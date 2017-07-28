Fall Out Boy releases music video for "Champion" with surprise celebrity cameo

at least it's not ed sheeran Reply

Thread

Link

I actually prefer Young & Menace over this lol this sounds like just another song they're trying to get those NFL royalties out of. Like I can already see the Thursday night football promos with it playing in the background. Reply

Thread

Link

You're not wrong lol. I've barely listened to it, but I enjoyed the concept of the music video enough to post it. Honestly I haven't been super thrilled by this era so far, but I'm hoping the album will be good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I felt bad that the grandfather felt like he had to hide his desires???



That's what I got from this video. Let grandpa be the stripper he dreams of being. Reply

Thread

Link

Yup, and actually that's the part that reminded me of the PWT's video, bc the whole video is an old dude in a retirement home using VR and realizing he wants to be a drag queen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I also was bummed the cop VR wasn't being controlled by a black person. THE COMMENTARY WAS RIGHT THERE! But the fact that Pete was behind the kid who was behind the cop works Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh man that would have been great, I didn't think about that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actively was saying "please be black please be black" as he reached for his headset Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't they just announce that Jaden is opening on their tour too? Idk what to think about that. Reply

Thread

Link

I would rather Jayden than blackbear Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Looks like we're lucky enough to get both... -_- Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gonna be getting booze during blackbear. I can't with his obsession with Halsey Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oop, they did! I missed that announcement, adding it to the post. Thanks :)



tbh I'm just kind of like "whatever" and along for the ride at this point haha. We'll see how it works out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Np, bb. :)



Yeah, we'll see how it goes! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Speaking of Ashley I. I saw her and I think Kristina and Amanda in Corrine's instagram story last night. That made me happy that people haven't completely turned on her. Reply

Thread

Link

Awww yay <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

i'm still pissed i didn't get a code for their house of blues show in sept. and i live in chicago. Reply

Thread

Link

Never forget that Pete Wentz dated a 15 year old when he was 23 and the rest of the band was okay with that. Reply

Thread

Link

I brought it up once in one of their posts here and a stan tried to come after me for "lying" but I pulled up receipts and then they were all "Well... He's learned since then!!!!" *eye roll*



And he was like 26, no? He is a good couple years older than everyone else in the band.



Edited at 2017-07-28 04:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

JFC c'mon...that's too much.



I guess i'll just keep listening to the music and not paying for anything else tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People will say/do literally anything to protect rich pedophiles, especially when they're white. It's disgusting tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pete isn't white & the main source of receipts were an RP journal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know the main source of receipts was fake, right? I am saying this as someone who was a fan during the time he was in that fucked up relationship Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The "receipts" I'm talking about was a Rolling Stone interview w/ FOB where said teenage girlfriend was also hanging around and they described her in the piece. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that relationship was unhealthy as shit too, like even in addition to the creepy/illegal age difference.



Edited at 2017-07-28 04:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ew i didn't know that. i think i only really started following his relationships when he dated ashlee simpson. that makes his cameo on one tree hill even weirder. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That relationship was fucked up but the main source of receipts was an RP journal on LJ that had made up dates in it. This shit is old news and that woman now works at a rehab facility now that she's a recovered heroin addict. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love how they just seem to be having fun with their music now.



That said, the vid's alright. I really love this song though. Reply

Thread

Link

the song is okay, immortals level for me tbh... meaning i'll probably skip it most of the time lol.



the video is good tho Reply

Thread

Link

i don't mind the chorus but the rest is eh. its better than young and menance though. Reply

Thread

Link