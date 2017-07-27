Book Post! The 2017 Man Booker Prize Longlist Released

I enjoy Zadie's work but I could not get into Swing Time. I finished it but I didn't love it. Reply

girl same. i looooooved all of her other books (including autograph man and NW) but swing time was just not good

same, i love Zadie but something was missing

Agreed - i thought it started off strong and then meandered into an unsatisfying non-resolution

From this list, I've only read Swing Time and The Underground Railroad. They were both fine, but I honestly didn't love either one.

can this double as a graphic novel post? because the legend of korra: turf wars is delightful and i'm stoked that it seems to be selling well 🙏🏽

I need to buy that!

yeah, do it! i usually go digital, but i'm glad i snagged a physical copy of this. the art/coloring is so beautiful.

i'm looking forward to picking that up!

omg that's so good to hear that it's selling well, ahhh. I need to read that.

could you please give me some graphic novel recs?

I have read none of these books because i am very low brow. I'll probably pick one or two up eventually.

can I get some recommendations for non-fiction books about institutionalized racism and the commodification of female sexuality? ideally anything published in the past five years that addresses serious issues our society ignores. ty!

have you read sister citizen by melissa harris-perry?

Edward Said was an incredible writer you should check out.

either The Open Veins of Latin America, or Mirrors by Eduardo Galeano (2010)



Also seconding the rec on Edward Said. Reply

YASSSS Underground Railroad, slay!



That's the only one I have read, to be fair, but it would be worthy of this prize. Reply

No interest in any of these. May read Roy's book eventually.



I should read prison memoirs of a Japanese woman as it is due soon but I haven't had time to read anything since the weekend. Reply

I'm reading The Plague by Camus. It's terrific. My attention span rn is pathetic though :(

When I was in high school, we had a choice between The Stranger and The Plague and I picked The Plague. It really is amazing :)

I finished The Vegetarian and it really emotionally drained me, I'm thinking of something trying something lighthearted / good romance novel where maybe the heroine comes of age too? But perhaps a modern day P & P... (Not Bridget jones) Any ideas?

The Vegetarian is draining, I agree. And I also need a more lighthearted book after finishing her latest novel. Let me know what you end up picking!

So btw, I did do some more research & I'm going to try The Hating Game by Sally Thorne or The Nest by Cynthia D' Aprix Sweeney (not really romance but it seems superficial) Also, I'd recommend Twenties Girl and/ or Can you keep a secret? By Sophie Kinsella. Those were pretty chick lit but I enjoy her heroines :)

If you don't mind a non-modern rec, Georgette Heyer's Sylvester is very similar to Pride & Prejudice in terms of both the writing and how she makes fun of her characters. It was hugely entertaining and the hero has a nephew who brings a lot of lighthearted humor to the story. :)

Try the Secret Society Girl series by Diana Peterfreund - this was an NA series published before NA became popular, so it doesn't have the NA clichés but it's a lot of fun and I'm always hf a series where the heroine gets to sleep with more than one person and isn't punished for it.

From the list, I've only read "The Underground Railroad," and I thought it was very good.



I've finally finished "Les Misérables," and have started, and will soon finish, "The Diary of a Young Girl" by Anne Frank. I'm definitely appreciating it much more than I did when I had to read for school as a twelve year old.



I don't know what I'll read next. Reply

Underground Railroad was good.



I'm currently reading A Brief History of Time (Stephen Hawking) and let's just say it's not the easiest read lmao hopefully I understand physics and cosmology a little more by the time I've finished it. Reply

I read A Briefer History of Time, because it's supposed to be easier and I suck at physics. But I really want to know more about the universe, even though it usually freaks me out.

What are your favorite Shakespeare's plays?

I can't decide which one to read next. Reply

Nothing beats Macbeth & Merchant of Venice for me...

I've read Macbeth before, so I guess Merchant of Venice is the next one up! Thanks :)

Othello I think. I was really in the right space when I read it though, zero distractions

I love nearly all of the histories - Richard III and Henry IV pt 1 are my favorites.

Idk but I've been wanting to re-read some Shakespeare, because I only read parts for school. My mom said Macbeth.

Richard III is my favorite, he's a very entertaining villain

The Winter's Tale is really lovely! Anyone who loves Much Ado should look at Love's Labour Lost. Not that obscure, but Antony and Cleopatra is incredible too.

Hamlet and Othello. Both incredibly engrossing.

The Taming of the Shrew and Twelfth Night are my two faves. I've always had a thing for the comedies.

hamlet, richard ii, coriolanus



i like the tragedies Reply

I always go back to Julius Caesar and A Midsummer Night's Dream.

My fav is The Merchant of Venice, but I read Romeo and Juliet and was shocked by how compelling I found it.



I mean obv we know every turn of the story but I was still turning pages and internally shrieking 'NO DON'T STAB HER COUSIN!', 'NO DON'T FAKE YOUR DEATH!' and 'NOOOO SHE'S STILL ALIVE, DON'T DRINK THE POISON!' Reply

Merchant of Venice, I think

Much Ado About Nothing is still my favorite when it comes to pure joyful dialog.

The Taming of the Shrew (probably because of the Elizabeth Taylor movie) and Titus Andronicus (also a great movie with Anthony Hopkins).

Much Ado About Nothing

So excited to announce my first YA novel, Neverworld Wake. Coming to bookstores summer 2018. 📚 pic.twitter.com/A3JZprLA6w — Marisha Pessl (@marishapessl) June 19, 2017







I mean I'll probably read it anyway because it sounds like it could be interesting but I've come to hate contemporary YA and that title is awful. Did y'all see that Marisha Pessl's new book is YA and called "Neverworld Wake"?I mean I'll probably read it anyway because it sounds like it could be interesting but I've come to hate contemporary YA and that title is awful. Reply

I hated "Special Topics in Calamity Physics" so much. I don't know why I even forced myself through it.

I haven't read that one but I loooved Night Film. Why didn't you like Special Topics? I've heard that the writing isn't great.

oh my. I have that book on my shelf and I haven't read it yet. Can I ask what you didn't like about it? (without spoilers if possible)

omg I'm actually on time for a book post for once?!



I finished 3 books yesterday (Mary by Vladimir Nabokov, a Buffy novelisation & The Visitors Book by Sophie Hannah) and now I'm reading The Painted Bridge by Wendy Wallace. It's okay so far; it's about a Victorian lady trying to escape from the asylum her shitty husband locks her in. Reply

I'm usually late for book posts too, so I posted this one myself to make sure I don't miss it :D

Way to go with finishing 3 books in a day!

Nice work! Finishing all those books must have been so satisfying, haha.

Are you a Nabokov fan? I've taught several of his novels but never Mary. What did you think of it?

I read Swing Time and I loved it but I've heard a lot of people had difficulty with it - not sure why. I have The Underground Railroad but I haven't read it yet - thinking it might be my next one. I'm currently reading Rich People Problems which is really fun but I'm hella confused by all the characters. Probably would have helped to read the other books in the series first.

omg how would you even read Rich People Problems first. I'm amazed that you're even juggling the characters. also it's a shame bc you're missing out on a lot of the previous drama/development. the first book eases you pretty slowly and you get to see the world piece by piece.

