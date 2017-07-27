The Killers - "Run For Cover" Teaser
The Killers promo continues with the boys sharing a clip of "Run For Cover." The track might be a promo or second single off their upcoming fifth album "Wonderful Wonderful" that's due out in September. Take a listen below and hear The Killers return to former Glory (also available on iTunes).
Fun Fact: "Run For Cover" was originally written for the bands third studio album, "Day & Age" but wasn't completed until now.
What have you gathered to report to your progenitors?
Are your excuses any better than your senators?
He held a conference and his wife was standing by his side
He did her dirty but no-one died
I saw someone listed on the street last night
Black-fisted and strong singing Redemption Song
He motioned me to the sky
I heard heaven and thunder cry
shooK.
i wish i had that will power tbh.
b/c they are the worst.
bless u op for all that u do
Brandon finally accepted & hired a touring bassist that will tour with them for this upcoming album and finally jumped this one hurdle that is fucken Mark hating touring and delaying albums. like i get it - touring can be exhausting and can go on for too long but he's still a bitch ass flop. i'm sure Dave fucks with the new songs recorded as well as Mark. they threw out everything they worked on from 2014/5 and with Ryan Tedder except "Life to Come" which they started with Ryan but completed with Jacknife Lee.
they had to restart last September on everything. smh.
the desired effect > battleborn by about a billion and that was all brandon + ariel
i've said this b4 but i wish he could get rid of mark and dave, keep ronnie, and still keep the name the killers (tho i doubt he would ever do that tbh even if he could)
Bronnie >>>>
It isn't slander if it's true! And to think I used to stan the whole band ...
Brandon is bae, and I hate myself for not going to exit and seeing them live ugh
Thank you for all your posts OP!
the day that album drops and i'm listening tbh
Who loves his favorite band and never stops
With gentle hands and a heart of a fighter
I'm a survivor
Re: the day that album drops and i'm listening tbh