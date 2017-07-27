Larry David and Bernie Sanders are (distant) cousins

Okay but has anyone ever actually seen them in the same room at the same time? Reply

I have been reliably informed that there's a picture. Blame the wifi at my work that doesn't always display pictures on my phone when browsing. :P Reply

heartwarming! get my man bernie a cameo on curb 2k17 Reply

Lol this reminds me my mom went online and found out we're super distantly related to trump

I was like, never text me again Reply

LKDVNlsDvnfbvfjnalkdna;lsdnva;kfn



yeah keep that to yourself, mom Reply

your mom is canceled Reply

You have my condolences Reply

Change ha identity! Reply

fingers crossed your common ancestor was cucked Reply

It's ok, We still love you..

Edit *to be read in a old grandma voice* so disgrazie, figliola cara



Edited at 2017-07-27 09:44 pm (UTC)

please go collect your cousin Reply

I'm possibly distantly related to Hillary. suck it? Reply

omg i would never admit that IRL ever

sad! Reply

That said, third cousins is def. a lot closer than usual for these sorts of stories. On one hand, I always think these "You'll never guess which celebs are related!" things are silly because there is a really good chance that you're gonna be 9th or 10th cousins to ANY random person. (One of my fave pieces of trivia is that every single person with any European ancestry is a direct descendant of Charlemagne That said, third cousins is def. a lot closer than usual for these sorts of stories. Reply

wow i definitely read your comment as charlamagne, as in the rapper and was really confused Reply

he's a rapper? wow I just thought he was a radio host Reply

lmao, give it another ~1200 years! if humanity is still around then, charlamagne will probably be, statistically speaking, a common ancestor for everyone in north america at least. Reply

The rapper!!



Charlamgne the Rapper and Chance the God. Reply

that's funny cause I actually have seen my direct line to Charlemagne. Reply

great but lets not for 2020 thanks Reply

Reminds me of:





Edited at 2017-07-27 09:09 pm (UTC) Well howbowdah?Reminds me of:

Oh, Riverdale and incest. Reply

Damn this gif is crispy clear HD tf Reply

...blossom, like the powerpuff girl? Reply

Haha. I'm pretty sure I'm third cousins with half of Canada. Avril Lavigne is my third cousin, apparently. Reply

Third cousins? That's not even that distant, you'd think they would've known. Reply

Sometimes you don't know when someone's your third cousin and you wind up accidentally fucking them and getting pregnant with demon incest bbs! Reply

IDK, I barely know any of my second cousins and I definitely don't know any of my third cousins.



They would probably realize they had some mutual relatives if they ever got together and talked about the subject, but it's not surprising to me that they didn't know they're related. Reply

yeah, that seems shocking to me. my family is so close-knit we consider like, fourth and fifth cousins to be family. I definitely know all my third cousins. Reply

mte even if they'd never met they'd must have heard of each other? thats so weird to me Reply

Ya, that is weird but David said he knew they had a connection but didn't know how close. Reply

Mteeee



Although I have 3rd cousins that idk 🤷🏻‍♀️But mostly I know them Reply

At most, right now, I know of second cousins once removed. As for familiarity, I'm fairly close with my first cousin's kids. I wouldn't be, if they still lived far, far away. :P Reply

I have such a crush on Larry David. Reply

http://recapguide.com/recap/351/Curb-Yo ur-Enthusiasm/season-1/episode-4/ Same! I was rewatching Curb and his scruffy gym look l00k in the episode "the bracelet" really... did something for me Reply

Omg. I forgot about this lewk. I am into it. Reply

same but could not allow myself to accept it till now. there are dozens of us, dozens! Reply

has anyone done the ancestry dna stuff before? Reply

i have Reply

were you surprised? Reply

Yeah, our family came out pretty accurate (mostly Eastern European and Scandinavian) Reply

You should take Raven-Symone's advice and try it!



"Thank you to Ancestry.com, actually, for sending me my DNA test. I am from every continent in Africa, except for one, and I'm from every continent in Europe, except for one." Reply

i wanna do it but wish it was cheaper Reply

Yes. I'm 80% Irish.



Most of my family that came up seems to be from my father's side so I got one for my mom to take but it's months later and she still hasn't used it lol Reply

My Uncle got really interested in our family tree once but I don't remember much of what he said. Like I just know I am related to a bunch of nobodies which is probably for the best lol. Reply

i have not, but my friend has, and he was shocked.





He's Mexican American, but the fact that stuff from Portugal and the Middle East showed up freaked him the fuck out. He wasn't expecting MIddle eastern stuff, but it's a small percentage.



Reply

If they did, ancestry has 100% ownership of that person's dna forever and can use it however they want. Reply

I'm half Puerto Rican other half Nicaraguan.



