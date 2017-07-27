Our Long National Nightmare is Over! Britney Spears Returns to Instagram After a 3 Week Hiatus!

OMG i know its a workout video but her face makes me so so sad i really wanna know what drugs she did during 2007 and 2008 :/ Reply

I mean, if it makes you "sad" because she looks worn out or s/t...consider that she's wearing like, full raccoon eye while getting sweaty. that'll make anyone look world-weary Reply

Her body looks amazing and her face looked better in motion she should have a workout vid tbh Reply

she's wearing heavy eye makeup tbh. that'll do it

also i'll bet there's some sun damage.

also people get tired? just saying Reply

i miss her old nose Reply

it's called botox Reply

I wish she would leave her lips alone but I can't imagine the pressure she must feel. I don't want to delve into her personal life and the state of her mental health but if she's taking any, meds take a toll on your body as well. So do smoking and sunning.



Edited at 2017-07-28 12:46 am (UTC) She still had her gorgeous face post 07, it has nothing do with any drugs she may have done during that time imo (I still think she's beautiful, I just don't think she needs to do anything to her face because her natural face is/was sooo beautiful)I wish she would leave her lips alone but I can't imagine the pressure she must feel. I don't want to delve into her personal life and the state of her mental health but if she's taking any, meds take a toll on your body as well. So do smoking and sunning. Reply

so happy to see the living legend fit, happy and bring ha gorgeous self! Reply

Who would have thought in 2017 Britney Spears would be in better shape and more flexible than 95% of ontd? Reply

I would like the DVD narration to be this on loop Reply

oop Reply

Ikr, Britney is living proof you can eat cheetos and Starbucks and still not look like Tess! Props to ha Reply

She looks great tbh. But do women really wear makeup when working out? I mean, won't it feel disgusting with sweat? Reply

She shares a manager with Avril, maybe she got some tips from her! Reply

Yea idg the working out in makeup thing in general. I know people say "well I cam straight from work" and shit but like, makeup wipes? Reply

basically this. also at the end of a long day, the make up is probably coming off... why not wipe it off? if anyone cares what someone looks like at the gym they can gtfoh

that said i don't work out in a public gym but if i was vain enough (and sometimes i am) i'd just put on light eyebrows or something. sometimes i go running (through beverly hills of all places) and don't even do that. no point Reply

Makeup wipes break me out, so Imma keep on wearing my makeup when I exercise right after work until I can get home and fully wash my face. Lol Reply

i see girls at my gym with a full face of makeup and freshly curled hair.. not in a ponytail. it must be exhausting to be that stuck on appearance. Reply

i used to wear eyeliner to workouts when i felt really body conscious :(( it was for a short while tho and it really sucked. i can understand why some women go the extra length. doesn't make it any less sad... Reply

tbh (not humble bragging, just being real) I rarely ever break out so I can wear makeup at the gym and it's never an issue, and you're damn right I'm gonna wear a little eyeliner/brow powder/gloss/concealer if that hot girl at the counter is working Reply

IDK how people do it. Like if they want to, whatever, not my life...but personally I would feel gross because I sweat soooo much when I'm working out, lol. I don't like the feel of it on my face when I'm working out either. Reply

When you mention it there has been a lack of aunt like memes and inspo on my feed lately



Anyway she looks terrific and I wish her nothing but well 💜 Reply

The drought is over! Reply

ugly face

dead career

lobotomized loser Reply

I hope you never reach a point in your life when this is below you. 😘 Reply

Lol Reply

she looks amazing. Her body is just like it was during the Slave 4 U performance but I wish she would stop wearing the raccoon eye makeup. It ages her so much. Reply

Is that leftover eye makeup from the night before or is that purposeful? Reply

good for her... hope she's really happy where she is. obviously, but yeah hopefully genuinely. Reply

despite the racoon eye makeup she looks cute tbh.

glad she seems to be doing well. Reply

Some of Britney's dancers were with Christina the other night performing. Do you know the occasion? I am ready for a new Xtina album, and I'm not even a stan... so I can't imagine how her fanbase feels haha Reply

I'm sure it was some random private event. Reply

another one of her damn private events!

rumor has it she may do something at the vmas, but i've learned not to expect much from her anymore :/



edit: it was a private concert for Northwestern Mutual.



Edited at 2017-07-27 07:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Is the video over multiple days? Why the heavy smokey eye makeup in every one???



Whatever I love her anyway! Reply

QUEEN OF FITNESS Reply

I just wanna mention how Rock Me In sounds like something off Art Angels/Grimes



Reply

<3 love this song. She doesn't get enough credit for her trendsetting shit... besides Britney Jean/Pretty Girls, she really doesn't try to emulate whatever is on the radio. Blackout is 10 years old this year and still bops like it came out yesterday! Reply

I actually think most of her music pinpoints the sounds at certain times. Glory is very contemporary and radio, but likely because the songwriters also wrote for Bieber+Selena.



I do like her standouts like Heaven On Earth, Unusual You, Rock Me In, and Hard to Forget Ya Reply

This is a BOP! Reply

