Larry David and Bernie Sanders are (distant) cousins




◘Larry David will feature on the PBS genealogy series "Finding Your Roots"
◘Through that process it was revealed that the comedian is actually related to Bernie Sanders
◘They're distant (third) cousins!
◘David earned an emmy nom for his portrayal of the senator in SNL last year
◘David says of the discovery “I was very happy about that. I thought there must have been some connection”

