The View talks about Scaramucci's New Yorker interview and Hillary's memoir
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Friday on the View. Joy has been left out of her cage and the jokes are flying. There is no Paula but we've got another ABC News correspondent and it's Tara Setmayer. They talk about Mooch's interview with the New Yorker. In which he talks about Steve Bannon sucking his own" cock or Reince Priebus "is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac." It was a doozy if you haven't read it. They talk about how this could be a distraction to the health care talks in Congress. Sunny also brings up that the way Mooch talks is like wiretaps she's heard before of the Italian mob.
They talk about Hillary Rodham Clinton's upcoming memoir. They rehash topics in regards to what made her lose the presidency. They talk about not pandering to white middle class America. However, as boring as you might this segment might be, Sunny and Jed butt heads. It was funny.
Bonus round for the View. They bring up the topics of what is the secret formula of being the handsomest man in the world using the Greek's formula for beauty and having your teens have sex in your household? Religion plays a big part in both topics.
[JOY: I NOW KNOW WHY PEOPLE YELL OH MY GOD DURING SEX.]
The Clintons don't have a tag but the Obamas do.
1. That it's a dog eat dog atmosphere in this WH
2. The mooch seems to have a raging issue with some sort of stimulant, and
3. He was going to get fired anyway
...so he cut his losses and walked away.
This is why liberals keep losing. They are so unable to criticize themselves that they will never admit how they basically helped Republicans to take this election. They were out here bashing Hilary WITH the Trump supporters and contributing to the bizarre demonizing discourse of her right up to November 8th. And even though they kept whining about needing a revolution a lot of them don't vote in midterms or local elections. Then they whine about how the party's failed them. Shut the FUCK up you POS.
also why did mccain wait with his arm extended like that for so long? for the drama of it all and to get everione's attention? lmao
i woulda gloated tbh
He's so mad. Look at that furious pout/teeth grind.
Ya done good, John.
omg not me caping for the women of the GOP
conservativeshithead that hates the LGBT community.
Look up her voting record.
BE EDUCATED!
/props to Collins and Murkowski tho the most because they stuck through it, even after awful threats.