Fall Out Boy releases music video for "Champion" with surprise celebrity cameo



+ Jaden Smith is the big "surprise" celebrity cameo

+ They've also announced that Jaden will open along w/ blackbear on their tour this fall

+ Ashley I. from the Bachelor/Bachelor in Paradise also makes an appearance in the video

Source 1 Source 2

Love the video! There's one part that's really similar to Plain White T's "Land of the Living" MV, I wonder if they got the idea from there or if it's a coincidence?
