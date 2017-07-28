Fall Out Boy releases music video for "Champion" with surprise celebrity cameo
+ Jaden Smith is the big "surprise" celebrity cameo
+ They've also announced that Jaden will open along w/ blackbear on their tour this fall
+ Ashley I. from the Bachelor/Bachelor in Paradise also makes an appearance in the video
Source 1 Source 2
Love the video! There's one part that's really similar to Plain White T's "Land of the Living" MV, I wonder if they got the idea from there or if it's a coincidence?
That's what I got from this video. Let grandpa be the stripper he dreams of being.
tbh I'm just kind of like "whatever" and along for the ride at this point haha. We'll see how it works out.
Yeah, we'll see how it goes!
And he was like 26, no? He is a good couple years older than everyone else in the band.
I guess i'll just keep listening to the music and not paying for anything else tbh
That said, the vid's alright. I really love this song though.
the video is good tho