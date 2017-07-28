Kylie Minogue is making a country album!

But...but...but I need an Aphrodite 2.0! Reply

Thread

Link

Same these are just rumors just like Skirt was a "buzz" single Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh no...why is her career always so misguided. Reply

Thread

Link

right? im still buying it tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her 'Ann' era is coming!! Reply

Thread

Link

lol all my faves have the same middle name Sarah Ann McLachlan Shirley Ann Manson and Kylie Ann Minogue Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Watch this be the era she tours the US with Reply

Thread

Link

Is this what gay hell looks like? Reply

Thread

Link

Gaga

Miley

Kesha



Now Kylie!!! Joanne eras are here to stay!



Who's next?? Reply

Thread

Link

Ummm Hilary Duff kickstarted the trend with All About You, and who can forget the iconic Shoutout To My Ugly Heart by GRL Mix. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Xtina Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kelly clarkson recorded an entire country album a couple years ago but never released it-what a waste! I don't think you can sit on an album for years and years because it will end up sounding dated Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

britney spears should do one she talks like a country girl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Keep it. I don't need more shit coming into my ears. We get enough of that from Trump.



Come on, Kylie. Don't do the gays like this. Give the gays what they want! Reply

Thread

Link

She looks good. Reply

Thread

Link

Kylie no. I just want some good songs to bop to. Work with Scissor Sisters or something again. Lord please. Reply

Thread

Link

No mames Kylie 😩😩😩

I accepted kiss Me Once because I really loved the tour but but but she needs to work on Aphrodite part 2

Honestly, truly Reply

Thread

Link

i like KMO better than Body language and X tbh



Edited at 2017-07-28 04:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her Joanne era is coming Reply

Thread

Link

This is so odd though cause she said recently she was going to make a very pop album. I kinda want a pure Kylie album tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

The source is The Sun, so this could easily be bs, but it seems a random rumour to make up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her ex Joshua Sasse must have influenced her, he looks like he's into country/folk. Lol.



But damn, I love dance/pop Kylie! Reply

Thread

Link

I will support the queen in all ha endeavors but I would also like this to not be true lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Gaga did THAT. Reply

Thread

Link