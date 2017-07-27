Larry David and Bernie Sanders are (distant) cousins
#LarryDavid is actually related to @BernieSanders (!!!): https://t.co/VEpab8qZcf pic.twitter.com/dDd1LLLKOA— Consequence of Sound (@consequence) July 27, 2017
◘Larry David will feature on the PBS genealogy series "Finding Your Roots"
◘Through that process it was revealed that the comedian is actually related to Bernie Sanders
◘They're distant (third) cousins!
◘David earned an emmy nom for his portrayal of the senator in SNL last year
◘David says of the discovery “I was very happy about that. I thought there must have been some connection”
That said, third cousins is def. a lot closer than usual for these sorts of stories.
They would probably realize they had some mutual relatives if they ever got together and talked about the subject, but it's not surprising to me that they didn't know they're related.
Although I have 3rd cousins that idk 🤷🏻♀️But mostly I know them
"Thank you to Ancestry.com, actually, for sending me my DNA test. I am from every continent in Africa, except for one, and I'm from every continent in Europe, except for one."
Most of my family that came up seems to be from my father's side so I got one for my mom to take but it's months later and she still hasn't used it lol
He's Mexican American, but the fact that stuff from Portugal and the Middle East showed up freaked him the fuck out. He wasn't expecting MIddle eastern stuff, but it's a small percentage.
I'm sure I'm gonna have some cray results when I do mine next year for my birthday.
Mom found out that her dad wasn't her actually her dad and that her mom was sleeping with her boss and my mom was the love child. Her moms bosses wife was also her best friend. EDIt: my mom is German, Italian and middle eastern.
My dad found out that we weren't actually German or Native American, but British. my great grandmother had no idea who she was sleeping with and just pegged this random Native American man as her husband. We think that she was actually pregnant with this famous sea captain because she had love letters with him, and the time lines match up and he was British. She didn't want to marry him because he wasn't rich, but he was the love of her life apparently.
ANYWAY its really cool but you might find out more family secrets that u didn't want to know lmao
