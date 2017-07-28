Lana Del Rey x Complex Magazine + Short film/interview

the Hollywood curls >>>> the beehive look







also lmao @ the Trump comment, Taylor Swift better find an excuse soon.



Edited at 2017-07-28 12:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i love the beehive tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll pray for you Kathi- you and that disgusting mouth of yours. God Bless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She gives great twitter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The beehive was indicative of a simpler time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like both styles. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I never feel like I’m not where I’m supposed to be, you know? No matter who I’m with, I’m always still doing my own thing. I can’t remember the last time I was in a club or somewhere and felt like, Man, I’m not supposed to be here. I’ve been kind of doing it for so long I feel like everybody I’m friends with, everyone I know just knows I’m all about the music.





lol so deep so intelligent y'all better come up in here and praise this white feminist!



There’s been an inordinate amount of conversation around the idea of cultural appropriation, and Katy Perry kind of stepped right in it with her performance on SNL. You have moved fairly organically from the singer/songwriter world into hip-hop, and back out and back in without much commotion. Why do you think that is?I never feel like I’m not where I’m supposed to be, you know? No matter who I’m with, I’m always still doing my own thing. I can’t remember the last time I was in a club or somewhere and felt like, Man, I’m not supposed to be here. I’ve been kind of doing it for so long I feel like everybody I’m friends with, everyone I know just knows I’m all about the music.lol so deep so intelligent y'all better come up in here and praise this white feminist! Reply

Thread

Link

she looks so hot in that gif tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the effort in this comment lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

girl 🙄 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this idiot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lana in a headdress is my absolute favorite look of hers- god she's so hot here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lovely photos. My fave currently is Tomorrow Never Came, I wanna play it to everyone Reply

Thread

Link

It's very nice and soothing. Love the acoustic vibes of the second half of the album Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love it too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The remix got me in listening to her music. I heard all her discography yesterday Reply

Thread

Link

im not a fan of that remix either. Reply

Thread

Link

Ha spell is what defeated the healthcare bill tbqh! Witchy illuminati KWEEN Reply

Thread

Link

Yaaaaaaaaaaaas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Change and god bless Ame**ca are my favorite ones now Reply

Thread

Link

change is so raw. i love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her photo shoots for this album have been amazing. I missed seeing her. Reply

Thread

Link





the snake better take notes Reply

Thread

Link

good @ not liking the summertime sadness remix; completely took the song in a direction that made it sound like every other generic edm tripe out now



also



"When asked if her anti-Trump stance will disappoint some mid Western fans Lana responds: "I think that you don't negotiate when it comes to your work or your art, you stand totally firm and take the consequences. In terms of losing fans I don't care - period.""



tbh you lose any entitlement towards anything if you identify as a trump supporter, so yeah, no great loss being abandoned by trumpkins

Reply

Thread

Link

she looks so pretty with shorter hair, even with that frazzled bleached-out look in her lizzy grant days Reply

Thread

Link

love the anti-trump comment and not caring about losing fans, bless Reply

Thread

Link

IKR. Bless her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg seriously!! so refreshing tbh. QUEEN Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The hate comments i've seen Trumpsters posting on her instagram because of her recent anti-Trump antics... lmao. They are really so mad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So...we're just gonna ignore that she's on the cover of Complex magazine??



OP, I expect this type of post from that prejudice The Quinoa (or is it quinra?)



I see you... Reply

Thread

Link

How was she not a fan of the gay summertime sadness anthem?



Lust For Life is so good. I think the only one I skip is the Coachella or Woodstock song. Reply

Thread

Link

The remix was produced without her approval. And to add more injury, the producer who did the remix got a Grammy for the Summertime Sadness remix while Lana, who wrote and produced the song, did not get a Grammy for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WTF, that's such bullshit. I hope his Grammy broke. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Welp. I understand the bitterness now. That's pretty shady and they didn't need LDR's approval? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wtf that's so fucked up



and the remix sucks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh i didnt know this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's messed up but the remix was a big hit and it helped her career so i'm not mad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

sis same! Coachella is the only dud track for me. it just feels very disjointed and unfinished. the thing that surprises me tho is that a lot of reviewers are praising it. some even call it a highlight lol. i don't get it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Awww I really love Coachella: Woodstock in My Mind! The verses especially, they're really catchy to me. I do think there is a disconnect between the verse and the chorus but after listening to it 59324593185 times it's really grown on me lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link