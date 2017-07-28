WB plotting to get Wonder Woman Oscar noms with big campaign
#WonderWoman: Warner Bros. plans groundbreaking Oscar campaign for director, best picture (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/roMMrkaPub pic.twitter.com/nVCCt6Ntew— Variety (@Variety) July 27, 2017
- Warner Bros. is internally discussing launching a formidable, big bucks awards-season campaign for WW to "break some new glass ceilings" with nominations.
- The studio will stump Patty Jenkins for best director, which would be groundbreaking. No director of a comic-book movie has ever been nominated.
- They might even attempt to get the 1st comic-book film ever nominated for best picture.
- WB's efforts will include reintroducing the film in the fall.
- Insiders report strong reactions to WW at the Academy. WB is also hoping new membership expansions, which have increased the voting body to include younger members and more diversity will improve chances. Previously, new inductees Priyanka Chopra, Sanaa Lathan & Terry Crews announced they would be open to voting for WW in some capacity.
Source: Variety
The smaller~ ones like costume would be cool. They'll probably throw in effects.
I was gonna say maybe sound but that's def going to Dunkirk.
There should be a best fight scene oscar. That beach scene still gets me lol
Which is fine honestly. It is very well made.
i don't wish to downplay how well wonder woman has done compared to other superhero movies, that's great and a big deal, but no it's not an original story and it just adds to all the other superhero movies that will make up the top 10 grossing of the year by year's end
There are plenty of Award winning movies that are based off of books, biographies, events in history, other existing properties. Superhero movies weren't the start of that.
Most people were very supportive of Ledger's nom and considered his win a forgone conclusion. Even now, after the hype for the movie as a whole has worn off, it's the one part of the film most everyone agrees was stellar.