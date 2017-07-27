Book Post! The 2017 Man Booker Prize Longlist Released
The longlist:
We are pleased to announce our #ManBooker2017 longlist! Watch what our judges had to say… https://t.co/SbiuUQYPcY #FinestFiction pic.twitter.com/zc31yYheef— Man Booker Prize (@ManBookerPrize) July 26, 2017
- 4 3 2 1 by Paul Auster
- Days Without End by Sebastian Barry
- History of Wolves by Emily Fridlund
- Exit West by Mohsin Hamid
- Solar Bones by Mike McCormack
- Reservoir 13 by Jon McGregor
- Elmet by Fiona Mozley
- The Ministry Of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy
- Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders
- Home Fire by Kamila Shamsie
- Autumn by Ali Smith
- Swing Time by Zadie Smith
- The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
Also seconding the rec on Edward Said.
That's the only one I have read, to be fair, but it would be worthy of this prize.
I should read prison memoirs of a Japanese woman as it is due soon but I haven't had time to read anything since the weekend.
I finished The Vegetarian and it really emotionally drained me, I'm thinking of something trying something lighthearted / good romance novel where maybe the heroine comes of age too? But perhaps a modern day P & P... (Not Bridget jones)
Any ideas?
So btw, I did do some more research & I'm going to try The Hating Game by Sally Thorne or The Nest by Cynthia D' Aprix Sweeney (not really romance but it seems superficial)
Also, I'd recommend Twenties Girl and/ or Can you keep a secret? By Sophie Kinsella. Those were pretty chick lit but I enjoy her heroines :)
I've finally finished "Les Misérables," and have started, and will soon finish, "The Diary of a Young Girl" by Anne Frank. I'm definitely appreciating it much more than I did when I had to read for school as a twelve year old.
I don't know what I'll read next.
I'm currently reading A Brief History of Time (Stephen Hawking) and let's just say it's not the easiest read lmao hopefully I understand physics and cosmology a little more by the time I've finished it.
I can't decide which one to read next.
Nothing beats Macbeth & Merchant of Venice for me...
Some of the more obscure ones are well looking over.
i like the tragedies
I mean obv we know every turn of the story but I was still turning pages and internally shrieking 'NO DON'T STAB HER COUSIN!', 'NO DON'T FAKE YOUR DEATH!' and 'NOOOO SHE'S STILL ALIVE, DON'T DRINK THE POISON!'
I mean I'll probably read it anyway because it sounds like it could be interesting but I've come to hate contemporary YA and that title is awful.
I finished 3 books yesterday (Mary by Vladimir Nabokov, a Buffy novelisation & The Visitors Book by Sophie Hannah) and now I'm reading The Painted Bridge by Wendy Wallace. It's okay so far; it's about a Victorian lady trying to escape from the asylum her shitty husband locks her in.