Rod Stewart Paid Travel Costs for Disabled Kids Going to DC to Protest Tr**pcare
Rod Stewart covered travel costs for kids with disabilities going to DC to protest GOP healthcare bill https://t.co/NGDV0874Af pic.twitter.com/8zqxsfjZkF— The Hill (@thehill) July 28, 2017
Rod Stewart, who has lived in the US for 40 years and raised children here (what is Kimberly Stewart up to these days), saw a news story about disabled kids who didn't have the money to fly to DC to protest. He wrote a $30,000 check to Trach Mommas, a disabilities advocacy group, so the children could fly out to DC and fight for their rights. Versions of the proposed healthcare bill have proposed huge cuts to Medicaid. Such cuts would inevitably harm disabled and special needs kids because they would lose access to health and developmental services.
Rod Stewart issued a statement:
"Some of you may know that I live in America and pay my taxes here. I'm neither a Democrat nor a Republican, but I am a father."
maggie may will forever be a fave of mine, i love him
I was worried he was going to say something to make me hate him so this is a relief lol
he's catnip for moms