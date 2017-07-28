Amber Rose says Philly girls aren't 'traditionally attractive'
- Amber appeared on Revolt’s Drink Champs earlier this month where she discussed her upbringing in Philadelphia.
- She grew up at Broad and Ellsworth in South Philly and claims many women from that area weren’t 'traditionally attractive.'
- Here's the full quote: "I don’t know how I can say this without sounding like f*cked up, but a lot of the people where I’m from aren’t traditionally attractive people. And for me, being blessed with beauty as beautiful women know – it’s a blessing and a curse. To grow up in such an area and be blessed with beauty it was very difficult for me and a lot of people use to be like, “You ain’t from South Philly, you’re from California or something."
This was not a smart business move on amber rose part Philly is so messy she not gone live this down pic.twitter.com/gBTn9iI6se— girl75 (@di_m_ex) July 27, 2017
Amber rose really tried it, just say you think you're prettier than any philly girl cuz you mixed and go head— Lyna 🇯🇲 (@KhalynaB) July 27, 2017
Amber Rose’s comment is one the reasons why there’s a stigma of light skin women thinking they’re prettier than everyone. But I digress...— ayanna 🌺 (@Maat___) July 27, 2017
Amber Rose let "damn shawty, where you from?" Get to her head 😂 bitch we say that to everybody 😭— C L I F F O R D (@CLIFFORD56) July 27, 2017
amber rose saying a lot of philly chicks aren't attractive... idk who she's been bumping into, but i know TONS of pretty girls from the 215— dr. h (@linnychoos) July 27, 2017
Timeout. So Amber Rose wants men to stop being shallow and slut shaming but she referred to herself as the only beautiful girl in Philly?— Ms. Penny Isaac (@mspennyisaac) July 27, 2017
Amber Rose better take back what she said👀 pic.twitter.com/OPnEyaPrRD— ✨🌷🇬🇳 (@MissHaaji) July 27, 2017
And to think I was stanning this bih not so long ago.
Source: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8
If you are the pretty girl, at least don't talk about it! It's never a good look
Edited at 2017-07-28 01:45 pm (UTC)
And lol this ~ugly privilege thing lmao, she and Charlize need to unite to fight for this cause !!
im pretty sure its been proven that attractive people tend to have more friends and more people vying to be around them than non-attractive people because of the halo effect