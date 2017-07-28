Rod Stewart Paid Travel Costs for Disabled Kids Going to DC to Protest Tr**pcare

I love him. My friends and I have been on a Rod Stewart kick the past couple of weeks so this was music to my ears Reply

Thread

Link

Good for him, I'm going to listen to "rhythm of my heart" today. Reply

Thread

Link

I love that cheesy song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a++ song choice



maggie may will forever be a fave of mine, i love him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So under the radar and yet so supportive! Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder why he was so passionate... did Trumpcare not cover stomach pumping or something?? Reply

Thread

Link

oh bitch... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NNNNNNNNNN Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, I want your body and I think you're sexy... Reply

Thread

Link

what does Paris Hilton have to do with this??



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fuck!? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Republican Party is such a failure. They control congress and have the presidency and can't do a damn thing. Reply

Thread

Link

that's part of their shtick: make government look ineffective and only work hard when its time to cover up someone's dirty deals. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Awww this is awesome. Reply

Thread

Link

And this is why if I were rich I wouldn't be for long. Being able to help out all these little fights and causes so easily it would be hard to stop. Reply

Thread

Link

Aww he's my moms fav Reply

Thread

Link

Mine too! She saw him years ago and always talked about how amazing of a performer he is, so I bought her tickets to see him again this Mother's Day. She took my aunt with her and they had such a good time :)



I was worried he was going to say something to make me hate him so this is a relief lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same



he's catnip for moms Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's a very kind gesture. Reply

Thread

Link

Wow, that's really cool of him. Reply

Thread

Link

that's really decent of him (but the fact that disabled kids have to travel to DC to fight for their healthcare is a testament to how broken your countries attitude towards the healthcare of it's citizens is. the fact that healthcare is not regarded as a human right by everybody is sf baffeling to me) Reply

Thread

Link

Good for him. It's heartbreaking that children have to travel across the country to remind Senators that they are human beings deserving of rights and protection. Reply

Thread

Link

bless Reply

Thread

Link

That was very sweet of him. <3 Reply

Thread

Link





i recently read an article about Trach Mamas. one of the founders voted for Trump smh Reply

Thread

Link

Love this sfm <3 Reply

Thread

Link

That's really awesome of him. ♥ Reply

Thread

Link