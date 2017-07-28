Kylie Minogue is making a country album!
- Is exploring different options
- Always liked the country sound and wants to mix it with her iconic gay pop!
- Recently been in studio with Nathan Chapman, who has worked with country-pop legend and royalty SHANIA TWAIN and he has also worked a rattlesnake named Taylor
Is this why Taylor left?! was she afraid of Kylie's slayage?! Gaga is shaking in ha boots! Keith Urban move aside there is a new Australian country queen!!!
Miley
Kesha
Now Kylie!!! Joanne eras are here to stay!
Who's next??
Come on, Kylie. Don't do the gays like this. Give the gays what they want!
I accepted kiss Me Once because I really loved the tour but but but she needs to work on Aphrodite part 2
Honestly, truly
But damn, I love dance/pop Kylie!