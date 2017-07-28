Liam Payne on Hot Ones

lmao for a sec i thought the first bullet point said that a girl dumped trash on them



i was like..damn lol



Gotta say, I'm not too big on super spicy things because if it overwhelms all the other flavours what's even the point. My brother's all "I like it when my nose hairs burn" Reply

That's why Trump has a problem with them? Lordt. Reply

He seems nice. Reply

mozzarella sticks 4 lyfe Reply

I always think I enjoy spicy food but when I actually have to eat it I feel like the roof of my mouth is going to explode and my nose is going to fall off my face. I can't even eat pasta arrabbiata. Reply

He said that's his fave dish to make lol Reply

Gott in yeaterday spilt a fulllllllllllll! Tub of pasta on the floor, stupid stupidd stupidddddd boy smelly pasta house — Liam (@LiamPayne) October 14, 2012

We been knew. Reply

I wonder how long his relationship with Cheryl will last Reply

lmao siesta key is my dad's fave beach.



I went for pho the other day and accidentally put too much sriracha in it because the waitress was talking to me and I wasn't paying attention to what I was doing :( Reply

Meh, I'm Mexican. Hot sauces don't make anything to me on their way in or out.



Curry, though... Reply

yeah, spicy foods don't do anything to me, digestively speaking lmao. i feel bad for people whose insides get wrecked. Reply

Meh, I'm Mexican. Hot sauces don't make anything to me on their way in or out.



Same. The only sauce that affects me on its way out it's the most spicy sauce at Buffalo Wild Wings. Reply

I love spicy food. I add an obscene amount of spice to all my food tbh. Reply

i don't love his solo music and his voice is better than what he's putting out there, but he's doing really well on the charts, along with niall. i was surprised liam posted a quote supporting LGBTQ rights after 45 came out with his trans ban military tweet. apparently, a fan commented coming after him because he's not american and he said...i don't love his solo music and his voice is better than what he's putting out there, but he's doing really well on the charts, along with niall. Reply

Isn't he a homophobe? That's what ONTD told me so what's the truth? 🤔 Reply

i think liam genuinely *means* well, but he constantly puts his foot into his mouth and says dumb shit. the reason people say he's a homophobe is because he liked duck dynasty's "family values" and shot guns with them in 2014 (and i think by family values he meant like, how close they are with each other, not their ethics). he's stupid and shouldnt' get a pass, but he's also the only member of 1d that ever tries to apologize for anything. Reply

doesn't he have a trump doll and stan duck dynasty? hmm. anyways i side eye it when ppl pick and choose what social issues to speak up about...kinda like how harry or taylor will speak up about women's rights but never say anything about civil rights. Reply

I once ate a jalapeno and it got stuck in my throat so I coughed and it went up my nose instead of coming back up and oh. my. gosh. THE PAIN. My entire face and eyeballs began to sweat. I survived. It's fine. Reply

I lost so much fats and weight already... I just love it when come to wake up on each morning with my stomach being extra and so super sensitive due to eating spicy food. -___- Sometimes saltine crackers help, especially that Gatorade is everything to me. So yeah I sure learned my lesson after 'em cheap ass grocery store brand popcorn chicken(first time i ever bought in a long time tbh and it was like 3 bucks) on the other day. I put Tabasco in 'em.... RIP. Odd thing is that I'm used to spicy food yet my stomach lately is like lol wat you pushin' 30 fool, bye. Shoot, I would put Tabasco on my saltine crackers lol.



dem new spicy buffalo wing pretzels I had were pretty good yesterday tho. Reply

I like his speaking voice better than Zayns, I'm into this accent ngl. Reply

