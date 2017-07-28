All celebrities are wearing the same nude lipstick!
Seriously, everyone in Hollywood is wearing this nude lipstick: https://t.co/SF5YSvmTkg— InStyle (@InStyle) July 28, 2017
Charlotte Tilbury's new Pillow Talk is worn by Salma Hayek, Emma Roberts and Alexa Chung and even though it looks like 3 different shades, it's actually the same lipstick. Nicole Kidman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amal Clooney, and Olivia Palermo also love this lipstick.
source
MAC is giving away free lipsticks tomorrow for #NationalLipstickDay in every store in North America.
From this collection http://m.maccosmetics.com/collections-colour-rocker
Which nude lipstick is your favorite, ONTD? Which shade of MAC lipstick will you be getting?
Which MAC lipstick do you recommend?
Re: Which MAC lipstick do you recommend?
Re: Which MAC lipstick do you recommend?
Re: Which MAC lipstick do you recommend?
Re: Which MAC lipstick do you recommend?
Re: Which MAC lipstick do you recommend?
Re: Which MAC lipstick do you recommend?
Re: Which MAC lipstick do you recommend?
Edited at 2017-07-28 01:42 pm (UTC)
Other good ones are the Rimmel Kate Moss collection- very affordable and they have a big selection of nude colors.
MAC Japanese Maple, Honeylove, Modesty are good nudes too.
Edited at 2017-07-28 01:50 pm (UTC)
i can't find a good shade for my skin, they all look either too washed out or too brown :/
It's the only lipstick I've ever worn down to a nub
Edited at 2017-07-28 01:44 pm (UTC)
W H A T!?!??!?!?! :OOOOO!!
ETA: confirmed!
:DDD!!
Edited at 2017-07-28 01:56 pm (UTC)
!!! Me and my friend are both going to a MAC store tomorrow and I'm so excited.
I just got a Bare Minerals nude from my Sephora Play box and it makes me look like I have fake lips? Really weird.
Edited at 2017-07-28 01:50 pm (UTC)
I heard one store is giving blue and grays.
And I'm guessing we won't be able to choose a color for the MAC thing, just get whatever they throw at you?
Edited at 2017-07-28 01:54 pm (UTC)
i'm still mad that nars recently announced they would start selling physical product in mainland china which means they'll be testing on animals. i to find a new under eye concealer.