I wanna know what that spoiler means oh man lmao Reply

They're going to Earth in the next episode. Reply

I haven't seen the last episode yet, that's why I don't watch the previews right away, but YAS that's so cool! Reply

Oh, I shouldn't have spoiled it like that, my mistake!



But, we don't learn why they end up going to Earth in the latest episode. It's shown in the promo for this Friday's episode. Reply

No no it's fine, I was just curious about your excitement and I'm always here for excitement to this show~ Reply

I like sharing my enthusiasm for the show, even if it's with 3 other people on ONTD, lol. Reply

Wait, there's a Earth like our current reality?? Like they're in the 21 century?? I thought they were the human race just a few centuries in the future. Are they not human? I'm so confused rn!





Or did they time travel with the blinkdrive? Reply

As far as we know, they are humans in the future.



The Android mentions "this time period" in the promo, so I think we can assume some type of time traveling occurred. Reply

Oh they did. I missed it.







Yaay, time travel! :) Reply

Sorry I didn't put this up sooner, I actually didn't watch it till yesterday, lol.



So, let's talk about that Two/Ryo fight and Five out-playing everyone :D Reply

Five just needs to rule the galaxy already.



I liked how they teased Two softening on Ryo, but then she was like nah, I'll totally take him out if needed.



I'm wondering if they'll get an android body for Sarah to inhabit when she wants, or maybe Five can work up some kind of clone body for her.



Next episode is going to be interesting, I wonder how they'll be perceived by the neighbors. Family hijinks ensue? Reply

I did like how Two believed Ryo but he's threatening the crew, she's done with him, lol.



Yeah, they need to figure out a point to Sarah's existence. It's just getting weird, lol.



They're gonna have so much trouble trying to fit in on Earth, (in the US, at that) in what appears to be our time. Reply

i don't know why, i can't really pinpoint it or explain it...but...i'm kind of getting over the way 5 is depicted.



i did love her last episode though. Reply

Yeah? I've personally enjoyed seeing her more proactive. Reply

i like the larger aspects of the character, but i think there are a bunch of little things that i feel are missing and i'm not really sure what they are? like, i could give examples but i don't need these exact things if that makes sense.



like, i want to be reminded that she's a teenager by her own actions like maybe there this star she thinks is hot, or she got hooked on some teen drama. or i want her to be wrong about something she was worried about/sure would turn out badly, but then be happy that she was wrong



maybe...an i'm realizing this as i type it out...i think it should be ok for her to be young and a teen but also fully capable, if that makes sense? i don't want to be reminded from other people that she's a kid, i want her youth to be a part of her character.



like...it's ok to be a teenager, especially if one is a teenager. it's ok for a teen aged GIRL to be a teen aged girl. the manifestations of her youth should just be seen in the crew's desire to protect her.



correct me if i'm wrong, but did the writers avoid showing 5 and ryo interact last episode because if i recall correctly they didn't? if so...i wonder why, i wonder if ryo would have softened a little (in his mannerisms that only the audience would pick up) if he had. Reply

Ah, I get you. And I agree. They do play her as the "wise beyond her years" teen. I think sometimes, the crew worries about her safety differently and I think she got a little pouty over Six leaving temporarily, but you're right, the vast majority of the time, she's not a teen.



Yeah, iirc, they didn't have her share a scene with Ryo. Shame, really. Reply

