Shania releases "Life's About To Get Good" MV
The new video shows the Canadian Chanteuse slamming her ex husband while showing off her past music video looks in spectacular fashion. The iconic queen, currently trending at number 17 on YouTube, rocks a beach vibe for her new video and seems to be shaking off the past.
Shania also talked about writing the album alone. “I was determined to do it alone. Because I had been in a co-writing scenario for all those years, and this was going to be the first time after all that time that I’ve written solely alone, so it’s all about independence, and I needed to learn that about myself, I needed to rediscover that about myself.”
About releasing Poor Me, Shania said, “Even though it has the most sadness to it, as a songwriter, it was creatively very fun to write ‘Poor Me.’”
i didn't think she'd make it /that/ referential lol like damn be more obvious sis
he did have a big influence, since he was the producer, but it was still shania. personally i like the lowkey more gentle bops she's been putting out but ik what you mean.
today is your day sucked and shouldn't be included in any comparisons though lol. that was just for her ~healing tbh
I haven't gone on a proper vacation in like five years, but for the next one I wanna go on a cruise that turns off all the lights for 10 mins at night so you can see all the stars~
me
up
or the new husband who also happened to be the best friend's ex husband
(not a typo, they actually did a switcheroo)
OBV
The whole mommie market with lap this up, it's super catchy. Also her hard-core fan base are very happy to see her back. She's done really well referencing what she's known for to remind fans, and yet has an updated look, and a laugh at herself with the whole 'make over' segment in her closet. I like it as a visual metaphor.
I'm sad tho, because Tourism like the Idealised vacation pictured in the video is an extension fo Colonialism, and all the smiling happy POC servants/cleaners/workers are one facade of the communities of "paradise". Look beyond the hotel and see the poverty that exists along side glorious insta-shots. Respect Country when you travel, please, or at lease think about it. Your $$ drives the market :( Instagram culture is the way these colonial tourist structures are alluring people back 2 the oceanic communities, but would you holiday on a giant island of plastic that is circling the Pacific right now?
I also miss seeing the full name Shania Twain. Shania is cute for the update. Was Twain her POS ex's name?
Anyway, fuck me up Country-Pop Queen!
the only commonality is the beginning riff tbh which sucks anyway its the rest that is good
