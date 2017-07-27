HULU Is Resurrecting TGIF

Boring shows. All of them. They're dead. Move on.



YESSS I was watching Half & Half on YT the other day. It was genuinely funny. Reply

Yes, I mean I'll watch because I love sitcoms but the shows you mentioned are indefinitely better



I've started watching the Parker's on YT since last week. So funny and I deserve better quality. Reply

Hulu sucks. Reply

really? i love it hulu more than netflix tbh Reply

Bleh, those shows aren't that hard to find. Purchase/stream some more obscure stuff like Big Wolf on Campus, Boogies Diner, Breaker High, Teen Angel, The Best Years, stuff like that. Reply

Big wolf on campus was great! I remember finding it on some forgotten channel and then made al my friends watch it and we were all obsessed! For like a couple of months ahah .. I wish there were reruns of it! Reply

Big wolf on campus, Braceface and the s club series def need a streaming service.



idk why no one else has thought of this yet, esp braceface. Reply

Aww Teen Angel. I really liked that show. I thought Marty was so hot Reply

holy shit boogie's diner! baby james marsden right? Reply

Omg Teen Angel is on there?! Reply

Yes! It's frustrating having to explain to someone what Step By Step was back in the day. I loved that stupid show. I still remember the theme song. Reply

I feel that way about Perfect Strangers. I hesitate to rewatch bc idk if that kind of humor is going to be Ok to me now. Reply

STEP BY STEP

DAY BY DAY Reply

That theme song is the best. So over the top and campy, and then the goofy establishing shots of the cast. Reply

The whole intro to that show was peak 90s tv cheesiness. I loved it. Reply

Me too Reply

nick @ nite throwback Reply

Appealing to nostalgia seems to be a pretty popular move right now, I can't blame them. I'd watch a couple eps of Step by Step. Reply

Link

those shows sucked. let your millennial childhood go already Reply

Link

Nice. I wouldn't mind having some of these play in the background while I do other things lol. Reply

rather watch SNICK on the big orange couch tbh Reply

i used to get so hyped for snick, especially are you afraid of the dark? Reply

Same Reply

yaaas Reply

The fact that Nickelodeon still refuses to upload their mass library annoys me to no end. So much was on Amazon and then Poof! Right in the middle of my Rocket Power marathon too. Reply

i remember watching snick but i don't remember what shows were a part of snick Reply

LOL same Reply

I can only remember Are You Afraid of the Dark, All That and Roundhouse...what was the fourth? Reply

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SNICK Ok, I guess there were a lot more shows that were a part of SNICK than I thought... Reply

ayaotd was all that mattered tbh Reply

Alex Mack, All That, Kenan and Kel I think were later on, Clarissa, Shelby Woo. Reply

Yes!! I loved SNICK! They need to start streaming AYAOTD soon somewhere Reply

ugh forreal Reply

YES give us Roundhouse! I watched an ep on youtube a few months ago I think that type of humor would really resonate today Reply

The trend of resurrecting old shows is going to make the pop culture space-time continuum collapse on itself. Reply

perfect strangers is the only one i'd watch. the rest suck. family matters got so crazy at the end. Reply

The final season was a hot mess. The recasting be of Harriet. Steve going off to space. And I never bought that laura was actually in love with him. Reply

Wait. Wait. Harriet was recast?! Reply

Wow. I have no memory of this and tbh I'm sure that's a good thing. Reply

I tried rewatching Perfect Strangers a couple of years ago and it was unbearable. That theme tho will always get me pumped. Reply

I'M NEVER LEAVING MY HOUSE AGAIN! I've been WAITING for Family Matters for years.



Wow. I'm the only one excited about this. Lol.



I didn't have cable as a kid. This was as good as I got.



Edited at 2017-07-27 11:44 pm (UTC)

Your enthusiasm will die when you get to the episodes with Daphne Maxwell Reid, Naya Rivera & Orlando Brown Reply

Or when Steve turns into Bruce Lee Urkel Reply

I'm just as excited as you are, bb Reply

I'm so here for Step By Step - mostly because I want to rewatch the Dana/Rich episodes. I love them so fucking much. Reply

They are the best. I have a bunch of their episodes on vhs. I recorded them in the dead of the night. Reply

I had such a crush on Rich. Ok, I had a crush on Jason Marsden (and always loved that because of his name he'd get confused with James Marsden) Reply

LOL, I follow both on Instagram and still confuse them 95% of the time. Reply

Isn't Full House on Netflix? I didn't think 2 streaming services could have the same show



Also where's Boy Meets World



Also re-watching Family Matters with their special messages about guns etc is hilarious Reply

the original Full House is not on Netflix, it's the reboot/sequel that is. Reply

I think it's on Netflix internationally Reply

Oh I just remembered that what's on Netflix differs by country... We have the original Full House on Canadian Netflix. And since Hulu isn't available in Canada then I guess that makes sense Reply

I didn't think 2 streaming services could have the same show



depends on the agreement if it's exclusive or not Reply

Ugh they really need to put boy meets world up somewhere. :( I regret not downloading that series years ago Reply

I associate TGIF with Sabrina, The Hughleys & Boy Meets World and that's about it. Reply

This is what I associate it with too -except instead of The Hughleys it was You Wish and Teen Angel. I remember when they had the massive crossover where Salem ate a time ball and each show got transported to a different decade. And Sabrina was in all of them too trying to catch him.



Edited at 2017-07-28 12:17 am (UTC)

The time ball episodes are my favorite! Reply

That was the best! Reply

