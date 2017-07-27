New poster and promos for American Horror Story: Cult

I feel like cults can be really scary but this clown cult isn't really doing it for me Reply

is it a clown cult?



this show always starts off promising and then has too much going on Reply

Yeah I think they shortened last season because they knew that was a problem lol Reply

I would love 15 strong episodes a season...

But I wish they would have a season of only 5. The quality drops every season at the halfway point smh but that's Ryan's fault. His signature, if you will. He's never consistent. Glee had a strong first 10 episodes then... Reply

beees....cult... beyhive Reply

Lmao yas Reply

I swear they put more creativity and time into the promos then they do the actual show. Reply

A podcast I listen to says the previous season was actually good and that it had a mockumentary/found footage/slasher style to it. Is that true? Reply

The style of last season is true but it being good is not. Reply

Yeah I really enjoyed it. The last couple of episodes were dumb but the first few I was really into. Worth watching imo. They kept it simpler/more straightforward (i.e. no random aliens) Reply

yeah it was good, though not everyone liked the ending / last episode. I thought it was a great scary season, though too much gore porn in some spots for me. there were lots of cool characters, and the documentary format meant we got 2 formats for most of them, which was a cool thing to see Reply

yeah it was good. It ran out of steam in the last 1 or 2 episodes, which is better than midway like most of AHS lol Reply

the first half of the season is like the show "a haunting", and the second half is like real world meets ghosthunters. Reply

Yeah out of all the seasons it's probably the best since the first at staying consistently scary and not turning into camp. Reply

I got like two minutes into Hotel and Freakshow before nopeing out, but Roanoke's first half at least was just fantastic. Reply

I really liked it, first season I actually finished since season 1 Reply

i'm a fan of ahs, especially 1-3 (asylum was a masterpiece imo), and watched roanoke and uh... it was watchable and gave a few thrills, but i defintely don't consider it good. Reply

That poster is trypophobia triggering Reply

Is this about the 🐝hive? Reply

That's what I thought. Reply

Ryan Murphy thinks he is being deep af depicting "hive mind" with a literal hive in place of someone's brain, LoL Reply

More dangerous than Scientology tbh. Reply

The Bey Hive? That would be true horror. Reply

Omg those holes🙁



There's no gif to adequately represent the distress of going from that political post to this one and seeing that picture.



Edited at 2017-07-28 03:01 am (UTC)

I usually hate myself enough to at least give each season a try (before quitting fairly early on), but I'm not sure I'm up for even that for this one. Reply

Hannibal did the beehive person better tbh



fuck I miss hannibal Reply

my heart still hurts stop :( Reply

same bb Reply

exactly what i thought of when i saw this poster Reply

Each season gets progressively worse.



That poster is making me gag. /trypophobe Reply

so, how many episodes until this one is run into the ground?



The last thing I remember about Hotel was the weird dinner scene episode. The last season I finished was 3. Reply

lmao Ryan Murphy is SOOOO deep with his "hive mind" concept.............. Reply

LoL, you picked that up too? I couldn't RME hard enough when I saw this and it clicked. Reply

