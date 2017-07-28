ONTD Original: 'SHELTER' turns 10! Where are they now?!

Shaun's brother Gabe is my favorite character; he's played by Ross Thomas. He was funny and the whole exchange in the diner when Zach comes out to him was hilarious.



p.s. Zach was a closeted surfer and artist while Shaun was a writer/novelist.



Edited at 2017-07-28 06:40 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

honestly i've never seen a good gay movie Reply

Thread

Link

u didn't like bareback mountain sis? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have you seen "Beautiful Thing"? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I LOVE Beautiful Thing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have you never seen Showgirls? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how about the one that won the Academy Award for Best Picture 5 months ago Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have you seen X2: X-Men United? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shawn Ashmore <3



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have u seen Drill Bill Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have you seen Latter Days or Maurice?



*Maurice is purely classic and iconic. I still own dem two books in physical copies, even one in my kitabu lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Latter Days was good, i think. Its been a while. The lead guy looks like Ryan Reynolds, so in my mind this movie stars Ryan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have you seen Burlesque? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the way he looks is the cutest sweetest mst fluffiest gay film out there Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Carol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well, keep on ignoring Big Eden then Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Looove this movie!



I remember seeing Trevor Wright in some episodes of George Lopez as the daughters boyfriend, too.



And the sister was a douche. "Zach, you're not a fag are you?" asdfasdkjh Reply

Thread

Link

Lol. Sterek died quickly. Wincest still lives one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still ship it. Well, i mean, not in the show canon. I just like the idea of it. Like j2 :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao i loved the last pic, hilarious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this movie is so cute

Reply

Thread

Link

jongens is so fucking cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah it's not even that good.



But young Brad Rowe was so hot, a slightly budget Brad Pitt. Reply

Thread

Link

I love when she sings Mama Cass :D



Reply

Thread

Link

I remember/understood almost nothing about this film when I watched it on VHS with the volume on 1 so no one in the house knew I was watching it but the one thing I did recall/was living for was her getting kicked out of school just so she could stay at home all day and stan Mama Cass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hah, you should watch it with the volume up now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hot Reply

Thread

Link

The great thing about this is it's a gay story that doesn't involve partying or drugs or suicide. It's just a fucking cute little love story like ughghg Reply

Thread

Link

Does it have a happy ending? Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, it's one of the few gay movies that actually does lol



idk why almost all gay movies have to end with one of the people dead rme



Edited at 2017-07-28 08:14 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LEGIT. I love this movie lol. appreciate this post OP!! Reply

Thread

Link

i barely remember anything from this movie :/// Reply

Thread

Link

i want more gay movies/shows where Gays of Color are the main cast. dont @ me with that 'looking' shit Reply

Thread

Link

literal best movie of the year moonlight Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is such a pleasant lazy Sunday movie. I need to just go ahead and buy it already. Reply

Thread

Link

This movie definitely isn't the best cause it's not good to begin with. Reply

Thread

Link

Tina Holmes was also an idiot in one of my most formative and personally fav gay movies, Edge of Seventeen. Reply

Thread

Link

ive seen this movie soooooooooooo many times. Not surprised the actors didn't go anywhere after it tho... Reply

Thread

Link