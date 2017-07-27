HULU Is Resurrecting TGIF
Hulu resurrects ABC's #TGIF block with massive SVOD deal https://t.co/QHbkUidsth pic.twitter.com/fV4Wtrh7vf— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 27, 2017
HULU will be bringing back the classic Friday night block with a deal to stream Full House, Family Matters, Perfect Strangers, Step By Step & Hangin' With Mr. Cooper beginning Friday Sept 29.
Source
(Gimme The Parkers, Girlfriends, Living Single, and Half & Half plz)
I've started watching the Parker's on YT since last week. So funny and I deserve better quality.
DAY BY DAY
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SNICK
Wow. I'm the only one excited about this. Lol.
I didn't have cable as a kid. This was as good as I got.
Edited at 2017-07-27 11:44 pm (UTC)
Also where's Boy Meets World
Also re-watching Family Matters with their special messages about guns etc is hilarious
depends on the agreement if it's exclusive or not
Edited at 2017-07-28 12:17 am (UTC)