Takuya Nakamura

Kylie Minogue is making a country album!

kylie-minogue-for-eyewear-specsavers-2017-campai

  • Is exploring different options

  • Always liked the country sound and wants to mix it with her iconic gay pop!

  • Recently been in studio with Nathan Chapman, who has worked with country-pop legend and royalty SHANIA TWAIN and he has also worked a rattlesnake named Taylor

Source

Is this why Taylor left?! was she afraid of Kylie's slayage?! Gaga is shaking in ha boots! Keith Urban move aside there is a new Australian country queen!!!
Tagged: , ,