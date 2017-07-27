New poster and promos for American Horror Story: Cult
Be of like mind. The official poster for #AHSCult is here. pic.twitter.com/oRGmYQXXia— AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 27, 2017
FX has released the new poster and several promos for the upcoming election/cult-themed season. The season premieres in September.
Source 2
this show always starts off promising and then has too much going on
But I wish they would have a season of only 5. The quality drops every season at the halfway point smh but that's Ryan's fault. His signature, if you will. He's never consistent. Glee had a strong first 10 episodes then...
There's no gif to adequately represent the distress of going from that political post to this one and seeing that picture.
Edited at 2017-07-28 03:01 am (UTC)
fuck I miss hannibal
The last thing I remember about Hotel was the weird dinner scene episode. The last season I finished was 3.