this looks like shit



i wish they'd cast some weird ass looking kids for this Reply

Thread

Link

did they age up Molly? Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah >:|



Looks like they missed the memo about her being a tiny little girl who can bench-press a bus. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh why, I liked the older/younger sibling dynamic she had with the rest of the gang. And is she going to be the annoying quirky friend to them now, or is she going to be a completely different character? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what is the point of making these shows if they are going to give them $5 budgets Reply

Thread

Link

I dont know why i laughed too much at this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn't there another show like this that's coming out? About a group of mutant kids? On FX or something... Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, Cloak & Dagger is coming to Freeform. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Neat! Also, I just looked it up and I did not know ABC Family=Freeform. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's also The Gifted



Edited at 2017-07-28 03:39 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's the one! Thanks! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think there's also a New Mutants series/movie in development too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really need to see some footage of this show that isn't potato quality. i refuse to judge until then. Reply

Thread

Link

Disney couldn't throw a lil $$$ their way? I mean damn.



This is looking cheaper than the CW. Reply

Thread

Link

It looks very Syfy tbh or a notch below



A notch below Syfy, but above Disney/Nickelodeon shows. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk The Expanse has legit fx that I'd put above the CW.



But maybe would def be a notch below one of the syfy original octosaurus rex or whatever movies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was this made on a gofundme of 2 grand? There are youtube shows with a better budget than this. Reply

Thread

Link

Marvel stays fucking with my faves. It's cool. Cool. Reply

Thread

Link

Runaways was the comic that got me into comics.



This does not look good but I will watch for Nico. Reply

Thread

Link

same, but i also want to watch for karolina (even tho judging by this budget look her rainbow-ness is probs going to look horrible ;___;) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

please don't fuck it up please don't fuck it up please don't fuck it up please don't fuck it up please don't fuck it up please don't fuck it up please don't fuck it up please don't fuck it up please don't fuck it up please don't fuck it up please don't fuck it up please don't fuck it up please don't fuck it up please don't fuck it up Reply

Thread

Link

ugh why couldn't this be a netflix show :((((



can't believe the are doing my fave like this Reply

Thread

Link

looks cheap. that's disappointing. Reply

Thread

Link

I am excite :3 Reply

Thread

Link

Huh. Never thought this would see the light of day. Reply

Thread

Link

They need to get that hat off Molly. Reply

Thread

Link

Looks corny and low budget AF

Reply

Thread

Link

Isn't Nico the main of this group? Barely caught a glimpse of her. Reply

Thread

Link

i'll definitely watch it but mehh



also i might be misremembering but i thought they weren't friends in the beginning Reply

Thread

Link