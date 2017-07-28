Cat

WB plotting to get Wonder Woman Oscar noms with big campaign



- Warner Bros. is internally discussing launching a formidable, big bucks awards-season campaign for WW to "break some new glass ceilings" with nominations.
- The studio will stump Patty Jenkins for best director, which would be groundbreaking. No director of a comic-book movie has ever been nominated.
- They might even attempt to get the 1st comic-book film ever nominated for best picture.
- WB's efforts will include reintroducing the film in the fall.

- Insiders report strong reactions to WW at the Academy. WB is also hoping new membership expansions, which have increased the voting body to include younger members and more diversity will improve chances. Previously, new inductees Priyanka Chopra, Sanaa Lathan & Terry Crews announced they would be open to voting for WW in some capacity.

Source: Variety
