Celebs React to Political News: Moochi Loses It & Healthcare (again)
Make no error: "skinny bill" is chock full o'fat & deadly attacks on healthcare— Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) July 27, 2017
TELL THEM TO VOTE NO #StandWithPP https://t.co/CXzZkSMnbq
Today members of the Senate GOP drafted up the 'skinny' healthcare bill over lunch. The skinny bill would take insurance from 16 million people and raise premiums by at least 20%. Senators like Graham and McCain say it's garbage, but WILL vote for it if the Conference Committee will NOT vote for it. If you're confused it's because these people are crazy and logic means nothing in Tramp's world. A Conference Committee happens when the House and Senate have different bills so some GOP members from both get together and come up with new ways to
The newest swamp member, Scaramucci, had some interesting things to say about
[More Tweets: I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I’ll fire tomorrow. I’ll get to the person who leaked that to you.]
Just in case helpful @GOP, here's @Scholastic on How a Bill Becomes a Law:— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 27, 2017
#1 step Draft a Bill (voting comes later) pic.twitter.com/sdzJpWTcNz
#MoochMotivation pic.twitter.com/iEiWsBKdEa— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 27, 2017
Republicans' final desperate attempt to repeal Obamacare culminates in votes tonight. Keep up those calls, friends, we must #killthebill. https://t.co/vHmCOpPhV8— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 27, 2017
Truly, whom amongst us can forget Trump ordering the killing of bin Laden? Or Obama bragging about barging in on naked beauty contestants? pic.twitter.com/1veorstvA0— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 27, 2017
Shame on #DonaldTrump for scapegoating transgender servicemen and women. He swore he was their friend. A LIAR TO THE BONE.— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 27, 2017
Mooch just screwed the pooch— josh groban (@joshgroban) July 27, 2017
Today in Trump's Washington, Republican Senators are debating whether they should vote for a bill that they don't want to become law.— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 27, 2017
Mooch hates nasty leakerses. pic.twitter.com/YyOt6auyrU— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 27, 2017
“Reince is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac”
“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock”
“What I want to do is I want to fucking kill all the leakers and I want to get the President’s agenda on track so we can succeed for the American people”