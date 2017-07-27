Rhett and Link visit The Tonight Show (again)









I still haven't watched these but aww @ their kids being there. Lilly seems to be recovering quickly from her surgery. Yaaaas here for Rhett and Link!

their kids are all so grown now :') Reply

Lando doesn't look like a little baby anymore. :( Reply

nnn at raw dog Reply

are they a couple? Reply

No, best friends who have a youtube talk show. Reply

no just best friends Reply

No, they've known each other since i think like elementary school. Reply

if they were a couple why would they need vasectomies? Reply

The internet wishes they were. Reply

The dog food hot dog was truly revolting. Reply

Jimmy Fallon trying to one up youtubers is something I am NOT in the mood for haha Reply

Damn Rhett's ankle looks skinny as fuck Reply

thank god Reply

Meh. I used to like these guys but I'm pretty over them. There are hotter dads to obsess over lol. Reply

LoL right? semi-daddy-related: my partner and i are watching jackstepticeye's 4-part playthrough of "dream daddy". it's hysterical but i'm afraid the game is probably not as fun or interesting without someone's crazy commentary. Reply

where's that video where they put a massager on Rhett's back and he (allegedly) gets a boner Reply

lmaooo it's just as funny as I remember it being. The toothbrush headache cure is another good one

Reply

Link

omg is this the one where rhett spits juice on Link's hair? I lost it at that part Reply

Link

lmfao oh myyyyy Reply

Link

I remember loving their show Rhett and Link Commercial Kings on IFC. I think I was the only person watching, lol! I don't regularly keep up with their YouTube channel, but I always go and binge watch a bunch of their videos every few months. Reply

their level of fame shocks me tbh. but they seem like nice dudes, so good for them.



Edited at 2017-07-27 11:43 pm (UTC) Reply

i'm so behind on gmm. i should binge-watch this weekend.



just wanted to add that my fav episode is when they were testing those purification(?) straws. never been more disgusted in mah life.



Edited at 2017-07-28 12:00 am (UTC) Reply

I need to binge too. That episode was the worst tho, I could never drink piss. Reply

Link

I love them! Reply

they are such fun guys! :) Reply

My husbands. I really need to catch up on GMM. Reply

their channel showed up in my recommended videos on yt recently so i tried them out and now i've watched so many of their videos lmao. i think it started with their taste test game ones Reply

