raz

Liam Payne on Hot Ones



  • A girl once jumped out of a trash can at the 1D boys

  • Talks about that time Tr**p kicked them out of his hotel b/c they wouldn't meet with Tiffany at "an ungodly hour"

  • Says American food is his fave b/c mozzarella sticks are "the height of the culinary experience"

  • Shockingly does a SECOND dab of "the last dab" hot sauce... Does he regret it? Watch to find out!


I ate spicy Japanese Doritos and regretted it in the morning after I went to the bathroom. Idk how that host's butthole is holding up tbh.

