Martha Broq

Our Long National Nightmare is Over! Britney Spears Returns to Instagram After a 3 Week Hiatus!


"Had a couple of weeks off… ha!! Well, not really… been keeping my body strong and motivating myself everyday!! There’s nothing like mommy and workout time, the beautiful outdoors, and flipping into gear 🎀😉😉😉😉"

Britney Spears has graced us with her presence, after keeping us in the dark since the 4th of July! Luckily, she is kind enough to share a montage video of her workouts while she was gone!

She also shared some new photos to promote her newest fragrance VIP Private Show (part of her billion dollar fragrance empire!!)



Should Britney release a workout DVD, ONTD?

