Amber Rose says Philly girls aren't 'traditionally attractive'


- Amber appeared on Revolt’s Drink Champs earlier this month where she discussed her upbringing in Philadelphia.

- She grew up at Broad and Ellsworth in South Philly and claims many women from that area weren’t 'traditionally attractive.'

- Here's the full quote: "I don’t know how I can say this without sounding like f*cked up, but a lot of the people where I’m from aren’t traditionally attractive people. And for me, being blessed with beauty as beautiful women know – it’s a blessing and a curse. To grow up in such an area and be blessed with beauty it was very difficult for me and a lot of people use to be like, “You ain’t from South Philly, you’re from California or something."















And to think I was stanning this bih not so long ago.

