Have the ladies of "Vanderpump Rules" finally accepted Lala Kent?

I don't watch this show but the two blonds literally look like the same person

Lala always uses the wrong foundation

she looks good in the pics with the white outfit actually, and she's smiling. its so cute tbh.

It would amazing if they all turned against Scheana since Scheana was the first one to break girl code and befriend Lala.

innnnteresting. i don't like Lala but they were truly awful to her so good for them i guess?

They literally all hated Lala just because she was hotter than them. I hope they are all friends tho. Minus James, he can choke.



Edited at 2017-07-27 11:42 pm (UTC) Reply

what does kristen's caption even mean. what's with white girls and their obsession with the hood when they're not from there, they would cry a river and call their mommas to bring them home. gtfo. lala is notorious for this. whatevs.



the whole thing with her last season was ridiculous and made katie insufferable. good for them if they decided to finally be adults i guess. Reply

I looooooathe Kristen. every person on this show has had some moment that made me kinda like them, or root for them for a few episodes, but never Kristen. her painful stand up comedy gave me life.

same, she is vile, at first i thought ariana/sandoval's hate for her was OTT but now i totally get why they want nothing to do with her. she never minds her own goddamn business, even her boyfriend carter is insufferable and fucking thirsty

Yea Kristen is a straight up nutjob with a drinking problem.

i hate kristen more than i hate jax and that says a lot bye

I can't stand that bitch.

doute is nuts and i feel like the girls put up with her because she's easier to deal with as a friend then an enemy

LaLa looks soooooo different. It's either it's less contouring or she's had some work done.

i think it's just less/more natural makeup???

Less makeup does make her look a lot better.

she deffo had some fillers. she was looking even weirder for a minute.

she def had a nose job and fillers and botox. it's so obvious when you watch her on the 4th season and compare her scenes this season.



Edited at 2017-07-28 03:35 am (UTC) Reply

just went to SUR last week and it was great

do tell!

it was nice, the food was good. all the waitresses are skinny and have nose jobs i think lol they have to look good for the show (never seen it)

Did you see anyone?

stassi is only happy because she's back with her bf, if she wasn't she'd be making this trip a living fucking hell because when she's miserable, she likes to make everyone miserable

i thought lala was off the show, guess she needs a paycheque.



i thought lala was off the show, guess she needs a paycheque. Reply

She's back with Patrick? I'm surprised he took her back. I'll never forget when Stassi had him on her podcast and it was so blatantly obvious they had absolutely nothing in common and that he pretty much straight up hated her lmao

yeah they got back together. she was honestly beyond pathetic this season crying over his ass. and I have to agree with the other user, she definitely does like to make other people miserable when she is.

*raises hand* i hate myself for enjoying this trash...



Also, looks like Stassi got some new lip injections Reply

I'm pretty sure James and the new face of "Queer Family Life" are the same person.

i thiiiiiiink you maybe posted this in the wrong place? if not, i do appreciate you trying to bring some seriousness to my fluffy VPR post!

i actually cant believe they are friends since lala called katie fat so many times lmao that's sooooo rude and embarrassing for katie

lala is gross w/e



lala is gross w/e Reply

It looks like Scheana, Ariana, and Lala are all super close now. I can't even pick a side bc on one side there is Katie but on the other there is Scheana and I can't stand her either. But the season will be boring if they all get along.



I'm on the side that has Ariana cause she seems the most sane

SAME ariana's my fav and has good judge of character

Her cool girl shtick can get annoying but otherwise ia.

ariana is a queen tbh

she is TRASH. i hate her.

