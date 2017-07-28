Lana Del Rey x Complex Magazine + Short film/interview
The maker of this year's best album, Lana Del Rey serves you Old Hollywood glamour for Complex. She also gave a rare atmospheric video interview!
Lana had some very LDR of stipulations for the video interview: "Lions and tigers and sailers oh my! I told complex I'd only do an on camera interview If it was in a dark bar filled w sailers shot on a hand held camera. They obliged, so here it is. I'm awkward as fuck in it."
-She talks about how the previous records were more about looking inward and now that she has completed that path she felt it was right to talk a bit more general about the world and America. Her relationships and personal stuff are still "peppered" throughout the album of course.
-When Obama was in office she felt that she didn't have much to say and that there was an overall feeling of hope.
-When asked if her anti-Trump stance will disappoint some mid Western fans Lana responds: "I think that you don't negotiate when it comes to your work or your art, you stand totally firm and take the consequences. In terms of losing fans I don't care - period."
-She characterises Lust For Life as not turning away from what's going on in the world and in politics.
-Isn't a fan of the Summertime Sadness remix that ended up being her biggest mainstream hit.
-Her measure of success for a record is just that it gets finished.
-She says (in regards to her past songs and controversial themes) "there's a lot of stuff I could have not said in songs and I said it anyways. It didn't always serve me to talk about some of the men I was with and what that was like, and then not comment on it further (...) I didn't edit myself when I could have because a lot of it was the way it was".
I never feel like I’m not where I’m supposed to be, you know? No matter who I’m with, I’m always still doing my own thing. I can’t remember the last time I was in a club or somewhere and felt like, Man, I’m not supposed to be here. I’ve been kind of doing it for so long I feel like everybody I’m friends with, everyone I know just knows I’m all about the music.
"When asked if her anti-Trump stance will disappoint some mid Western fans Lana responds: "I think that you don't negotiate when it comes to your work or your art, you stand totally firm and take the consequences. In terms of losing fans I don't care - period.""
tbh you lose any entitlement towards anything if you identify as a trump supporter, so yeah, no great loss being abandoned by trumpkins
Lust For Life is so good. I think the only one I skip is the Coachella or Woodstock song.
and the remix sucks
Also, Lana better get that #1. When are the results coming in? The battle for the top spot must be so close, they usually have figures and results by Wednesday/Thursday.