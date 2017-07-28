🚨 Breaking: Latest Health Care Bill ("Skinny Repeal") Fails // Celebs React! 🚨

I can't sleep 😭 Reply

Haha same Reply

I knocked out early and randomly woke up at 2. But I go to work in 2 hours 😣 Reply

Same, lol Reply

#shakingandcrying



All hail the two women senators who held their ground and didn't let being bullied change their vote

McCain has left me speechless I honestly didn't think he had it in him. All is not forgiven, but we live another day to keep fighting the fight All hail the two women senators who held their ground and didn't let being bullied change their voteMcCain has left me speechless I honestly didn't think he had it in him. All is not forgiven, but we live another day to keep fighting the fight Reply

McCain only voted against because this bill as currently constructed doesn't go far enough to repeal Obamacare. Murkowski and Collins are the ones who deserve credit here. Reply

I could be wrong, but I think anything that negatively affects rural interests, especially rural access to healthcare/critical access hospitals will have Lisa Murkowski voting No. I mean, Anchorage is a city and even then people often end up in Seattle for healthcare needs. Reply

They're already erasing the contributions and continued resistance of those two women senators lmaooooo



McCain's a mess usually but he also did good Reply

Yeah, like Billy Crystal's saying he put country over party (which is true), but didn't point out the women who did smh. Reply

I'm glad but I still have that general feeling of stress waiting for what fresh hell these people will bring me tomorrow. Reply

same



every day i wake up like "what the fuck is it now" Reply

every day i wake up like "what the fuck is it now"



x2 Reply

Yes, but this was a real blow for the GOP. They can't pass anything. Even though they're the majority, and they have the White House, they still can't get their way.



Defeating Obamacare was their big, number one goal and they're helpless. Their base is going to be really pissed off with them. Trump is a total failure. The GOP is a total failure. The Russia probe keeps going, and the 2018 election isn't that far off (if he's still even in office then). Reply

Hmmm...





Edited at 2017-07-28 08:35 am (UTC)

Tech q, how do i make this the lock screen of my eyelids? Tia Reply

lmao amazing Reply

Babe. perfection Reply

Honestly, on one of my rewatches of this vid I started crying as Riz's part lmao. Reply

So cute, I need to find a gif of jay park from that vid. Reply

What is this from? He's looking cute af 😍 Reply

Thank God



That vote is too close for comfort Reply

staying up like this was giving me 2016 election flashbacks and it was nagl. i know this is far from over but at least many of us get to breathe a sigh of relief for now.



thank you ontd for keeping me sane tonight! couldn't have endured this hell without you Reply

I felt the same way, it felt like election night again. I'm so exhausted, tho. Reply

The idea of dying will do wonders to a man wont it, I'm glad McCain voted no Reply

He had nothing to lose

Even if not dying he wasn't running for reelection but I'm shook nonetheless that he came through in the end and I wonder now if that was the point. Voting to make it go to debate only to sucker punch them in the end. Was it even speculated that he would vote no? Shook. Reply

I don't think it was bc someone was giving a breakdown of what was going on in the room and McCain had given Gaines(?) the thumbs down and all hell broke loose lol..he talked to Schumer before he got in the chamber and Schumer walked away smiling. Reply

This was a total fuck you to Trump after all the shit the orange buffoon said about him. He doesn't actually care about ppl not having healthcare. Either way though I'm glad he finally grew a spine for half a minute. Reply

ONTD, is this what you all imagined back during the campaign months when you were whining about voting being your neoliberal right of personal consumer choice rather than your civic responsibility to the rest of the Americans in your community, the powerful and the weak, to keep psychopaths out of the White House? Have you learned your fucking lesson now?



Edited at 2017-07-28 06:37 am (UTC)

Have you learned your fucking lesson now?



you know the answer is an indignant no. Reply

The least you could do is give them a step stool so they can get off their high horse fast enough to answer this question. Reply

Then you will keep losing tbh Reply

Oop Reply

these types of comments are always so fucking stupid Reply

the fact that you think this guilt-tripping to nobody in particular is going to get people to vote is always funny Reply

Who was saying that Reply

Everybody in here voted so lmao @ you.



Go guilt trip the 45% of America who wasn't bothered enough to do so. Reply

lol shut up orange demon





props to collins and murkowski moreso tho cause they voted no more times than mccain Reply

And they were bullied beyond belief. Leave it to women to get shit done right. I don't know their story overall but I applaud them towing the line on this healthcare bullshit Reply

Neither is up for reelection in 18 and both won pretty handily last time, and not just because of GOP voters, so they do tend to be a bit more moderate. I swear I read this somewhere tonight but of course I can't find receipts right now. Reply

"let ObamaCare implode, then deal."



Wow what a great plan! So glad you're our president!!!!!! Reply

he cares sooooo much about the american people!!11!1 Reply

He can never take blame for anything. Reply

Link





Literally Obamacare every three weeks since 2016 pic.twitter.com/XbcahxprC6 — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) July 18, 2017

strong bad bitch Ms. Obamacare DID THAT! Reply

damn u got it before me! Reply

i cackle every time Reply

This shit always makes me laugh. Reply

LMAO, I can't stop laughing at this Reply

God, I'm glad she and Liam found each other Reply

LOL Reply

lmao kills me everytime Reply

This had me laughing! Reply

this literally kills me everytime i see it Reply

I think I've seen this posted in like, three different Obamacare-related posts and I cackle every time lmaooo Reply

omg i can't believe this is real lmao Reply

Hahahaha Reply

lmfao amazing Reply

Are those republicans like McCain really getting called heroes for having a the tiniest sliver of a conscience? Reply

mte Reply

yeah, i'm not here for so called liberals/progressives rushing to kiss their toes for doing what is right. Reply

ofc, i already saw a friend of a friend's fb post about it Reply

mte, it's nice but it's not much. Reply

Female politicians could run into a burning building and save a group of orphans and still be criticized for failing to save a stuffed bear.



But when a republican man decides he won't step on a puppy, just for today, he's an American hero!!!!! Reply

This comment is A++ Reply

We are in the age of mediocrity described in superlatives. Mccain is heroic. A 5H interview is everything. Breakfast is genius. Etc Reply

fr



we have to be thankful for them not killing us?? thx for doing the bare minimum guys <3 Reply

Parent

ikr Reply

I rme at that tweet calling what he did an act of heroism. Like, chill, he didn't do anything that didn't need doing Reply

I didn't kill someone today, where are my songs of praise? Reply

exactly what i was thinking as i scrolled Reply

mfte Reply

yeaaaaaaah...



I'm like "yay, thanks for more useful than a turd"



we honestly should be thanking the 2 female senators who have been voting NO for weeks and also enduring barbaric threats from their own party trying to force them to vote the other way. I'm not saying they're fucking heroes, but ya they do need to be told thank you.



McCain shouldnt get mentioned more than being one of the 3 who voted no. he doesnt even get a thank you from me. you think 16 million peoples lives was ever 'debatable'? fuck you. Reply

the bar is so low that limbo masters would trip over it Reply

