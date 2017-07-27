Our Long National Nightmare is Over! Britney Spears Returns to Instagram After a 3 Week Hiatus!
"Had a couple of weeks off… ha!! Well, not really… been keeping my body strong and motivating myself everyday!! There’s nothing like mommy and workout time, the beautiful outdoors, and flipping into gear 🎀😉😉😉😉"
Britney Spears has graced us with her presence, after keeping us in the dark since the 4th of July! Luckily, she is kind enough to share a montage video of her workouts while she was gone!
She also shared some new photos to promote her newest fragrance VIP Private Show (part of her billion dollar fragrance empire!!)
Source Source 2 Source 3
Should Britney release a workout DVD, ONTD?
also i'll bet there's some sun damage.
also people get tired? just saying
I wish she would leave her lips alone but I can't imagine the pressure she must feel. I don't want to delve into her personal life and the state of her mental health but if she's taking any, meds take a toll on your body as well. So do smoking and sunning.
Edited at 2017-07-28 12:46 am (UTC)
yassssssssssssssssssssssssssss living legend!
I would like the DVD narration to be this on loop
that said i don't work out in a public gym but if i was vain enough (and sometimes i am) i'd just put on light eyebrows or something. sometimes i go running (through beverly hills of all places) and don't even do that. no point
Anyway she looks terrific and I wish her nothing but well 💜
dead career
lobotomized loser
glad she seems to be doing well.
rumor has it she may do something at the vmas, but i've learned not to expect much from her anymore :/
edit: it was a private concert for Northwestern Mutual.
Edited at 2017-07-27 07:52 pm (UTC)
Whatever I love her anyway!
I do like her standouts like Heaven On Earth, Unusual You, Rock Me In, and Hard to Forget Ya