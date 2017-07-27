Kpop Post: Monsta X, Laboum, GFRIEND,CLC & Dreamcatcher

When G-Friend tried to do something different it flopped so I don't blame them tbh. I like that sound anyway. Reply

Same. There's nothing wrong with having a consistent sound, their appeal is that plus tight choreo so stick to that, I guess. Reply

It's a shame because fingertip was soooo good, but unlike this sound too. Reply

I wish Cube would pick a concept for CLC and STICK WITH IT. I felt like they gained good traction with Hobgoblin so idk why they're going back to more cutesy concepts. I haven't given anyone else a listen b/c I haven't really been in the mood tbh. Reply

Kpop is dull now. Too many groups putting out the same shit. I want SM to give Sulli a solo song, that would be fun. Reply

dreamcatcher though



edit: tbf i do agree with u!



Edited at 2017-07-28 03:13 am (UTC)

I shoulda said Dreamcatcher is one of the rare new groups doing their own thing. Them, KARD, and maybe LOONA. Reply

Does Sulli even want to do a song? Reply

I couldn't care less if she does. The promotion rounds would be glorious if she did. Reply

I'm just don't want her to be torn up for a song promo cycle.



IF she does sing, I think a OST for a movie or Tv show she's in would be a good place. Reply

gfriend are basically choosing between doing fun new stuff or making money, so i can't rly be mad at them for going back to glass bead redux after fingertip. Reply

i cant wait to have a theboyz post here so i can spill Reply

dreamcatcher the only thing making kpop good again.



however, geeks, jessi, iu, exo and heize are my jams still. so dreamcatcher is now part of the rotation.



i blame weekly idol for the immense amount of apink i've been listening to as of late. Reply

the monsta x is pretty meh, but i like it more than shine forever i guess Reply

This lol Reply

I've tried and tried, but I can't get into Dreamcatcher, same with Monsta X and all these other new groups. When is SHINee coming back? Reply

i only stan CLC for SORN.

and now for using the chick trainee Seonho.

Reply

same, i love sorn Reply

Kpop is just bad now. A few gems here and there but barely. The last two songs I really really liked was Hotshot I'm a hotshot and Shut Up U by Wassup. Reply

Was there ever a Kpop round up about/with the Brazilian tv host being racist to KARD? I can't seem to find it. I have been slightly absent since last week.

Reply

I had a discussion on the ALLKPOP fb post, cause i feel that racism in general, specially in Latin America is so present, by calling every asian "chinito", some dumb bitch told me there's no word for asians in spanish and i was like um we call them "asiaticos"

Reply

I've heard of the whole calling all asian(mostly far east) people Chinese in Latin america. It's so obviously bad, yet people still do it. Reply

i've read some stuff on asianjunkie about it i was thinking about making one actually but i never got around to it http://www.asianjunkie.com/2017/07/21/b razilian-tv-show-that-was-racist-to-kard-i ssues-an-apologizes-well-kinda/

AJ was where I think I saw/read about it first, I haven't gone to deep into the comments. I just really wanted ONTD's commentary especially about that non-apology. Reply

Can we talk about Seolhyun promoted to lead vocal and singing ChoA's parts? LOL







I mean the backing track is so loud you can barely hear her but it's pretty funny. Reply

Wasn't Yuna gonna be the main vocalist? Reply

Yuna is main.

Hyejeong & Seolhyun are lead. Reply

choa literally makes excuse me for me lol. seeing this now...the song sounds so much more basic Reply

I miss her so much already. Reply

...they performed in kazakhstan? what in the world Reply

wait how come theres only 5 of them, werent they a 7 member group?



Also Choa's voice sold Excuse me for me tbh it sounds pretty bland without it Reply

Man it seems Yuna is having to put in overtime to make up for ChoA being gone. Girl finally gets a chance to shine. The next comeback is gonna sound so so so weird without ChoA. Reply

and i thought last year was garbage for kpop, i'm dying



tvxq COME BACK ALREADY, save me from this shit Reply

the new loona song saved my life tbh choerry SNAPPED Reply

Girl not after hearing eclipse and singing in the rain.....

the Choerry song was too cutesy Reply

i was about to say, the drop in the second chorus is so good wtf. they should have made an entire new song around it Reply

Yesss thats the best part, the rest of the song is generic.

and lol at them not giving her hew own solo video ;l Reply

Dreamcatcher's song gives off a JPop/anime feel Reply

kpop has been so boring lately, the only thing saving it are occasional scandals but we haven't had an interesting one in MONTHS. praying for another exo member departure by the end of 2017.

Reply

There's been some cool releases from nugu groups and everyone sleeps on them





Reply

Honestly Lay leaving the group this year would be amazing. The fucking Mount Rushmore lineup of Exo traitors would finally be complete. Reply

9 muses is gonna save kpop

Reply

