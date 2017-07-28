ONTD Original: 'SHELTER' turns 10! Where are they now?!
So, 10 years ago that little indie film called 'Shelter' was released and it's been called one of the best gay movies ever. It's the endearing story of a closeted surfer and a rich art student who fall in love. Sooooo groundbreaking, i know... Still, the movie had a lot of heart.
Trevor Wright/Zach
Trevor Wright played Zach, he was the leading guy, a conflicted guy living a shitty life with his dumb sister and his nephew. After 'Shelter', Trevor was part of Stacie Orrico's video '(There's Gotta Be) More to Life'.
He also had a minor role in 'The Social Network' as 'U Guy with a Bra'. Now he has a fashion line and quit acting in 2010 after doing a dog's voice in 'Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups'.
Brad Rowe/Shaun
Brad Rowe didn't had a great career either. He was known to gay films viewers way before 'Shelter' when he played Sean Hayes'love interest in 'Billy's Hollywood Screen Kiss' back in 1998.
After Shelter, he had a guest role on 'HIMYM' playing Robin's date with a kid, he then did an arc in 'General Hospital' and on the cancelled TNT show 'Perception'. He hasn't had any other acting gig since 2014.
Tina Holmes/Jeanne
Tina Holmes played Zach's dumb sister who'd rather stay with her abusive boyfriend than with her gay brother and son. So, fuck her. Also, the actress hasn't done anything relevant since 2014, besides killing Nate in six Feet Under.
This was a great show btw. You should watch it.
Jackson Wurth/Cody
He died... or maybe he just quit acting, but he did nothing after 'Shelter'. idk.
Also, let's take a moment to appreciate Shelter's soundtrack.
ONTD, do you think Shelter is the best gay film ever?
p.s. Zach was a closeted surfer and artist while Shaun was a writer/novelist.
*Maurice is purely classic and iconic. I still own dem two books in physical copies, even one in my kitabu lol
Have you seen Burlesque?
I remember seeing Trevor Wright in some episodes of George Lopez as the daughters boyfriend, too.
And the sister was a douche. "Zach, you're not a fag are you?" asdfasdkjh
But young Brad Rowe was so hot, a slightly budget Brad Pitt.
idk why almost all gay movies have to end with one of the people dead rme
This movie definitely isn't the best cause it's not good to begin with.
I think you mixed that up, OP. It was her classic smash hit "Stuck".