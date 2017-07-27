Trent Reznor thinks Ashton Kutcher is an asshole
-The Oscar winning genius and Nine Inch Nails frontman is sick and tired of celebrities getting credit and being hailed geniuses for doing the bare minimum.
-“My experience with Beats Music and then at Apple largely was dismissed from outside, maybe justifiably, as here’s another celebrity moron holding up a phone and expecting some sort of credit. That kind of situation, which mine isn’t, would be insulting to the people that actually are doing the important jobs. And I don’t want to hear about ‘Ashton Kutcher’s a fucking tech genius.’ I don’t give a shit about that. He seems like an asshole.”
-Ashton Kutcher has been falsely reported as a billionaire several times and is founder of venture capitalist firm A-Grade Investments which has invested in Airbnb, Spotify, Uber and SoundCloud.
-Reznor went on to say, “I don’t know where that rage just came from,” he added after insulting Kutcher. “But all I can say is that I’ve learned a hell of a lot from working at Beats and Apple … Being in that world has made me realize the true value of being an artist."
-“The economics of music aren’t what they should be, and the culture isn’t giving the arts its fair due, but humans are always going to respond to emotion and storytelling,” Reznor continued. “I believe that as much as I ever did. More, even.”
I love all incarnations of NIN though. (Except the slip.)
Also, I think that his music started to suck once he quit drugs post The Fragile.
IDK he isn't saying he ever met him, although Ashton Kutcher does give off douchy vibes, no i don't hate ashton, i'm also not a fan sooo
I shared an elevator with him once and it was one of those things where I didn't realize it was him until I got off the elevator. I was at work and in a piss poor mood so I wasn't in the lookout for icons.
and loving the new NIN ep!
"I’m not looking forward to the “Closer” talk, which is probably going to happen quicker than I’d like. Just this morning, me and my two older boys were sitting in the hotel restaurant. Their mom has played the new EP for them a couple times. They’re like, “My favorite song is ‘Less Than’.” That’s sweet, but then I’m thinking, Don’t I say ‘fuck’ in that one? Same thing when they were at sound check: What song don’t I say ‘fuck’ in? I’ll tell you another thing I think about: I’m now thrust into adult events — school things with other parents, and just … You’re not really thinking about how lyrics that seemed cool at the time are going to register with parents at your kid’s school 20 years later."
I remember when he first got with his wife NIN fans were ruthless. Lots of sad people wishing Trent was fucking them instead.
How to Destroy Angels needs a 2nd album, btw Trent
I mean and then he critize Courtney for be famewhore when she got with Kurt and not with him...
I do love Trent but his fight with some NIN fans on twitter years ago over a girl he knew for 3 months was sad...he even posted mails and personal data of some fans and even say to some cut the right way not the wrong way...I do love him but I remember
I can't imagine having the "Closer" talk with my kids. I'd probably just be like, "*kanyeshrug* You'll get it some day".
I irrationally hate Ashton Kutcher because we share the same first name, which I found out isn't even his real first name, and I had to deal with ppl in college calling me Kutch