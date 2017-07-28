Josh Gad and Rebel Wilson to star 'Little Shop of Horrors' remake

Who would you cast as the Dentist, ONTD? Reply

I know I keep bringing up Encores! but Taran Killam did a good job.



Hi! Not to suck up, but thanks for being a MOD! I've been openly calling out MODs asking Qs about why shit is rejected based on what way the wind is blowing, but overall I'm appreciative of the work you guys do for free :D Reply

Taran Killam b/c he killed it when he played it in 2015



Edited at 2017-07-28 02:16 pm (UTC)

I'm a little tired of both of them (not for any particular reason, they're, as far as I know, inoffensive), but I can see it working. Plus I've always had a soft spot for Little Shop. Reply

This is one of my favorite movies / musicals so I feel pretty protective over it. If they actually go this direction I'm a little impressed because I always felt if they did another version they would probably be trying to pass someone like Zac Efron off as Seymour. Josh Gad seems like a good choice for this and he definitely has the chops for it. I'm less sold on Rebel, in part admittedly because no one can touch Ellen Greene, but she doesn't seem vocally right and my first thought would she'd basically just be playing up the whole Fat Amy schtick as her take on the character (though obviously I could be wrong).



On another Little Shop related note I was way more impressed with Jake Gyllenhaal's Seymour than I thought I would be. Even with him being a good looking guy I felt he really carried himself well and embodied the character and he had great chemistry with Ellen. I wish I could have actually seen this live.











I clearly have a lot of Little Shop feelings.

I was there for this and I can say that without a doubt it was one of the most electric and magical theater experiences I ever had. It was incredible and Jake was fantastic. Reply

I am so jealous. I've watched all the videos I can find from this casting and honestly I was shocked by how good he was. This whole cast seemed like a true joy to watch. Reply

I want him to do a revival, i would go see it!! Reply

Little Shop of Feelings is a show I'd watch. ;) Reply

will this have the original ending or the hollywood ending tho Reply

I'm hoping for the original ending. I love the reprise of Somewhere That's Green



this is so dark my goodness. Reply

I agree the original ending is superior, I hope they include Don't Feed the Plants too Reply

I hope it's the original ending. It's so dark and wonderful. Reply

The original ending is the hollywood ending, but I like the musical more than the 1960 film. The 1986 movie is too happy.



Edited at 2017-07-28 04:38 pm (UTC)

It's a no from me Reply

This looks like a very annoying pairing, lol Reply

No way can Rebel Wilson touch Ellen Greene. If there's anyone that I'd cast for that part, it would be Lady Gaga. Reply

ooh good idea. i could see that, although i'm used to ellen's higher voice so it may be a little weird Reply

I kind of wish they would either tap a Broadway actress or go for an unknown with Audrey. Reply

that's a fantastic choice actually. Reply

Back when Smash was on (I know) I fell in love with the idea of Megan Hilty as Audrey but since the show was a joke and she never took off as an actress I know it's a very long shot. Gaga could work; she's bring a different vibe to the role but I think that might be necessary. Reply

Megan would be fantastic and I believe she was actually supposed to play Audrey years ago, but they replaced her before the show even started because the guy they cast as Seymour was way older than her. Gaga would be an interesting choice as well, she could sing it for sure. Reply

Oh god, this is such a good idea! Megan would kill it. I know she's working steadily and grabbed a Tony nom last year, so I don't know if her schedule has room, but I'd love to see her as Audrey at some point. Reply

but Rebel as Audrey? Fuuuuuuuuuck no







NO NOT REBEL. Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck. I hope her character dies. Reply

srsly no Reply

Rebel is not the best singer so I would prefer her to not star in musicals, thanks! Reply

There's literally so many WOC they could have cast as Audrey but OKAY, HOLLYWOOD. Reply

For real. They can literally cast anyone since being white has nothing to do with the story Reply

nah Reply

Neither of them have charisma yet they think they do just because they are loud and crave attention.



Edited at 2017-07-28 02:33 pm (UTC)

