🚨 Breaking: Latest Health Care Bill ("Skinny Repeal") Fails // Celebs React! 🚨
BREAKING: Senate Republicans just failed to pass their final health care bill https://t.co/DJz0CK4obm— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) July 28, 2017
Republicans who voted against "skinny" Obamacare repeal plan:— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) July 28, 2017
• Collins
• McCain
• Murkowski
Great respect to @JohnMccain who put country over party.— Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) July 28, 2017
#RESISTANCE https://t.co/pDM7E6Qyri— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) July 28, 2017
Thanks to the Senators who voted to kill that stupid, heartless bill. Let's stay vigilant. It's not over.— John Legend (@johnlegend) July 28, 2017
An act of heroism.— Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) July 28, 2017
The moment @SenJohnMcCain voted "No" on #SkinnyRepeal. @LisaMurkowski & @SenatorCollins are also heroes tonight. pic.twitter.com/HPPe5BUpwm
Democracy worked tonight… barely. Whew! #skinnyrepeal. FYI, Mitch McConnell is lying through his turtle teeth right now pic.twitter.com/Yt73DlQpkP— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 28, 2017
Just personally didn't love having to read the word skinny so many times today— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) July 28, 2017
We will never stop fighting to protect health care for ALL 💙❤️💚💜💛 @happyhippiefdn pic.twitter.com/qdI9Grt2a5— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 28, 2017
Pickle's gonna take this pretty hard in the morning— josh groban (@joshgroban) July 28, 2017
GOD BLESS JOHN McCAIN🙌🏻— Cher (@cher) July 28, 2017
SUSAN COLLINS🙌🏻
ALASKA STRONG,LISA MURKOWSKI🙌🏻
OBAMACARE NEEDS CHANGING
NOW DEMS & GOP CAN WORK 2GETHER 2 FIX IT🙏🏻
3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017
Looks like America's drunk uncle is awake https://t.co/IKhSMJx2e2— John Legend (@johnlegend) July 28, 2017
sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
who else is awake with me, ontd?!
All hail the two women senators who held their ground and didn't let being bullied change their vote
McCain has left me speechless I honestly didn't think he had it in him. All is not forgiven, but we live another day to keep fighting the fight
McCain's a mess usually but he also did good
every day i wake up like "what the fuck is it now"
x2
Defeating Obamacare was their big, number one goal and they're helpless. Their base is going to be really pissed off with them. Trump is a total failure. The GOP is a total failure. The Russia probe keeps going, and the 2018 election isn't that far off (if he's still even in office then).
Marilyn Monroe as Obamacare
Re: Marilyn Monroe as Obamacare
Edited at 2017-07-28 08:35 am (UTC)
That vote is too close for comfort
thank you ontd for keeping me sane tonight! couldn't have endured this hell without you
Even if not dying he wasn't running for reelection but I'm shook nonetheless that he came through in the end and I wonder now if that was the point. Voting to make it go to debate only to sucker punch them in the end. Was it even speculated that he would vote no? Shook.
consumerchoice rather than your civic responsibility to the rest of the Americans in your community, the powerful and the weak, to keep psychopaths out of the White House? Have you learned your fucking lesson now?
Edited at 2017-07-28 06:37 am (UTC)
you know the answer is an indignant no.
Go guilt trip the 45% of America who wasn't bothered enough to do so.
props to collins and murkowski moreso tho cause they voted no more times than mccain
Wow what a great plan! So glad you're our president!!!!!!
But when a republican man decides he won't step on a puppy, just for today, he's an American hero!!!!!
we have to be thankful for them not killing us?? thx for doing the bare minimum guys <3
I'm like "yay, thanks for more useful than a turd"
McCain shouldnt get mentioned more than being one of the 3 who voted no. he doesnt even get a thank you from me. you think 16 million peoples lives was ever 'debatable'? fuck you.
schumer's remarka were really nice
Edited at 2017-07-28 06:39 am (UTC)