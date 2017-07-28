Liam Payne on Hot Ones
- A girl once jumped out of a trash can at the 1D boys
- Talks about that time Tr**p kicked them out of his hotel b/c they wouldn't meet with Tiffany at "an ungodly hour"
- Says American food is his fave b/c mozzarella sticks are "the height of the culinary experience"
- Shockingly does a SECOND dab of "the last dab" hot sauce... Does he regret it? Watch to find out!
I ate spicy Japanese Doritos and regretted it in the morning after I went to the bathroom. Idk how that host's butthole is holding up tbh.
i was like..damn lol
That's why Trump has a problem with them? Lordt.
I went for pho the other day and accidentally put too much sriracha in it because the waitress was talking to me and I wasn't paying attention to what I was doing :(
Curry, though...
Same. The only sauce that affects me on its way out it's the most spicy sauce at Buffalo Wild Wings.
i don't love his solo music and his voice is better than what he's putting out there, but he's doing really well on the charts, along with niall.
dem new spicy buffalo wing pretzels I had were pretty good yesterday tho.