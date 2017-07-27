July 27th, 2017, 04:11 pm meganlynn09 Dark Matter 3x09 Promo "Isn’t That A Paradox?" SOURCE[Spoiler (click to open)]EEEEAAAARRRRTTTHHHHH Tagged: television - syfy, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1717 comments Add comment
But, we don't learn why they end up going to Earth in the latest episode. It's shown in the promo for this Friday's episode.
Or did they time travel with the blinkdrive?
The Android mentions "this time period" in the promo, so I think we can assume some type of time traveling occurred.
Yaay, time travel! :)
So, let's talk about that Two/Ryo fight and Five out-playing everyone :D
I liked how they teased Two softening on Ryo, but then she was like nah, I'll totally take him out if needed.
I'm wondering if they'll get an android body for Sarah to inhabit when she wants, or maybe Five can work up some kind of clone body for her.
Next episode is going to be interesting, I wonder how they'll be perceived by the neighbors. Family hijinks ensue?
Yeah, they need to figure out a point to Sarah's existence. It's just getting weird, lol.
They're gonna have so much trouble trying to fit in on Earth, (in the US, at that) in what appears to be our time.
i did love her last episode though.
like, i want to be reminded that she's a teenager by her own actions like maybe there this star she thinks is hot, or she got hooked on some teen drama. or i want her to be wrong about something she was worried about/sure would turn out badly, but then be happy that she was wrong
maybe...an i'm realizing this as i type it out...i think it should be ok for her to be young and a teen but also fully capable, if that makes sense? i don't want to be reminded from other people that she's a kid, i want her youth to be a part of her character.
like...it's ok to be a teenager, especially if one is a teenager. it's ok for a teen aged GIRL to be a teen aged girl. the manifestations of her youth should just be seen in the crew's desire to protect her.
correct me if i'm wrong, but did the writers avoid showing 5 and ryo interact last episode because if i recall correctly they didn't? if so...i wonder why, i wonder if ryo would have softened a little (in his mannerisms that only the audience would pick up) if he had.
Yeah, iirc, they didn't have her share a scene with Ryo. Shame, really.