Shania releases "Life's About To Get Good" MV



The new video shows the Canadian Chanteuse slamming her ex husband while showing off her past music video looks in spectacular fashion. The iconic queen, currently trending at number 17 on YouTube, rocks a beach vibe for her new video and seems to be shaking off the past.

Shania also talked about writing the album alone. “I was determined to do it alone. Because I had been in a co-writing scenario for all those years, and this was going to be the first time after all that time that I’ve written solely alone, so it’s all about independence, and I needed to learn that about myself, I needed to rediscover that about myself.”

About releasing Poor Me, Shania said, “Even though it has the most sadness to it, as a songwriter, it was creatively very fun to write ‘Poor Me.’”


