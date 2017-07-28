deadpool

All celebrities are wearing the same nude lipstick!


Charlotte Tilbury's new Pillow Talk is worn by Salma Hayek, Emma Roberts and Alexa Chung and even though it looks like 3 different shades, it's actually the same lipstick. Nicole Kidman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amal Clooney, and Olivia Palermo also love this lipstick.


MAC is giving away free lipsticks tomorrow for #NationalLipstickDay in every store in North America.

From this collection http://m.maccosmetics.com/collections-colour-rocker



Which nude lipstick is your favorite, ONTD?  Which shade of MAC lipstick will you be getting?
