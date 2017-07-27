Tiffany Haddish Admits Cosby Joke was 'Bad'

she tried it with this excuse Reply

And you KNOW she said that shit the same day, AFTER we bought tickets to see her at the improv.



Great comedian cause the jokes on us!

Oh sist.

ugh girl that was just too soon, im sad

Oh girl..

Big Bad whatnow??



What does this mean? Does this mean she's not afraid of him? Or of the backlash?



I'm perplexed and so very disappointed.

apparently she said that after saying she's not afraid of pushing boundaries in who she works with

Not afraid of him

She's not afraid of the backlash. But she should be. It's ruined bigger careers than hers.

girl cmon..

From the frying pan right into the fire. Reply

...wtf is the big bad wolf?



told yall she wasn't gonna apologize tho, smdh. Reply

I'd have to disregard so many internal inhibitions to make a joke like that. Like, disregard how much I hate him, disregard how heinous this whole case has been, disregard how horrifying an act I think rape is, disregard how much I wouldn't want that to ever happen to me...

It's never going to be a joke I make accidentally. Like "oops, I said something a little too mean!!!" may happen, but "oops I made a joke about being okay with being raped by Bill Cosby" would never goddamn happen, no matter how many interview I give in a day. Reply

idk i make a lot of jokes about killing myself bc it's not something im disconnected with as someone who has attempted and thinks abt it a lot. so in that regard i can understand her logic that as someone who was raped, maybe her filter stopped working after a lot of interviews.



but instead of pulling it back she still kind of downplayed it, so it undermines her justification.



edit: sorry i think i'm a bit unclear in the first part, its still not a joke i would make without knowing my audience.



Edited at 2017-07-28 03:49 am (UTC)

your comment made me think and i tried to think of an analogy that would help me figure out why i was still distrustful of her explanation. i also joke about being dead, as someone who is quite depressed, but i guess the distinction there is the premise of the joke is based on the fact that you'd be the one doing the hurting, and you've never hurt someone in that particular way so your joke doesn't have the power to affect anyone else. the joke is funny because the assumption is that you've never hurt someone in that way and never would (not that the assumption is necessarily true in the case of being suicidal and making suicide jokes, but that assumption is what makes your audience laugh at the suicide joke). whereas making a joke about a known rapist raping you, that has the power to affect his victims and other victims of rape who have been emotionally affected by the Cosby case. and like you said, it makes light of their experiences and the irrevocable way their lives have been changed by Cosby.

(sidebar, i'm not certain if you're saying Tiffany is a rape survivor or if it's just a vaguely-worded phrase, but if that is what you meant then it does make her joke less heinous because it would be a coping mechanism, even if it is a coping mechanism that should probably only be utilized in particular contexts i.e. not in magazine interviews where others may not know the context.)

TL;DR, and sorry if this was meandering and incomprehensible.



*edit in response to your edit: ita



Edited at 2017-07-28 03:56 am (UTC)

ITA I can understand using comedy as a coping mechanism, but what she specifically said was fucked up. Reply

You've pretty much summed up my issue when it comes to some types of comedy. People have told me that I need to lighten up, not everything is that serious etc. but that's in relation to jokes that have so many layers relating to my moral value. Like you, I'd never be able to tell or laugh at a joke like her Cosby one because there's just so much attached to it; too much that my heart utterly breaks to think about. Reply

Never have faith in a Tiffany.

amazing how she went from being my new fave to someone who can see herself out the door in less than a week

well hollywood loves rapists and rape jokes, so i'm sure she'll be fine and welcomed with open arms as one of the boys.



she won't do a role that will "compromise her morals" and while she doesn't agree with Cosby's actions, she "isn't afraid of the Big Bad Wolf."



The irony of saying she won't compromise her morals with a role while having no problem with working with a rapist.



Mte I was really baffled by that part more than anything



Great gif usage

