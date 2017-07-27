Ken

Kpop Post: Monsta X, Laboum, GFRIEND,CLC & Dreamcatcher

MONSTA X- Newton



LABOUM- Only U


GFRIEND- Love Whisper teaser (Oh.....smh at them releasing the same song over and over again)


CLC- FREE'SM teaser


Dreamcatcher- Fly High (spending all of Dal Shabet's budget i see)




