Josh Gad and Rebel Wilson to star 'Little Shop of Horrors' remake
Rebel Wilson to star in Little Shop of Horrors with Josh Gad https://t.co/waWg9bDPDH— Metro (@MetroUK) July 28, 2017
Josh Gad and Rebel Wilson are set to star in 'Little Shop of Horrors' although nothing has been set in stone. This will be the third film version of the story.
Source
edit: lol above
Edited at 2017-07-28 02:16 pm (UTC)
On another Little Shop related note I was way more impressed with Jake Gyllenhaal's Seymour than I thought I would be. Even with him being a good looking guy I felt he really carried himself well and embodied the character and he had great chemistry with Ellen. I wish I could have actually seen this live.
I clearly have a lot of Little Shop feelings.
Edited at 2017-07-28 04:38 pm (UTC)
but Rebel as Audrey? Fuuuuuuuuuck no
Edited at 2017-07-28 02:20 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-28 02:33 pm (UTC)