Tiffany Haddish Admits Cosby Joke was 'Bad'
A follow-up to this post, where the actress said she would still work with Bill Cosby and...added a rape joke for good measure.
Tiffany Haddish would like to clear the air on her bad Bill Cosby joke: "Sometimes you are going to make bad jokes." https://t.co/LPLvnSibHs pic.twitter.com/P7L231AWWp— E! News (@enews) July 27, 2017
Well, she came to her senses to a Vanity Fair reporter: "I don't know if you've ever been interviewed. You go through 27 interviews and you're supposed to be humorous -- sometimes you are going to make bad jokes."
She continues with a questionable quote that she won't do a role that will "compromise her morals" and while she doesn't agree with Cosby's actions, she "isn't afraid of the Big Bad Wolf."
Great comedian cause the jokes on us!
What does this mean? Does this mean she's not afraid of him? Or of the backlash?
I'm perplexed and so very disappointed.
told yall she wasn't gonna apologize tho, smdh.
It's never going to be a joke I make accidentally. Like "oops, I said something a little too mean!!!" may happen, but "oops I made a joke about being okay with being raped by Bill Cosby" would never goddamn happen, no matter how many interview I give in a day.
but instead of pulling it back she still kind of downplayed it, so it undermines her justification.
edit: sorry i think i'm a bit unclear in the first part, its still not a joke i would make without knowing my audience.
(sidebar, i'm not certain if you're saying Tiffany is a rape survivor or if it's just a vaguely-worded phrase, but if that is what you meant then it does make her joke less heinous because it would be a coping mechanism, even if it is a coping mechanism that should probably only be utilized in particular contexts i.e. not in magazine interviews where others may not know the context.)
TL;DR, and sorry if this was meandering and incomprehensible.
*edit in response to your edit: ita
The irony of saying she won't compromise her morals with a role while having no problem with working with a rapist.
