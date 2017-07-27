rhett

Rhett and Link visit The Tonight Show (again)



They're planning on getting vasectomies together and filming it for Good Mythical Morning, they also introduce a new logo and mug for the show.





Backstage interview with their kids, they answer questions like who is more likely to lose their phone or order food at 1 AM, Link's son exposes him for not buying his wife presents.



Playing 'Will It Hot Dog?' with Jimmy, seeing if things like edible underwear and dog food will 'hot dog'.



Source 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmfUwmhzPZw
Source 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AlJdxuGl9Zs
Source 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wpPBGKsNjbs

