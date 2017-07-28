ONTD Original: 'SHELTER' turns 10! Where are they now?!



So, 10 years ago that little indie film called 'Shelter' was released and it's been called one of the best gay movies ever. It's the endearing story of a closeted surfer and a rich art student who fall in love. Sooooo groundbreaking, i know... Still, the movie had a lot of heart.

Trevor Wright/Zach

Trevor Wright played Zach, he was the leading guy, a conflicted guy living a shitty life with his dumb sister and his nephew. After 'Shelter', Trevor was part of Stacie Orrico's video '(There's Gotta Be) More to Life'.



He also had a minor role in 'The Social Network' as 'U Guy with a Bra'. Now he has a fashion line and quit acting in 2010 after doing a dog's voice in 'Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups'.



Brad Rowe/Shaun

Brad Rowe didn't had a great career either. He was known to gay films viewers way before 'Shelter' when he played Sean Hayes'love interest in 'Billy's Hollywood Screen Kiss' back in 1998.



After Shelter, he had a guest role on 'HIMYM' playing Robin's date with a kid, he then did an arc in 'General Hospital' and on the cancelled TNT show 'Perception'. He hasn't had any other acting gig since 2014.

Tina Holmes/Jeanne

Tina Holmes played Zach's dumb sister who'd rather stay with her abusive boyfriend than with her gay brother and son. So, fuck her. Also, the actress hasn't done anything relevant since 2014, besides killing Nate in six Feet Under.


This was a great show btw. You should watch it.

Jackson Wurth/Cody

He died... or maybe he just quit acting, but he did nothing after 'Shelter'. idk.


Also, let's take a moment to appreciate Shelter's soundtrack.



ONTD, do you think Shelter is the best gay film ever?
