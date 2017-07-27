Have the ladies of "Vanderpump Rules" finally accepted Lala Kent?
Filming on the new season of Vanderpump Rules continues with the group's once-a-season-shitshow journey to a location south of the border. E! News (and several cast members' social media accounts) is reporting that this year, the group headed to a resort near the Riviera Maya with a few surprising faces in tow: VPR villians James Kennedy (the self-proclaimed "White Kanye" and greatest DJ ever) and his sidekick, ex-SUR hostess Lala Kent. What may be even more shocking is that everyone in the group appears to have kissed and made up--most notably frenemies Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney-Schwartz.
stassischroeder Tequila is an upper. Just FYI.
stassischroederI signed the NDA
musickillskate This is a first... but hey, chemistry is chemistry. Also sprang tans are chemistry. Also, hello. Edit: "sprang tans" are a real
kristendoute we still hood famous 🤘🏽
lalakent I'm cool with this❤️ @stassischroeder
For those who don't remember (or don't care) Lala fought extensively with Stassi and Katie in the most recent season of VPR, when all of the girls continued to accuse
and be strangely obsessed with Lala of dating a married man. They also helped perpetuate a rumor, started by James, that Lala forces her friends to sign an NDA whenever people hang out with her, all of which Lala denied.
Katie and Lala appeared to come to a truce at the VPR reunion, but only after Lala quit the show (and SUR) half way through the season. No word (and as the OP, I don't care) about what James is up to on this trip, especially with Kristen on the guest list.
Only time will tell what season 6 has in store.
Thank you for your time, fellow ONTD VPR enthusiasts!
Thoughts? Is this all for the cameras? Were the girls all secretly friends this whole time? What drama awaits us in season 6? Does anybody hate themselves for enjoying this trash?
Thank you for your time, fellow ONTD VPR enthusiasts!
Thoughts? Is this all for the cameras? Were the girls all secretly friends this whole time? What drama awaits us in season 6? Does anybody hate themselves for enjoying this trash?
the whole thing with her last season was ridiculous and made katie insufferable. good for them if they decided to finally be adults i guess.
I looooooathe Kristen. every person on this show has had some moment that made me kinda like them, or root for them for a few episodes, but never Kristen. her painful stand up comedy gave me life.
do tell!
i thought lala was off the show, guess she needs a paycheque.
Also, looks like Stassi got some new lip injections
lala is gross w/e