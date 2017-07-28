What are Niecy Nash & Matt Bomer's Safewords?
After James learns about Niecy Nash's pre-sex scene routine with actors, Matt Bomer, Niecy and James share their safewords and discuss and naked video chat.
What is your safeword? Post your favorite sex scenes! (gifs/videos)
but I also sometimes use a red/yellow/green light system sometimes since it covers more options
I really like Nomi and Amanita's sex scenes. They're hot and sexy but also very intimate.
also when will Matt Bomer age
It was hot but also kind of funny because Paige thought she was going to catch them doing something illegal or whatever and they were having sex lol.
Looking at this scene, I am so glad they're together irl. I know it's part of the job, but I can't begin to imagine how awkward it is for actors who aren't involved/barely know each other (and who aren't in porn) to do scenes at that level.
Torn, no. But I have been left with SERIOUS bruises. (Still trying to forget that asshole tbh.)