didn't have to endure sexist bullying for having a conscious! Reply

Seriously tho it’s pretty fucking annoying Reply

HARD same. Every bit of news on it I've seen thus far this morning is all, if I can borrow verbiage from the Mooch, a big suckfest for McCain when Collins has been saying no literally from jump and Murkowski is being threatened by the admin and BOTH OF THEM are having to deal with shit from their male colleagues



omg not me caping for the women of the GOP Reply

Why should Murkowski get praised when she's a hard conservative shithead that hates the LGBT community.



Look up her voting record. Reply

Lol accurate. Reply

I love these memes lmao Reply

this meme always makes me lol Reply

LMAO Reply

lmfaooo Reply

and none for gretchen weiners. bye. Reply

LMAO Reply

im laughing at the ways reporters are going around saying "i dont suck my own cock" Reply

the last 48 hours have been so wild. russian sanctions passed with support on both sides. ACA is intact for now. it's only july. i feels like it's been 84 years. Reply

Bye bye, Trumpcare (by @VicBergerIV) pic.twitter.com/9vs6uq7tTa — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) July 28, 2017





BAH GAWD THAT'S STEVE AUSTIN'S MUSIC pic.twitter.com/vfTwNAC9F3 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 28, 2017





/props to Collins and Murkowski tho the most because they stuck through it, even after awful threats. /props to Collins and Murkowski tho the most because they stuck through it, even after awful threats. Reply

I have no knowlege of wrestling but that one made me hysterical last night and I still can't stop laughing when I see it lol I love the slow zoom on Turtle as the crowd goes wild. Reply

Lol this is the best. McConnell slowly walking away all sad is the best part. Reply

I was hoping he’d cry in his little closing speech last night but alas Reply

I just had the ugliest laugh. Reply

noooooooooooooooo lmao Reply

screaming Reply

hahahhahaha YES Reply

trump is saying they need to immediately go to a 51 majority vote instead of 60 if the senate wants to pass anything. how likely is this to happen?

Reply

Like most things he tweets, not likely. He better be careful, that's not a lot of votes needed for impeachment proceedings :) Reply

He doesn't even understand that last night's vote only required GOP to get 50 (+Pence). Amazing. https://t.co/ROz3kohPJH — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 28, 2017

You're giving Trump too much here. He still has to understand basic math. Reply

isn't he talking about future legislation that requires 60 votes tho? Reply

I remember there being some talk early in Trump's presidency about the GOP changing the rules. However, I think they realized it would be fucking themselves over in the long run Reply

McConnell won't do it Reply

It would have the same success rate as everything else he's tried to get done Reply

