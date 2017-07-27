Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston set to star in series about TV morning shows

i didnt really like reese in her friends cameos

or cristina either

but im here for reese and jen Reply

Reese's role was ok, and Christina had her moments but keeping on the subject of Friends stunt guest stars, I HATED Bruce Willis. I know anyone with a name will be nominated for an Emmy but he def didn't need the win.



Now looking at other nominees/win for guest stars on that show...Christina won? And Hank Azaria didn't?? And (as much as he annoys me) Gary Oldman didn't win?? And Danny DeVito was nominated? Ugh, I hate awards for just being all about the money and sucking up or whatever.



Link

Holy fuck, I am so here for this. Reply

I'd potentially be hft, need more info! Reply

This is going to be so white and evil. I can't wait. https://t.co/coiAwJlYFl — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) July 27, 2017

I just saw this appear on my timeline and nodded. Reply

yessss Reply

So were the rumors of Jen not liking Reese back in the early '00s true or fake? I remember reading that Reese was suppose to have more than 2 episodes of Friends, but Jen didn't like her and had her written off early. But then around the late '00s/early '10s they seemed to be hanging out a lot and are now friends, so... Reply

I had never heard that, that's interesting. Maybe they felt more threatened by each other back then and now they've chilled out? It must be all of that Tracy Anderson Yoga! Reply

now i wanna rewatch seasons 8 now.? Reply

reese was in s6 Reply

That was always the rumor, but I remember Reese saying later that they wanted her for another episode but she was filming Legally Blonde at the time and wasn't available Reply

lmao it was probably just a rumour then Reply

if true, i'm sure chelsea handler is the missing link Reply

Back then they pitted every female costar against each other or made up rumors about the female leads being bitches. I mean, they still do it now, but it was really extra in those days. I still remember the rumors that Jen Garner made everybody clap every scene she was in after she finished her lines in Alias and that the entire cast and crew hated her. Which is obvs bullshit considering she dated one of her costars and is super close to Victor whateverhisnameis and Bradley Cooper. There was prob never animosity between them at all. Reply

yeah for some reason i thought they hated each other? i guess it was false or they've moved on Reply

Link

This sounds fantastic. Someone should have done this a long time ago. Reply

That sounds boring af. They should make a show about morning wood. Reply

lol your comment against every one else's. Think beyond the text. It's clever. Reply

they're both boring white ladies so meh Reply

Can't wait for you to watch and raaaaave about their talent. Reply

She only watches movies with exclusively white men, I don't think she'll be able to fit it into her busy schedule of doing nothing.



omg I'm ready Reply

Stay classy San diego! That's the only thing I can think of Reply

I'm thinking VEEP but they'll be even more shallow. Reply

omg i didn't know how bad i wanted this until now. Reply

Sounds like it could have potential. Reply

Love them both, I'm here for it Reply

yas gurl Reply

i just finished this on sunday Reply

lol reese was so good in bll. i love ha whenever she's playing shrill type a bitches. Reply

I LOVE THIS SHOW and was surprised at how much i ended up liking Reese's character tbh Reply

