July 27th, 2017, 10:10 pm neuers marvel's runaways new tv spot Marvel's Runaways premieres Nov. 21. Based off of the comics that debuted in 2003, the show follows six teenagers whose parents are actually, well, evil, and together they need to unite against them. Source Tagged: marvel, television - hulu, television promo / stills
i wish they'd cast some weird ass looking kids for this
Looks like they missed the memo about her being a tiny little girl who can bench-press a bus.
Edited at 2017-07-28 03:39 am (UTC)
This is looking cheaper than the CW.
A notch below Syfy, but above Disney/Nickelodeon shows.
But maybe would def be a notch below one of the syfy original octosaurus rex or whatever movies.
This does not look good but I will watch for Nico.
can't believe the are doing my fave like this
also i might be misremembering but i thought they weren't friends in the beginning