What Gives Matt Bomer a Boner?
Threesomes: No
Manscapping: No
Skinnydipping: Yes
Cuddling post-sex: Yes
Speedos: If you can pull it off
[Light] Role-playing: Fuck yes
Candles: No
Strip Clubs: No
Handcuffs: No
Daddies: Yes
Source
if this is posted right after the anderson post rofl
Also, is this a double-entendre? Oh my.
Is it my disguise?
Did you know there's no consensus on whether the Mona Lisa is actually a woman or a man? That's how Leo do.
i can't help but cringe when people use "daddy/papi" in a sexual way. idk how people with fathers can ever say that shit.
Same.
Same here. :/
Yeah. He's really really stunning but not sexually attractive (to me), idk what it is.