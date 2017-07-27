Rhett and Link visit The Tonight Show (again)
They're planning on getting vasectomies together and filming it for Good Mythical Morning, they also introduce a new logo and mug for the show.
Backstage interview with their kids, they answer questions like who is more likely to lose their phone or order food at 1 AM, Link's son exposes him for not buying his wife presents.
Playing 'Will It Hot Dog?' with Jimmy, seeing if things like edible underwear and dog food will 'hot dog'.
I still haven't watched these but aww @ their kids being there. Lilly seems to be recovering quickly from her surgery.
just wanted to add that my fav episode is when they were testing those purification(?) straws. never been more disgusted in mah life.