I'm sure I'm gonna have some cray results when I do mine next year for my birthday. Reply

My bro bought the 23andMe DNA test on Prime day and we're still waiting for the results. I'm excited to see it since I don't know much about my Dad's side of the family. Reply

I did 23andme and it was a wild result! I'm Puerto Rican so pretty much I was from everywhere! Reply

I'm Somali but very, very, very (far out) distantly Pakistani too. Reply

My sister tried 23andme years ago. Her ancestry composition didn't surprise anyone in our family (majority being "Native American") though the health testing/section was interesting Reply

My family has!



Mom found out that her dad wasn't her actually her dad and that her mom was sleeping with her boss and my mom was the love child. Her moms bosses wife was also her best friend. EDIt: my mom is German, Italian and middle eastern.



My dad found out that we weren't actually German or Native American, but British. my great grandmother had no idea who she was sleeping with and just pegged this random Native American man as her husband. We think that she was actually pregnant with this famous sea captain because she had love letters with him, and the time lines match up and he was British. She didn't want to marry him because he wasn't rich, but he was the love of her life apparently.



ANYWAY its really cool but you might find out more family secrets that u didn't want to know lmao



Edited at 2017-07-27 10:00 pm (UTC)

I'm curious to try especially being Latina and all Reply

no, but I'm told it can be wildly different percentages even between full-siblings. it depends on which alleles are present in your DNA; recall those 2x2 charts (Punnett squares) from science class explaining Mendelian traits. Reply

WARNING!



to anyone thinking of taking one of these dna tests



check out your countries laws against insurance discrimination based on dna. in canada you may have to disclose your dna results to insurance companies if you have ever taken one of these tests. Reply

I did 23andMe. In a surprising twist to no one, I'm 60% Irish/British. I traced my paternal grandfather's family back to the Tipperary area on Ancestry. I've given up on my mom's paternal side since the name is so, so common around here and the people who knew the history are all dead now. I think her family was from NC in the 1700s before moving here. I can't find anything beyond that, though. Reply

i did mine through ancestry bc i already had a pretty big tree on there for genealogy research and i wanted to connect the test to the tree. the results were mostly predictable, finnish from my mom and english/scottish from my dad, plus some other places that i'm guessing connected to the french family. i like looking at the people who i'm related to on there, even though most of them aren't helpful for research. Reply

I did but I have yet to upload the raw data to gedmatch. Now that sounds a lot more interesting. Reply

That's so cute! Reply

Aren't most people distant cousins? I remember a bunch of dumb articles being written about Obama being distantly related to almost half of the senate. Reply

How sad for crooked Obama. The Trumps are much more dignified and keep their genes all in the family. Reply

keep their genes all in the family.





lmfao Reply

lol yeah, it's speculated that any given person on Earth is, at most, ~50th cousins with any other given person on Earth. And if you come from the same ethnic group, country, etc. as another person than you're almost certainly even more closely related than that. Reply

some brothers are like cain and abel, others fight and make up i guess Reply

I wanted to get an ancestry test done until I found out that, essentially, they keep your DNA forever and they don't really test it so much as compare it to other DNA?? Reply

well, that's how they get results, they compare our dna to the existing dna and match markers and haplogroups, that's how they determine ethnic groups. so if you have a lot of one genetic marker, and that marker is shared by people from a certain region in turkey, it will know you have some turkish dna. if it sees markers that are shared by people from nigeria, it knows you're part nigerian, etc. Reply

Only semi-OT because this is about politicians..





I'm not sure I'll ever get over the Mooch talking about Bannon wanting to suck his own cock to the New Yorker. That pig fucking episide of Black Mirror feels realer every day Reply

That interview was insane. He got hopped up on coke and called the NYtimes? Reply

that fake liberal news outlet? No, Mooch has some fuckin class, he called the New Yorker Reply

People were saying that he probably thought he was "off the record", but didn't actually request that, LMAO. Whoopsy!! Reply

Trump wants this buffoon to have all the top headlines, distracts people from the healthcare vote and Sessions/Mueller. This guy knows how to be professional, he was on tv for how many years acting normal? Mooch is doing whatever Russia and Trump wants, this is all on purpose. Reply

I am DYING! Reply

I was just reading that. I'm... floored.



The shit he said about Priebus, too, calling him a paranoid schizophrenic. He's projecting just like his fave president! Reply

I want to unread this comment Reply

I mean, I guess "The Beautiful People" does sum up the admin's ideology pretty well, so I wouldn't be surprised if Bannon takes inspiration from Manson Reply

He did not



omg



this is going to be such a fun period for future history students to write about. shame we have to live through it.



Edited at 2017-07-27 09:49 pm (UTC)

Also I first read that as Barron and had to read and re-read it because it almost made me go WHAT THE FUCK out loud at work. Reply

The US is living a Veep episode. That's something Mike would do Reply

I for one am relieved to realize the cock sucking thing is a figure of speech Reply

