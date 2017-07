lowkey surprised it's not Camilla Cabello tbh Reply

her team ran out of funds to waste on her Reply

Watch out, that intense Camilla stan from her last post is going to lecture you on that child's merits in this one Reply

Lmao she deepened Epic's debt even further and she didn't even get a nomination. The rat is defeated. Reply

Oh Katy, sis, why? This will be an absolute cringe fest. 😬😬😬😬😬 Reply

Some people just never learn Reply

YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I hope she performs "Witness" and "Roulette" <33333 can u imagine if regina george shows up and she performs Swish Swish in front of ha! <3 Reply

Witness & Roulette should've been singles. This era is a fucking mess. Reply

Should have been the first 2 singles tbqmfh her label phucked her over so bad this era Reply

i fucking love roulette. that needs to be released asa single to save what is left of this era Reply

the 2 best songs, by far. Reply

I forgot that whole album Reply

Sucks for her. This show will inevitably flop. it will unfairly be blamed on her and others will use this as more proof of her downfall. Reply

wow now that u say it this way i kind of agree =/ Reply

this is so sad but ia :( Reply

Your right, although it was going to be a flop with or without her as the last few years track record show Reply

Definitely. This show had been dead for years. Nobody should hitch their wagon to this anymore. Reply

Yeah, but now people will blame it on her Reply

The whole reason MTV would choose a popstar to host is in hopes of big ratings so if it does flop then it'll come down to her lack of star power. Reply

You might be right. She'll also be the blame for AI flopping. Reply

this is exactly what will happen Reply

lol i was thinking the vma's were gonna be taylor's ~comeback but that's not gonna happen now Reply

Taylor s not coming back until her trial is over and if she wins it. Reply

IA. Do you have any thoughts how you think it will turn out? I'm honestly shocked it has gotten this far but I really only know very little about it. Reply

she will not miss a christmas release date, her money loving ass was not born yesterday! Reply

Not snark, but actual curiosity... do you think she would let put her career on hold? Reply

sorry but what's going on with taylor? i have no idea i don't know where i've been Reply

Taylor will walk onstage and they'll hug and "make up" and the world will go insane. Both of them have milked the feud for everything they can--this way they can milk a reunion for a couple years. Reply

i dont even know much about the trial but taylor's lawyers will not let the good sis lose the case Reply

katy gurl take a break already. haven't you had enough negative things said about you this year. now you wanna add terrible vma host to that long list? find yourself a big suit case and just travel inside of it for a while until you've come up with a new album. Reply

At this point I consider this elder abuse Reply

lmao Reply

...did taylor coordinate this for her? tragic Reply

who wanted this Reply

Wtf is she doing this album cycle!? Is it true she hired someones assistant to be her manager? Reply

Ellie s Goulding s former assistant with zero experience yeah Reply

lol it shows Reply

embarrassing Reply

Oh wow, it all makes sense now!!! Reply

oh my word. Mariah and Katy need to get it together.



Stella....a 12 year old....an unexperienced Ellie Goulding assistant. i can manage them better.mp3 Reply

she's always been everywhere after launching an album. except this time she was paid queef cuz her album sucked and there were no hits. i like the fact after the album didn't do previous numbers she stayed committed and went on her chaotic promo schedule. it was kind of taking it's toll on her during the english press tour when she was posting weird shit online and even admitted this era went down like the titanic. Reply

It's the same night as game of thrones..... good luck sis.. Reply

LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO ooooop Reply

Game of Thrones finale too. Ugh. Reply

lmao i shoulda refreshed before i made my comment! this is self-sabotage for her tbh but she's very theatric so she'll be a good host. Reply

She is , I loved when she hosted the emas a couple of times . Unlike everyone else , I'll tune in to this Reply

I mean, do non straight people even care about GOT? Reply

i can just imagine the dramatic drop in ratings between 9-10pm Reply

who is in control of mtv and why do they want this to fail Reply

Taylor's gotta be pissed about this. The VMAs are the big spot to kick off an album campaign for fall/winter albums. I doubt she'll even show up to this with all the audience cameras. Reply

Why would she show up to a show that's gonna air the same night as got? Reply

It's one of two big televised music award shows that happen during the second half of the year. Even with awful ratings, you're reaching millions of people in a way that you're not going to have an opportunity to again until Novemberish.



Edited at 2017-07-27 07:44 pm (UTC)

youtube exists now Reply

I kind of think she's going to release it after she wins the trial so she has something to talk about other than kim/kanye and her relationships.. Reply

lol @ ur note op, mte!!!!



katy what's good!!! Reply

This will be obnoxious Reply

