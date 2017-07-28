'The Emoji Movie' reviews are in! 💩

I thought this movie already came out and flopped at the box office. Reply

Look at your That's So Raven powers!! Reply

maybe you're thinking of the pacman one? Reply

Not every popular thing should be a movie. Did we learn nothing from Angry Birds? Reply

I didn't think Angry Birds was all that bad for the first hour.



Then they shoehorned in the gameplay. Reply

Angry Birds was so bad. Reply

They're making a sequel.. Reply

That actually did decently and is getting a sequel Reply

I didn't mind Angry Birds though the reviews from conservative parents were so much better.



My favorite being about how pigs in assless chaps was a ploy from Hollywood to make more children gay lmao Reply

girl angry birds made BANK from little kids Reply

fuck you. Angry Birds Movie was awesome



eat shit Reply

Is this the movie with the talking lesbian taco? Reply

nah that was sausage party and it came out a year ago lmao Reply

I mean it very could be but you're probably thinking of Sausage Party Reply

oh the movie with the food orgy? no. Reply

~This bi erasure smh. Reply

and here I thought it had a shot at winning an Oscar Reply

If you intentionally go see this movie, you deserve whatever you get. Reply

Taking my 5 year old nephew who laughs himself silly over anything remotely related to the poop emoji.

/No ragrets. Reply

Aww, well then you get the warmth and satisfaction that comes from making your nephew happy. Reply

Parent

Thread

Most shocking news of all time. Reply

ikr. what did they expect? lol Reply

the main emoji with the cute little tuft of hair can suck my toes anytime Reply

omg Reply

lmao Reply

A film by Quentin Tarantino Reply

So you are now into feet? what happened with your piss fetish? Reply

it's a piss appreciation Reply

Is that the one voiced by TJ Miller? Reply

how is this a thing? Reply

the last tweet is killin g me Reply

i just want to say your icon is giving me EVERYTHING Reply

im so glad that you can recognize real art when you see it!



i think i passed out for 10 minutes after i saw that pic for the first time Reply

Parent

fucking brilliant Reply

genius knows no bounds Reply

save the origin story for the oscar speech tbh Reply

lmao Reply

truly a newton and the apple story for our generation. Reply

Parent

Dude is living the life, TBH. Reply

I confuse this movie with Sausage Party. I don't care to see either of them. Reply

This was the dumbest idea this year aside from Katy Perry's single choices for album of the year Witness :( Reply

"Review: There Are No Words"



lmfaoooo Reply

lol came here to comment on this next level pun Reply

For real lol Reply

omfg Reply

screaming Reply

