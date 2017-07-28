All celebrities are wearing the same nude lipstick!

Which lipstick is good for pale skin? Reply

Ruby Woo and Russian Red look good on everyone but the free lipstick is limited to their Color Rocker collection Reply

Are you sure? I'm not seeing that, all the articles say it's any shade. Reply

Depends what shade you're after - please me is a nice neutral pink, plumful is a slightly deeper plum colour, syrup is a good nude (for me), russian red is the best mac red imo. Reply

If you want a really beautiful MLBB I'd actually recommend Nars' Dolce Vita. The lipstick, not the pencil. Reply

I really like Faux, modesty, twig, velvet teddy and lady dangerous. I'm personally not a fan of ruby woo, i know a lot of people say that's a universal shade but it looks like shit on me lmaom but i'd say try that out as well. Reply

Whirl is my go-to, everyday shade Reply

I personally like Rebel but it's too much for some Reply

Sweeet. One time living across the street from a mac is worth it Reply

I have that Charlotte Tilbury lipstick and I don't really care for it. Reply

It's more hype than anything at this point. Reply

All of her products are complete hype. Reply

Same, I tried one of her lipsticks and it was very generic. I'm getting way pickier with lipsticks lol but that's a good thing. Reply

I have it too and I like it but I've never owned a lipstick better than Nars Audacious Reply

Bond girl is my favorite ever. Reply

I love the shade Bitch Perfect, I wear it everyday tbh Reply

While by Mac, Barbarella and Barbara by Nars are my faves. Reply

YASSS @ Nars Barbarella. It's my go-to color every spring. Reply

I love MAC Hue, that's the only lipstick I've ever ran out of and repurchased.



Edited at 2017-07-28 01:42 pm (UTC) Reply

are you pale? I am looking for a good nude lipstick to get Reply

It is a lighter nude, I am a little tan right now for summer.



Other good ones are the Rimmel Kate Moss collection- very affordable and they have a big selection of nude colors.

MAC Japanese Maple, Honeylove, Modesty are good nudes too.





Edited at 2017-07-28 01:50 pm (UTC) Reply

I love that shade Reply

ooh this nude lipstick seems nice, too bad it doesnt ship to brasil.

i can't find a good shade for my skin, they all look either too washed out or too brown :/ Reply

The only nude that looks good on me is boy by Chanel



It's the only lipstick I've ever worn down to a nub



Edited at 2017-07-28 01:44 pm (UTC) Reply

I love that one so much, I just convinced my friend to get it for her wedding. Reply

Hi are you me? Reply

Those stores are going to be a mess. Reply

lmao mte Reply

"MAC is giving away free lipsticks tomorrow for #NationalLipstickDay in every store in North America."





W H A T!?!??!?!?! :OOOOO!!



ETA: confirmed! It’s true! Get a free Lipstick at your nearest MAC to celebrate #NationalLipstickDay, July 29: https://t.co/uHxWMPD2C9. — MACcosmetics (@MACcosmetics) July 28, 2017



:DDD!!



Edited at 2017-07-28 01:56 pm (UTC) W H A T!?!??!?!?! :OOOOO!!ETA: confirmed!:DDD!! Reply

Y'all bitches better get Ruby Woo. Reply

I have Ruby Woo and it dries my lips so much, I actually prefer cheaper lipsticks, they make my lips look even fuller, Ruby Woo makes them look smaller for some reason o.O it was expensive as hell thoughhh Reply

Parent

I have 4 tubes of riri woo so I'm good. Reply

I already have it! Reply

Its only colors from the rockstar collection thing Reply

I hope it isn't free lipstick with purchase. Reply

!!! Me and my friend are both going to a MAC store tomorrow and I'm so excited. Reply

Parent

i wonder if this works for MAC counters inside other stores (ie: Macy's / Nordstrom)



How does this really work? Can I go to five stores in a day and get 5? I can't possibly be the first person who wants to milk this... Reply

Wet N Wild makes one called Give Me Mocha and it's currently my favorite nude.



I just got a Bare Minerals nude from my Sephora Play box and it makes me look like I have fake lips? Really weird.



Edited at 2017-07-28 01:50 pm (UTC) Reply

My Give me mocha is so patchy I'm mad tbh Reply

Yeah, the WNW liquid catsuit formula doesn't work for me at all. I think the shades are gorg (and I know everyone else loves them) but they're kind of a disaster on me. Reply

yeah, you definitely have to wipe the applicator on the lip of the bottle and apply thin layers. My other thing I do is just dot in on my lips and then blend it out with my fingers and it looks fucking bomb. If I do either of those methods, it has great staying power and looks great. Otherwise, IA about it being patchy. Reply

Parent

I look terrible in nude lipsticks. I'm really pale and nude lipsticks make me look like a corpse. The only lipstick I typically wear is MAC Crosswires. Reply

crosswires is lovely Reply

does mac give out any color? i'd go to one if i can pick any color but if it's some nasty shade that never sold and they've got boxes they need to get rid of then i can skip it. Reply

i think it's any color Reply

thanks for the heads up bb! Reply

Call ur store to confirm.

I heard one store is giving blue and grays. Reply

I need a nice nude Reply

I've been wearing the new Bite pencil in 20 with MAC PRRR lipglass on top and it looks like a really nice nude on me.



And I'm guessing we won't be able to choose a color for the MAC thing, just get whatever they throw at you?



Edited at 2017-07-28 01:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Love Purr! Reply

I'm not buying anything from MAC since they test on animals 👎 Reply

Yep, free makeup means shit to me if they test on animals :/ Reply

thanks for giving me an excuse to not change my lazy day plans tomorrow Reply

same. i don't care if it's free, i refuse to suport them until they stop animal testing.



i'm still mad that nars recently announced they would start selling physical product in mainland china which means they'll be testing on animals. i to find a new under eye concealer. Reply

