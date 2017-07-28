Cat

'The Emoji Movie' reviews are in! 💩


The Emoji Movie is being universally panned - starting with a MetaCritic score of 8/100 and 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Movie Summary: The movie is about a world called Textopolis in your phone where emojis live. Gene, a malfunctioning 'meh' emoji goes on an epic 'app-venture' through apps to find special code to fix himself. Later, a great danger threatens the phone & the fate of all emojis depends on unlikely friends who must save themselves from being deleted forever.

Box Office: Emoji is projected to beat Charlize's Atomic Blonde this weekend, with a possibility for #1 depending on Dunkirk's hold.

An exclusive short PUPPY! by Emmy-winning director Genndy Tartakovsky will be shown before Emoji in theaters only.










Also, sneak peek of exclusive short shown before The Emoji Movie in theaters:




