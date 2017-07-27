Celebs React to Political News: Moochi Loses It & Healthcare (again)

can we just have a thread where we scream? bc I'm really feeling that rn Reply

Some primal screaming would be very cathartic right now.



AHHHAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH Reply

Seriously I'm in Reply

sounds good to me Reply

Edited at 2017-07-27 10:49 pm (UTC) That Mooch interview is WILD!

A fucking PLUS gif usage Reply

omg LMFAO @ this gif being used Reply

Lmao slay a bit. Reply

I didn't realize how much I missed this! Reply

The disaster that the Mooch is in the White House is astounding. Reply

he's not even in there yet!! just heard news talking head say he's not even officially employed by WH yet lmao. then said that the interview content was so boorish and bad that the white house was probably one of the only places that would hire him nowadays hahahaha Reply

He sounds psychotic...Dumpster sure knows how to pick 'em



And then afterwards denying he was meaning Reince...lol Reply

They did a press conference saying they'd vote for the "skinny repeal" if Paul Ryan promised them not to make it a law....... BAYRBYBEBFSEAGYFBSAHDGKSHAJKGHKJSADHGUKS HAKDJGHJKSADHGJKASHJKDGHJKDSHGJK Reply

just don't vote for it..... Reply

Why vote for it if you don't want it to be law??? Just so you can go home for the night? Reply

They don't want Tramp to be mean to them. Reply

They don't give a shit if it becomes a law, they're just trying to cover their ass. They just want a "win", they have control of everything and have done nothing. They just want to pass something, anything. Reply

Parent

they want it to pass



if they didn't, they could add in some bullshit that would make it impossible to pass, but they aren't. Reply

this is like...the lowest and most embarrassing form of desperation. Reply

I can't even believe this. Are their brains broken!? They alone have the power to stop this from becoming law, by voting no.



And yet... Reply

All of the GOP in the House voted for the first piece of shit bill. Do they really think anyone will believe this?!?!?!?!?!? Reply

The bill is a hot potato. Like they joke about it like it's not literally life and death Reply

Sure, because Paul Ryan is about as trustworthy and honest as Trump is. I cannot believe this is the country I'm living in. I cannot believe no GOP Senators have any integrity or souls. I cannot believe there are so many stupid people voting for these pathetic excuses for human beings. FoxNews has made a third of the country brain dead zombies. Reply

Mooch is a fucking douche but they all deserve to suffer. Reply

anyone remember what post was that scaramucci/jack nicholson joker side-by-side comparison pic in?! it was in some post here in the past weekish, since he was hired obvi, but i just looked thru my history and can't find it in any relevant posts lol. looked on twitter and couldn't find what i was looking for there either. must show it to my friend so she can never unsee it too Reply

I still can't believe the Mooch comments. I mean, I can, but I also legit laughed aloud when I read them. How is this real life? Reply

Moochi... since you brought it up... I'm gonna assume you try to suck your own cock bi-annually and get increasingly bitter each time it doesn't work out Reply

Remember when things weren't like this? Reply

:(



I also remember all those members on ONTD saying Tramp and Killary would be the same as prez. Lol oop Reply

YES. And I RAAAAAGE every time I think about it. Reply

Fucking idiots. Reply

hence why i avoided those posts like the plague Reply

i try to hold onto the threads but the memories of that time are getting fainter and fainter every day. Reply

Faintly :( Reply

barely Reply

Wait, this Moochie douche has been on the job for less than a week and he's already lost his fucking mind? lol Reply

I think everyone who enters the Oval Office has to get his or her brain zapped . No other explanation makes sense . Reply

In other news I just remembered this video and it continues to make me laugh in the midst of this hellscape.



Ok but the 1996 DNC was lit pic.twitter.com/nuHp1lBND8 — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) July 29, 2016





lol @ all of the idiots in the media who called him smooth. That didn't last too long. As entertaining as it is, these are the people running this country. Pathetic - we have Trump and that speaks for it self, Scaramucci, Rick Perry falling for a prank call about manure, a GOP who wants a bill they know is awful and horrible to pass, Russia, Don Jr, Kushner...what a clusterfuck. The worst part is that Spicer was right about Scaramucci.In other news I just remembered this video and it continues to make me laugh in the midst of this hellscape.

Ok but the 1996 DNC was lit pic.twitter.com/nuHp1lBND8 — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) July 29, 2016

tag urself, I'm the Asian with the pride flag Reply

i'm the old guy at 0:13 who doesn't know what's going on



and also the guy at 0:14 who's clearly tripping balls Reply

I'm the lady in front of him. Reply

the lady with the gold jacket Reply

same Reply

i'm the lady in the gold lamé jacket Reply

awww the guy with the pride flag 💓💓💓 Reply

the most 90s convention ever. Reply

i love this Reply

Yeah like Maggie fucking haberman



I love that Lawrence O'Donnell never fell for it, called mooch stupid from the get go Reply

what beat is hil clapping on? Reply

Parent

the older white guy trying to do his best i relate to Reply

i'm the random dude who looks like richard from veep Reply

lol I could not believe this was real when I first saw this vid but it's one of my favs Reply

I'm the guy in the 0:06, the one next to what I think is a piñata. Reply

lol this is incredible Reply

this is truly magical Reply

Mooch is doing ALL of the coke. Reply

He should share with dumpy, an overdose would be great right about now. Reply

Yes please, they can all od Reply

“Reince is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac”



“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock”



“What I want to do is I want to fucking kill all the leakers and I want to get the President’s agenda on track so we can succeed for the American people” Reply

This quote runs on repeat in my head every time I read or watch the news. Reply

I can't believe how normal this show looks now in the context of Tr*mp. Reply

Parent

