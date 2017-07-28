'The Emoji Movie' reviews are in! 💩
#TheEmojiMovie is one of the darkest, most dismaying films we have ever seen https://t.co/EvVA0NBKQH— Vulture (@vulture) July 27, 2017
The Emoji Movie is being universally panned - starting with a MetaCritic score of 8/100 and 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Movie Summary: The movie is about a world called Textopolis in your phone where emojis live. Gene, a malfunctioning 'meh' emoji goes on an epic 'app-venture' through apps to find special code to fix himself. Later, a great danger threatens the phone & the fate of all emojis depends on unlikely friends who must save themselves from being deleted forever.
Box Office: Emoji is projected to beat Charlize's Atomic Blonde this weekend, with a possibility for #1 depending on Dunkirk's hold.
An exclusive short PUPPY! by Emmy-winning director Genndy Tartakovsky will be shown before Emoji in theaters only.
.@EmojiMovie Review: There Are No Words https://t.co/M54KDDUkVW pic.twitter.com/eW6CUeNEcM— TheWrap (@TheWrap) July 27, 2017
#TheEmojiMovie is almost as bad and brutally depressing as everything else in 2017. @davidehrlich reviews: https://t.co/RGumxn4NGA pic.twitter.com/SDrAI5tUnW— IndieWire (@IndieWire) July 27, 2017
Not Captain Picard's finest hour // Review: ‘The Emoji Movie’ is a big steaming zero-star pile of 💩 https://t.co/eRJ0i6iGvZ— Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) July 27, 2017
#TheEmojiMovie: "Hell, they can't even come up with fresh-smelling one-liners about the movie's resident poop icon" https://t.co/bsVMYqQnXp— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 27, 2017
Do not see The Emoji Movie https://t.co/adAwBsVLzA pic.twitter.com/XfXdfzTevQ— one Vox (@oneVoxdotcom) July 27, 2017
The Emoji Movie is 💩 https://t.co/42mi9SMYr2 pic.twitter.com/t6AUvR8A53— The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) July 27, 2017
'The Emoji Movie' can be summed up in one word: Meh https://t.co/syYw4u0RFQ— LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) July 27, 2017
Film Review: #TheEmojiMovie isn't evil, just meh, @ldbahr writes https://t.co/YkFXh1qZqu— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 27, 2017
Also, sneak peek of exclusive short shown before The Emoji Movie in theaters:
Get a sneak peek at the all new @HotelT short, PUPPY! in theaters tomorrow, only before @EmojiMovie! pic.twitter.com/BxMFOk1XjJ— Sony Animation (@SonyAnimation) July 27, 2017
