Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston set to star in series about TV morning shows
Exclusive: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon to Star in Series About TV Morning Shows https://t.co/Z43dWflTTx @RWitherspoon pic.twitter.com/AQlWiZMpB3— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 27, 2017
The show is set to explore morning shows and the New York media. They're looking at networks such as HBO and Netflix to buy it.
Source
or cristina either
but im here for reese and jen
Now looking at other nominees/win for guest stars on that show...Christina won? And Hank Azaria didn't?? And (as much as he annoys me) Gary Oldman didn't win?? And Danny DeVito was nominated? Ugh, I hate awards for just being all about the money and sucking up or whatever.
Edited at 2017-07-28 12:33 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-28 01:01 am (UTC)
She was my fav