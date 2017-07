The Killers announce North American Tour

Yesss January. I was so scared they were gonnacome to NYC in December. Reply

Thread

Link

tbh I wish they would bc January is TOO COLD for this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe global warming can do us a favor!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Colorado and Chicago, here I come!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm just happy they're not going on sale the same day, hate when bands do that. Reply

Thread

Link

ughhhh but no dallas date? Reply

Thread

Link

From what I hear, people are expecting them to add a second leg, so hopefully they'll hit the places they missed! I'm driving 4 hours to DC for this tour, which I've done plenty of times, but damn I was really hoping they'd come to VA or NC. ofc if they do it for the second leg, I'll go again haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where in VA could they even play? I hate Jiffy Lube and Patriot Center. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

WHERES VANCOUVER???!!! Reply

Thread

Link

No Mexico :( Reply

Thread

Link

Northern California doesn't exist apparently Reply

Thread

Link

maybe they'll come to 2018 outside lands? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was kind of surprised at not seeing San Jose or Oakland (is there even a big enough venue in SF?). I mean maybe they will swing over here for the possible second leg but I'm surprised Northern California wouldn't have been in the first leg unless all the arenas around here are already booked up on the potential dates... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i saw them 9 years ago (wowwwww) and this was before their questionable era lol, but they were really great. they closed with all these things that i've done and i'll never forget it. Reply

Thread

Link

it's so wild how EVERYONE is playing at infinite energy center now, damn



Edited at 2017-07-28 03:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I've never been there. It's my closest date though. What do you think? Should I wait for them to not come closer during a possible second leg? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ouvuts a great venue, but it's so far from the perimeter that it's kind of annoying haha. I saw Dolly Parton and Kendrick Lamar there!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I may catch them when they're in NYC... Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck them for skipping Houston Reply

Thread

Link

The Masonic is a beautiful venue and I'd love to see them there, but I don't have money rn and because it's a randomly small venue when 80 percent of the venues elsewhere are arenas and there aren't any Ohio dates to offset the crowds and I'm afraid it'll sell out, I doubt I'll be able to go to Detroit :( that and I'm poor and if/when I do find a job, who knows if I'd be able to get the holiday off. Reply

Thread

Link

i finally made the decision to see them at lolla instead of blink 182- i am excite Reply

Thread

Link

I mean Blink is better live now that Tom is gone but The Killers are next level amazing live. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was confused because where the fuck is the Anthem in DC??



apparently it's still under construction. Reply

Thread

Link