Trent Reznor thinks Ashton Kutcher is an asshole

And the new NIN EP is good but not great. I dunno, Trent getting married and having kids seems to have dulled him sonically or something. His lyrics and anger just isn't there anymore and its just not the same. There were a few good songs but I expected more. Reply

lol ita. These days I just prefer his instrumental/soundtrack work Reply

I loved it, tbh. Lol @ getting married and all of that dulling someone. He's growing! I personally expected more from Not The Actual Events, the 2016 EP, but I do like it. Reply

i suspect it was getting sober had a big part to do with it.



I love all incarnations of NIN though. (Except the slip.) Reply

It's so good! Not Anymore gives me so much life.



Also, I think that his music started to suck once he quit drugs post The Fragile. Reply

I mean, maybe he is an asshole but I'm glad that Ashton has thrown his weight behind anti-sex trafficking efforts. Reply

Yea I can't knock him entirely Reply

Yep I really commend and respect him for that!! <3 Reply

i watched him the chelsea show talking about it with some politicians wife (george bush or mccain?) and i found him so endearing i lowkey stan him tbh Reply

that's basically my view



¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

This. Anyone who works to stop slavery, trafficking, pedophiles and the sexual exploitation of kids is a hero to me. Trent Reznor sounds like an entitled douche.



Trent Reznor is an entitled douche Reply

This I agree with. Reply

Yeah, I respect his working towards stopping sex-trafficking and abuse. (Oop, went a couple pages further on this post and found out some things, though.)



Edited at 2017-07-28 02:37 am (UTC)

Well...at least Kutcher uses his influence and tech to track down predators so if he is also an asshole...that's cool. Reply

Grumpy daddy Trent! Reply

i didn't know ashton has invested in so many apps Reply

Yep. He is also heavily involved with taking down sex traffickers and paedophiles. Reply

I guess I do Reply

NIN concert was one of my all time faves, he said that he "seems like an asshole",



IDK he isn't saying he ever met him, although Ashton Kutcher does give off douchy vibes, no i don't hate ashton, i'm also not a fan sooo Reply

Trent was 3 feet away from me at a concert and was sweating on me the entire time. I'm pretty vanilla but it was the hottest thing ever lol. Reply

I shared an elevator with him once and it was one of those things where I didn't realize it was him until I got off the elevator. I was at work and in a piss poor mood so I wasn't in the lookout for icons. Reply

i mean i don't think he's a very good actor. i wouldn't say i hate him though... Reply

i feel sad whenever i see gifs of this show. gone too soon ♥ Reply

same. i just realize the girl that plays june's coworker is in powerless lol. Reply

The better question is how many of you have no idea he donates millions of dollars to charity and uses his fortune on a foundation to fight sex trafficking, and even works with them and the FBI personally? Reply

lmaooooooo i love trent reznor.

and loving the new NIN ep! Reply

I don't think about Ashton Kutcher enough to hate him lol Trent needs a nap Reply

lol same Reply

lol right Reply

Same. He doesn't really enter my mind that much. Reply

agreed, esp on trent Reply

lmao Reply

I like the parts of the interview where he talks about being a dad lol

"I’m not looking forward to the “Closer” talk, which is probably going to happen quicker than I’d like. Just this morning, me and my two older boys were sitting in the hotel restaurant. Their mom has played the new EP for them a couple times. They’re like, “My favorite song is ‘Less Than’.” That’s sweet, but then I’m thinking, Don’t I say ‘fuck’ in that one? Same thing when they were at sound check: What song don’t I say ‘fuck’ in? I’ll tell you another thing I think about: I’m now thrust into adult events — school things with other parents, and just … You’re not really thinking about how lyrics that seemed cool at the time are going to register with parents at your kid’s school 20 years later." Reply

omg this was cute. Reply

hahahahaha this is great Reply

lol I love this



I remember when he first got with his wife NIN fans were ruthless. Lots of sad people wishing Trent was fucking them instead. Reply

Her being asian probably has something to do with it as well Reply

A lot still hate her. It's so pathetic.



How to Destroy Angels needs a 2nd album, btw Trent Reply

Oh they still do, believe me. They seem like a good fit though so good for them (I'm still jealous though) Reply

she is still trash...famewhore at best.



I mean and then he critize Courtney for be famewhore when she got with Kurt and not with him...



I do love Trent but his fight with some NIN fans on twitter years ago over a girl he knew for 3 months was sad...he even posted mails and personal data of some fans and even say to some cut the right way not the wrong way...I do love him but I remember



Edited at 2017-07-28 01:33 am (UTC)

I remember being upset about that for like a day lol because he didn't seem like the person to settle down with a family. But some of those obsessed fans will not get over it. Reply

Lol



I can't imagine having the "Closer" talk with my kids. I'd probably just be like, "*kanyeshrug* You'll get it some day". Reply

Lol @ "What song don't I say 'fuck' in?"



Reply

That gave me a good laugh. Aww <3 Reply

Aww lol this is cute Reply

hahaha Reply

I agree with what he's saying tbh. Reply

Trent came into my old job several years ago with his wife (ex-wife now?? idk) and he was pretty chill.



I irrationally hate Ashton Kutcher because we share the same first name, which I found out isn't even his real first name, and I had to deal with ppl in college calling me Kutch Reply

Ashton's a pretty cool name tbh. I feel like it automatically makes you cuter lol. Reply

They're still married! Reply

They're still married Reply

he has only had one wife Reply

I don't mind Ashton Kutcher, he and Mila are cute Reply

They were both very cute on the Bachelorette. I wouldn't have pegged them for Bachelor stans Reply

