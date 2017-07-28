WB plotting to get Wonder Woman Oscar noms with big campaign

Get those nominations Patty!!! Reply

Thread

Link

It'll probably not happen but goddammit I'd love it if she did get nominated just to piss off film snobs and MRAs alike. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Film snobs would be choking on their silver spoons and it'd be glorious. SUPERHEROES?! In MY academy awards?!?!! Yes betch it's likelier than u think Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hasn't the backlash against this movie started already? Reply

Thread

Link

Just look at the comments below tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's backlash and then there's being realistic. People don't have to support everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not sure about its chances at any of the big awards, but I'd love to see Wonder Woman win for costume design. Reply

Thread

Link

I think it has the biggest chance for an actual win (& not just a nom) in Costumes too. I mean, Lindy has already won before. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked it well enough but nothing about it was award worthy, it was pretty generic actually as far as comic book movie go Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm actually kind of annoyed at how generic it was actually because Wonder Woman has a really cool backstory Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah I loved it, but it was a popcorn movie. Best one of the summer! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think Patty deserved best director for this, like, not even among comic book movies. I think from this genre, even though I have some issues with the movie, Logan was the only one deserving of any real recognition. Reply

Thread

Link

Patrick Stewart better fucking get nominated for Logan - best goddamn performance in any comic book movie after Heath Ledger's Joker. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's my dream to see him nominated. The first time he fell out of his chair I sobbed and he kept me crying the entire movie. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i can see this happening but then not. i mean logan was in theaters early this year. awards season seems to go for the fall/winter releases. i hope patrick gets an oscar soon, he deserves it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao what are you guys smoking in this thread Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

pretty much exactly what i was gonna say Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I think the last 1/3 of the movie was pretty weak Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't see this happening but it would be lovely Reply

Thread

Link

come on now. it was surprisingly good because dcu is such shit, but this is a bit much. Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Thread

Link

I would love this. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not against but I'd be surprised if it got any big noms.



The smaller~ ones like costume would be cool. They'll probably throw in effects.



I was gonna say maybe sound but that's def going to Dunkirk.



There should be a best fight scene oscar. That beach scene still gets me lol Reply

Thread

Link

I think Dunkirk will probably get almost all the technical awards tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah it's def gonna sweep lol.



Which is fine honestly. It is very well made.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

there should def be a category for stunts imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed on Dunkirk. I just saw it in 70mm this week and it was ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sad how Dunkirk was completely whitewashed... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

deserves a razzie imo Reply

Thread

Link

Lolololol STOP Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this wont work, nor should it. i'd love to see more female fronted and female directed projects do well at the oscars but they should actually be awards worthy. patty jenkins has it in her i'm sure, i hope she gets an oscar vehicle project over the next few years, along with the WW sequel. but superhero movies do not need awards attention, nor do they deserve it in the above the line categories the vast majority of the time. the moment these movies take over the oscars is the moment the need for original stories disappears altogether. Reply

Thread

Link

What's not original about the first female led superhero movie in 12 years? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the fact that it's based off an infamous comic book character that has been around for decades which made it an automatic success like every other modern day superhero movie?



i don't wish to downplay how well wonder woman has done compared to other superhero movies, that's great and a big deal, but no it's not an original story and it just adds to all the other superhero movies that will make up the top 10 grossing of the year by year's end Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

is this sarcasm?? lmao they're clearing about the quality of the film not the genre Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We can admit the film is groundbreaking for its genre without pretending like it's some grand artistic testament. This ain't Yentl, sis. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LOL. reach any higher and you'll be on the everest. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the moment these movies take over the oscars is the moment the need for original stories disappears altogether



There are plenty of Award winning movies that are based off of books, biographies, events in history, other existing properties. Superhero movies weren't the start of that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I like your reasoning. Even if she doesn't win, it'd be nice to see a female director nominated for big awards. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia. there are so many original stories and small movies that need awards to be. I'm not here for superheroes movies taking over (and honestly I just dont think they are good enough) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good for them! Even if she doesn't deserve it, why can't she be nominated? How many male directors have actually deserved their nominations? Ya'll want another sausage fest? We all want more minorities/women in major categories until it's the person you don't like for whatever reason.



Edited at 2017-07-28 01:03 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I mean, even people took Heath Ledger's nom/win as a joke (but let's be real, it was to make up for Broke Back). Reply

Thread

Link

he didn't deserve it for either it was a pity win bc he died and thats just facts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow, you're a barrel of sunshine in this post. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Heath Ledger absolutely deserved to win that year. Who would you have given it to? RDJ for Tropic Thunder? None of the other nominees stacked up to Ledger's performance. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He didn't deserve it all. IA, the academy felt guilty for BBM. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think it was a necessarily make-up award (see Kate Winslet for The Reader) but I personally would've given Heath the win for The Dark Knight because it was a legit good performance. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They didn't though? I remember people at the time thinking that The Dark Knight was snubbed for a Best Picture nom, it's a big part of why the Academy upped the number of BP nominees the next year. (And really, can anyone honestly say that The Reader or Benjamin Button were more important or worthy of recognition than TDK?)



Most people were very supportive of Ledger's nom and considered his win a forgone conclusion. Even now, after the hype for the movie as a whole has worn off, it's the one part of the film most everyone agrees was stellar. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link