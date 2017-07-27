THOR 3 PEGASUS

Celebs React to Political News: Moochi Loses It & Healthcare (again)



Today members of the Senate GOP drafted up the 'skinny' healthcare bill over lunch. The skinny bill would take insurance from 16 million people and raise premiums by at least 20%. Senators like Graham and McCain say it's garbage, but WILL vote for it if the Conference Committee will NOT vote for it. If you're confused it's because these people are crazy and logic means nothing in Tramp's world. A Conference Committee happens when the House and Senate have different bills so some GOP members from both get together and come up with new ways to compromise screw over the American people. Cheers!

The newest swamp member, Scaramucci, had some interesting things to say about President Bannon and others in the administration, in an interview with the New Yorker. "Reince is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic," “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” and "I want to fucking kill all the leakers." He also threaten to fire everyone to weed out the leakers when the interviewer wouldn't share who his source was. Sounds like he'll fit right in.

[More Tweets: I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I’ll fire tomorrow. I’ll get to the person who leaked that to you.]

















