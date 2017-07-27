ONTD Original: Michael Cera, The Man, The Meme, The Legend
A dedicated Michael Cera fan has posted the same picture of him everyday on Instagram since July 23, 2014. It has now become a gathering place for fellow Ceratops to come together for the Michael Cera Movement™ and appreciate the Hollywood Heartthrob. Sort of. This is a taste of it.
Note: Surely, 1,061 Michael Cera pics equals one Ansel Elgort in a hot tub post!
I met quite a few girls in HS that thought he was cute and I just never understood...
And not anymore.
wait this is the end of the world movie right
I LOVE THIS MOVIE
and it's the only movie he is in that I like. So far.
Idk what's going on anymore.