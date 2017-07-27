Shania releases "Life's About To Get Good" MV

I LOVE THIS SONG Reply

the part with her ex getting shaken out of the picture is already iconic. and seeing her in the I Feel like a Woman outfit had me so emotional 😭♥️ so excited for this album! Reply

i was shook



i didn't think she'd make it /that/ referential lol like damn be more obvious sis Reply

I feel like her songs aren't nearly as strong without Mutt's influence. Which makes me think he probably had the bigger hand in her earlier bops. Between this song and Today Is Your Day, I'm not feelin' this new era at all. Reply

have you listened to poor me?



he did have a big influence, since he was the producer, but it was still shania. personally i like the lowkey more gentle bops she's been putting out but ik what you mean.



today is your day sucked and shouldn't be included in any comparisons though lol. that was just for her ~healing tbh Reply

Get that IKEA sponsorship, Shania! Reply

You rejoice in those brown ppl waiting on you, Queen Shania!



I haven't gone on a proper vacation in like five years, but for the next one I wanna go on a cruise that turns off all the lights for 10 mins at night so you can see all the stars~ Reply

That was the first thing I noticed when I started watching. I was like, "...oh." Reply

I mean, it's realistic for an island resort's employees, it's just.... jarring. Reply

Perhaps it wouldn't have been so jarring if it didn't start off as if she was in her "house" at first when all these POC showed up to start waiting on her and acting as props. Reply

welp Reply

fuck

me

up Reply

so is this the same ex husband who cheated with her best friend



or the new husband who also happened to be the best friend's ex husband



(not a typo, they actually did a switcheroo) Reply

it's obv about mutt. if the scene of her dumping him out of the pic wasn't obv enough.... Reply

i was obv leaving the tidbit for anyone who didn't already know about the fucked up switcheroo



OBV Reply

calm down lol Reply

I'm calm, sis, it was a joke. I think it's funny when anyone uses "obv". Carry on. Reply

Everyone loves a re-launch!



The whole mommie market with lap this up, it's super catchy. Also her hard-core fan base are very happy to see her back. She's done really well referencing what she's known for to remind fans, and yet has an updated look, and a laugh at herself with the whole 'make over' segment in her closet. I like it as a visual metaphor.



I'm sad tho, because Tourism like the Idealised vacation pictured in the video is an extension fo Colonialism, and all the smiling happy POC servants/cleaners/workers are one facade of the communities of "paradise". Look beyond the hotel and see the poverty that exists along side glorious insta-shots. Respect Country when you travel, please, or at lease think about it. Your $$ drives the market :( Instagram culture is the way these colonial tourist structures are alluring people back 2 the oceanic communities, but would you holiday on a giant island of plastic that is circling the Pacific right now?



I also miss seeing the full name Shania Twain. Shania is cute for the update. Was Twain her POS ex's name? Reply

twain was her step dad's name. Reply

okay! I'm happy for her x Reply

prescient queen. the title of this song somehow predicted collins, mccain, and murkowski voting with dems to destroy skinny repeal. Reply

Yassssssss I couldnt sleep bc i was refreshing the news omg Reply

same. the lead up to the final vote was insane. that inaudible gasp when mccain came in, raised his arm, and gave his no 😫 Reply

--never-- Don't mind me. I'm too tired and confused. Happy for you!



Edited at 2017-07-28 05:47 am (UTC) Reply

haha, no sweat! thanks, dude Reply

I can sleep well for another night Reply

boring as shit song and video but she looks beautiful and that's cool Reply

The Senate rejected legislation to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act, with John McCain casting a decisive "no" https://t.co/qrKzMZfKaQ — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 28, 2017

i can't sleep and could really go for a political post right now Reply

I can't sleep but I should probably sleep since this gives me relief for another night Reply

mte. i'm just waiting for that insufferable orange to go ballistic on twitter (esp bc mccain was the deciding vote lol) Reply

So are a lot of people. Lol Reply

Well I'll be damned! Reply

Murkowski and Collins have my respect for sticking to their position with all the pressure they have been under. I'm glad McCain voted no but he should have done that yesterday. Reply

I disagree. Opening the bill to a vote and then voting "no" sends a much stronger message.



And that message, ringing loud and clear from hill to glen, is "Fuck you, Mitch McConnell." Reply

....sends a stronger message? this is millions and millions of peoples lives, he should not have let it go this far and he could have helped stop it earlier but he didnt. and you think its all because he wanted to send a better message? not to mention, he told a reporter today when asked how he was voting to "wait for the show!'...people with disabilities, chronic conditions, pre-existing conditions and the people who love them are NOT game show contestants waiting for the big reveal. Murkowski and Collins have voted no the last few weeks, because "sending a strong message" is not a game. I honestly cant believe someone would suggest McCain did a better thing with what he chose to do, wow. Reply

ITA. not to mention Murkowski and Collins have been enduring public threats - some physical - and strong arming from their party. so I cant imagine the horrid things they were being threatened with in private. and they still didnt budge. they decided this, not McCain. Reply

I am legit so keyed up right now. My anxious body must've known the vote happened because I woke up at 1:45, checked twitter, and was SHOCKED to see the news. Reply

lol same here. i woke up at midnight. had no idea this was going down, but have been following the drama ever since Reply

3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

we're not alone Reply

That tracklist is missing hella exclamation points. Those must have been Mutt's idea back then.



Anyway, fuck me up Country-Pop Queen! Reply

She looks amazing spill dem skincare secrets (jk I know it's genes and money) Reply

whomever produced this or mixed it should be fired. Instead of belting the chorus or ramping it up they left it way to monotone. This could have been an anthem and its not. Reply

Poor Me is already iconic & better than Don't Let Me Down <3 Reply

mte

the only commonality is the beginning riff tbh which sucks anyway its the rest that is good Reply

I really like Poor Me Reply

OP DONT HATE ME: Cant wait to celebrate with you al that the Republicunts were defeated tonight in their effort to kill Americans!!!! Reply

