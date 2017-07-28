Jessie Ware is back with new song 'Midnight'

awesome, i loved her last album.



also her acoustic version of Wildest Moments is one of my most favorite songs ever.

I never get tired of listening to 'Running'

i have her first album, its such a good album to listen to while driving tbh!

This is really good. I also listened to Tough Love for the first time yesterday, and idk how I slept on her so long.

i absolutely adore this woman. she is so unbelievably talented and i don't think people realize it. like she's slept on obviously but also i saw her live and her voice is insane, her recorded vocals don't do her any justice. i just rewatched her tiny desk concert a couple days ago and it was unreal

i love her so much and i've been perchedt for new music forever ugh im so ready <3



i love her so much and i've been perchedt for new music forever ugh im so ready <3

and a cashmere cat collab? im shaking

Sis, you have the best taste!

Seeing her live was honestly a religious experience.

truly

i love her so much

I'm so sorry I thought that was Tom Hiddleston in that still at first glance

You don't know how much I replayed her first two albums... Jessie's music is so great and ethereal! You don't know how much I replayed her first two albums... Jessie's music is so great and ethereal!

She's amazing, I'm excited for the new record

YASSS FINALLY!!! I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR SO LONG!!

I love her, I own both her first and second albums (deluxe editions) and always look forward to the songs she releases.

I love her, I hope she has some amazing hit soon because she's super underrated.

