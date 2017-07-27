Kpop Post: Monsta X, Laboum, GFRIEND,CLC & Dreamcatcher
MONSTA X- Newton
LABOUM- Only U
GFRIEND- Love Whisper teaser (Oh.....smh at them releasing the same song over and over again)
CLC- FREE'SM teaser
Dreamcatcher- Fly High (spending all of Dal Shabet's budget i see)
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/69cQu2tn0K
U
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/NafyjkXjGf
s
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/4OcI54zOXp
k
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/szIfalOfLn
s
S5:https://www.youtube.com/embed/39yeTdIuKJ
U
LABOUM- Only U
GFRIEND- Love Whisper teaser (Oh.....smh at them releasing the same song over and over again)
CLC- FREE'SM teaser
Dreamcatcher- Fly High (spending all of Dal Shabet's budget i see)
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/69cQu2tn0K
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/NafyjkXjGf
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/4OcI54zOXp
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/szIfalOfLn
S5:https://www.youtube.com/embed/39yeTdIuKJ
edit: tbf i do agree with u!
Edited at 2017-07-28 03:13 am (UTC)
IF she does sing, I think a OST for a movie or Tv show she's in would be a good place.
however, geeks, jessi, iu, exo and heize are my jams still. so dreamcatcher is now part of the rotation.
i blame weekly idol for the immense amount of apink i've been listening to as of late.
This lol
and now for using the chick trainee Seonho.
i've read some stuff on asianjunkie about it http://www.asianjunkie.com/2017/07/21/b
I mean the backing track is so loud you can barely hear her but it's pretty funny.
Hyejeong & Seolhyun are lead.
Also Choa's voice sold Excuse me for me tbh it sounds pretty bland without it
tvxq COME BACK ALREADY, save me from this shit
the Choerry song was too cutesy
and lol at them not giving her hew own solo video ;l
I've never seen a more boring concept than GFriend's, god. The promo pics alone put me to sleep.