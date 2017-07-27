goop

Trent Reznor thinks Ashton Kutcher is an asshole



-The Oscar winning genius and Nine Inch Nails frontman is sick and tired of celebrities getting credit and being hailed geniuses for doing the bare minimum.

-“My experience with Beats Music and then at Apple largely was dismissed from outside, maybe justifiably, as here’s another celebrity moron holding up a phone and expecting some sort of credit. That kind of situation, which mine isn’t, would be insulting to the people that actually are doing the important jobs. And I don’t want to hear about ‘Ashton Kutcher’s a fucking tech genius.’ I don’t give a shit about that. He seems like an asshole.”

-Ashton Kutcher has been falsely reported as a billionaire several times and is founder of venture capitalist firm A-Grade Investments which has invested in Airbnb, Spotify, Uber and SoundCloud.

-Reznor went on to say, “I don’t know where that rage just came from,” he added after insulting Kutcher. “But all I can say is that I’ve learned a hell of a lot from working at Beats and Apple … Being in that world has made me realize the true value of being an artist."

-“The economics of music aren’t what they should be, and the culture isn’t giving the arts its fair due, but humans are always going to respond to emotion and storytelling,” Reznor continued. “I believe that as much as I ever did. More, even.”

ONTD, do you hate Ashton Kutcher?

SOURCE
Tagged: , , ,