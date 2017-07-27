death note

Book Post! The 2017 Man Booker Prize Longlist Released

The longlist:
- 4 3 2 1 by Paul Auster
- Days Without End by Sebastian Barry
- History of Wolves by Emily Fridlund
- Exit West by Mohsin Hamid
- Solar Bones by Mike McCormack
- Reservoir 13 by Jon McGregor
- Elmet by Fiona Mozley
- The Ministry Of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy
- Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders
- Home Fire by Kamila Shamsie
- Autumn by Ali Smith
- Swing Time by Zadie Smith
- The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead

