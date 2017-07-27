Rochelle

Tiffany Haddish Admits Cosby Joke was 'Bad'

A follow-up to this post, where the actress said she would still work with Bill Cosby and...added a rape joke for good measure.

Well, she came to her senses to a Vanity Fair reporter: "I don't know if you've ever been interviewed. You go through 27 interviews and you're supposed to be humorous -- sometimes you are going to make bad jokes."

She continues with a questionable quote that she won't do a role that will "compromise her morals" and while she doesn't agree with Cosby's actions, she "isn't afraid of the Big Bad Wolf."

