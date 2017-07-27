i always forget he's a little twangy and when i saw mmxxl the other night i was like howdy sir Reply

Thread

Link

lol yeah like his voice! he has a bit of a drawl Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think they mean his accent, I hear that word a lot in the South, lol (ah, he was born in Missouri and raised in Texas according to IMDb). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

weve seen his husband we know hes into daddies Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol mte 🙃 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol. mte. nothing new. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Threesomes are overrated and sometimes really fucking awkward oh, and also too much work. I'm lazy af. Reply

Thread

Link

OMG, you're not having bareback orgies? Boring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I literally just layed there during my first one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Threesomes are always better with couples. Anything else is a dud. There is more passion all around and they get so into sharing you as opposed to two people who aren't together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Depends on the couple bc if one gets jealous then it's totally not worth it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've been in one (or two) where it was very obvious it was one guy's idea and the boyfriend was just doing it to appease him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the 2 threesomes ive had have been with couples and its nice because they give you a lot more attention (sexually) since youre the newbie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah with couples it's always the best but it's always seems to be more drama especially if you've already been fucking one of them and their partner didn't know about it ...or so I've been told. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I agree and never again. No matter what if they really want to do it with me, even if it's ~sizzling hot. Just nah, bruh I'm good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good op note Reply

Thread

Link

He's so fucking beautiful 😭😭 Reply

Thread

Link

Speedos: If you can pull it off



Also, is this a double-entendre? Oh my. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haha I wondered the same thing! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He seems like he enjoys getting fisted with crisco. Reply

Thread

Link

who doesn't Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When will you look my way again, senpai smegma?



Is it my disguise? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i can see it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not big on guys being total hairless, but I also don't like hair guys at all. Most the guys I like tend to be naturally smooth (like myself). Reply

Thread

Link

You got a smooth bussy Mona? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is about to descend into cybersex, I can feel it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lightly coated with wisps of fine hair. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Actually this reminds me



Did you know there's no consensus on whether the Mona Lisa is actually a woman or a man? That's how Leo do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is racist towards sasquatches Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

How does he feel about butt play though? Reply

Thread

Link

lol @ abby elliot correcting andy for saying fuzzies instead of furries





i can't help but cringe when people use "daddy/papi" in a sexual way. idk how people with fathers can ever say that shit. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel #blessed . I didn't have my real father raise me so I can say it without feeling weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't help but cringe when people use "daddy/papi" in a sexual way. idk how people with fathers can ever say that shit.



Same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I figured when people are using the term they're referring to "someone else's daddy", kind of like that whole stacy's mom shenanigan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't help but cringe when people use "daddy/papi" in a sexual way. idk how people with fathers can ever say that shit.



Same here. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The killer part is when someone is not even old enough to even be your daddy to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never knew my dad so I'm good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's hot but not at the same time. Reply

Thread

Link

it's the deer in headlights eyes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Physically, he's beautiful, but idk I've never found him hot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah. He's really really stunning but not sexually attractive (to me), idk what it is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

eh big deal lol Reply

Thread

Link