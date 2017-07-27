The Killers - "Run For Cover" Teaser

Never heard their music after Mr Brightside but damn, that man is charming. Reply

I feel like one of those people who can't watch movie previews bc they want to go in totally unaware. I want the album start-finish, not these snipets. Reply

i respect it. i've always spoiled myself with leaks and clips tbh. i couldn't be one of those who waited until release day to listen. the 5 year wait also hasn't helped.



i wish i had that will power tbh. Reply

I'm kind of the same way. I'll wait until it's released as an official single. There've been live recordings of Run for Cover up, but I haven't listened yet. Also, when a band releases more than like 3 songs before the album, I'll stop listening to them when they're released bc I prefer the album experience. Reply

I have questions about that reaction pic, OP Reply

tbh i don't know where i found it or the context. i just set it aside for future use weeks ago. Reply

i mean, bravo for appropriate usage! Reply

i mean, it's no The Man, but i'll still listen Reply

They played this when I saw them last month! So stoked for the new album. Reply

i'm actually stoked for this Reply

Just give me the damn album already, MY BODY IS READY Reply

YAAAASSS KING, slay me!!! Reply

goddammit he's so cute!!! Reply

does he have veneers? Reply

he needs to undo a few more buttons Reply

I wanna undo them for him tbh Reply

i enjoy this song but you can tell it's old af? like idk i feel like brandon is so prolific that there's no reason they should have to delve into the day&age era vault for unfinished songs, and if they DID do that then it's just b/c his two loser bandmates who i live 2 slander in every one of these posts prob didn't like a lot of the new stuff he was bringing to the table



b/c they are the worst.



bless u op for all that u do Reply

Mark and Dave are always fucking shit up.



Brandon finally accepted & hired a touring bassist that will tour with them for this upcoming album and finally jumped this one hurdle that is fucken Mark hating touring and delaying albums. like i get it - touring can be exhausting and can go on for too long but he's still a bitch ass flop. i'm sure Dave fucks with the new songs recorded as well as Mark. they threw out everything they worked on from 2014/5 and with Ryan Tedder except "Life to Come" which they started with Ryan but completed with Jacknife Lee.



they had to restart last September on everything. smh. Reply

i feel like he probably has to cater to them a lot even tho they bring basically nothing to the table

the desired effect > battleborn by about a billion and that was all brandon + ariel

i've said this b4 but i wish he could get rid of mark and dave, keep ronnie, and still keep the name the killers (tho i doubt he would ever do that tbh even if he could) Reply

mte but Brandon is too sentimental and wants to keep this band together even if that means delaying albums. smh.



Bronnie >>>> Reply

It isn't slander if it's true! And to think I used to stan the whole band ... Reply

What!!! I did not know about this. You should make this an ONTD Original exposé Reply

hft Reply

Alsjdndmalldudbdbdnskqabdvg that pic!!! Reply

Brandon give me a new bop for my marathon training! Reply

I like it, very much tbh! I need the album NOW.

Brandon is bae, and I hate myself for not going to exit and seeing them live ugh

Thank you for all your posts OP!

Flowers is so hot. I'm taking that gif and making an icon. Reply

I'm seeing them Wednesday!!!! Reply

My life won't be complete until I hear this album. Reply

A single fan who works two jobs

Who loves his favorite band and never stops

With gentle hands and a heart of a fighter

I'm a survivor



Yasss Reply

Ughhh why he so handsome? (B. Flow) Reply

Meeting Brandon Flowers last May was for you OP! Reply

