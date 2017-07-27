Guess who I met @ SDCC!!

Guess who I met outside a restaurant on the first day of Comic Con!It's Paul Johansson, aka Dan Scott from One Tree Hill!So me, my wifey, and a couple of other girls are on our way to grabbing dinner when I spot this guy outside a restaurant and I recognize his face. At least I thought he played Superman in an old tv show or movie or something cuz he has the jawline for it but then he smirks and I'm all like "That's fucking Dan Scott!!!!" and he looks right at me lmao. I ask him if I could get a pic w/ him cuz why not but that pic came out blurry and shitty cuz I cannot take flattering photos to save my lifeeeee so he takes my phone and goes "Let me take this!" and took the photo you see above this. I thank him and tell him it was great seeing him but he gets all close to me and whispers in my ear "You too" which was the creepiest thing ever cuz he's like 60. Then he jumps the restaurant's fence to have dinner w/ Tahmoh Penikett and some guy from Way of the Planet of the Apes.We also saw Zachary Levi at the same restaurant on our way back and he's infinitely hotter irl. I just straight up went up to him and asked him if he was a Zach Levi impersonator and he was amused. He was enchanted by's face and accent and basically fell in love w/ her like the rest of us and then challengedto a dance off and shook his butt at us. It was fun. There's a picture but I will not be sharing cuz I have crazy eyes.I also met Michael Ausiello which was random af and he asked me what show I was most excited for being promoted @ Comic Con and I'm like Midnight, Texas for my bae Francois Arnard and he's like straight up "Don't watch that, it's terrible" which made me sad lmao. That led to us talking about True Blood and then being sad all over again about Nelsan Ellis and then he told me some spoilers about Elementary. He was really cool. He left to go interview the Bob's Burgers cast which I was excited for cuz their interviews are always batshit fun and then I realized too late I should've asked him about his honest opinion about Gilmore Girls.And because none of the other girls I was hanging w/ had no idea about the infamous gif...source: me